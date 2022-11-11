Fort Ruger Market
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
Situated right at the base of iconic Diamond Head Crater, Fort Ruger Market has been providing the residents of Kapahulu and its neighboring communities with their favorite Poke, Pūpū, Hawaiian Food, Sundries and Liquor since 1937.
Location
3585 alohea ave, honolulu, HI 96816
