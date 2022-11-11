Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fort Ruger Market

review star

No reviews yet

3585 alohea ave

honolulu, HI 96816

D PLATE- BEEF STEW BOWL
POI
A PLATE- PORK LAULAU, KALUA PIG, PIPIKAULA, LOMI SALMON, HAUPIA

Poke Bowls

ORIGINAL POKE BOWL (FRESH)

$16.45

AMAZING POKE BOWL (FRESH)

$18.45

MINI POKE BOWL (FRESH)

$14.45

ORIGINAL MARLIN POKE BOWL

$14.95

AMAZING MARLIN POKE BOWL

$16.95

Original Poke Bowl (Pre Frozen)

$13.95

Hawaiian Plates

A PLATE- PORK LAULAU, KALUA PIG, PIPIKAULA, LOMI SALMON, HAUPIA

$22.95

All the Favorites in one plate Pork Laulau Kalua Pig Pipikaula Lomi Salmon Haupia

B PLATE- BEEF STEW, PORK LAU LAU, LOMI SALMON

$19.95

C PLATE- SQUID LUAU, PORK LAU LAU, LOMI SALMON

$19.95

D PLATE- BEEF STEW BOWL

$15.95

E PLATE- PORK LAU LAU, LOMI SALMON

$15.95

F PLATE- PORK LAU LAU, KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON

$19.95

G PLATE- KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON

$14.95
H PLATE- CHICKEN LONG RICE BOWL

$13.95

I PLATE- KALUA PIG, CHICKEN LONG RICE, LOMI SALMON

$17.95

K PLATE- PORK LAU LAU, KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON, POKE, HAUPIA

$24.95

Mix Plates

LECHON KAWALI PLATE

$19.95

OUR SIGNATURE CRISPY FRIED PORK BELLY TOPPED WITH TOMATO AND ONIONS SERVED WITH VINEGAR SAUCE

TWO CHOICE W/ LECHON

$19.45

MINI PLATE

$13.95

FILIPINO PLATE

$14.95

MIXED FILIPINO PLATE

$16.95

SHOYU CHICKEN PLATE

$14.95

Ala Carte

FRIED CHICKEN

$3.95

Ruger boneless crispy fried chicken

PORK LAU LAU

$8.95

SHOYU CHICKEN

$3.50

MISO SALMON

$6.50

Sides

SCOOP RICE

$2.50

MAC SALAD

$2.50

LOMI CUP

$2.50

OCEAN SALAD

$2.50

KIMCHEE

$2.50

CUCUMBER KIMCHEE

$2.50

POKE BY THE POUND (Market Price) instore

Poke Nachos

$18.95

1/2 pound of fresh poke unagi sauce, ruger mayo, kizami, green onion, house made wonton chips

POKE BY THE POUND (MARKET PRICE)

AHI

$22.95

MARLIN

$19.95

SMOKEY SALMON

$23.95

GINGER HAMACHI

$34.95

SESAME TAKO

$21.95

KIMCHEE TAKO

$21.95

SPICY SCALLOP

$16.95

DRY AKU

$29.95

PIPIKAULA

$15.95

SPICY PIPIKAULA

$15.95

KIMCHEE MUSSLE

$10.95

AKU

$25.95

OHANA PACK (4-6 PEOPLE)

$80.00

FEED YOUR OHANA WITH 4 LAU LAU 1.5 POUND CHICKEN LONG RICE 1 POUND LOMI SALMON 1 POUND POI 6 RICE MUSUBI HAWAIIAN STYLE PICKLED ONIONS 1 HAUPIA BLOCK

COLD CASE (INSTORE)

SMOKED AHI DIP

$12.99

House made Smoked Ahi Dip!

SMOKE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.95

DELI SANDWICH

$10.95

MELON MEDLEY

$8.95

HOUSE SALAD

$5.95

HAUPIA BLOCK

$6.00

FRIED TAKO 3.2oz

$9.95

POI

$5.00

SOMEN SALAD

$8.95

MUSUBI

SPAM MUSUBI

$2.15

PORTUGUESE EGG

$2.65

BACON EGG

$2.65

SPAM EGG

$2.65

GOTEBORG SAUSAGE

$2.75

HOTDOG MUSUBI

$2.15

VIENNA SAUSAGE

$2.15

SALMON MUSUBI

$3.00

EGG MUSUBI

$1.50

SCOOP RICE

$2.50

MAC SALAD

$2.50

LOMI CUP

$2.50

OCEAN SALAD

$2.50

CUCUMBER KIMCHEE

$2.50

KIMCHEE

$2.50

PICKLED RED ONION

$2.50

SPECIALS

Pastele Stew Bowl

Out of stock

Portuguese bean soup bowl

Out of stock

Fried chicken bowl

$11.95Out of stock

$0.15

DRINKS

Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.45

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.45

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.45

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.45

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.45

Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle

$2.45

Dasani Water 20oz bottle

$1.50

Dasani Water 1L

$1.75

Diamond Head Red Cream can

$0.99

Diamond Head Strawberry can

$0.99

Diamond Head Grape can

$0.99

Local snacks

Lemon peel gushers

$3.69

Keiths Cookies Mochiko

$7.70

Keiths Cookies Almond Cookie

$7.70

Keiths Cookies Mocha Shortbread Cookie

$7.70

Keiths Cookies Lilikoi Shortbread Cookie

$7.70

Keiths Cookies Peanut Butter Cookie

$7.70

Keiths Cookies Chocolate Chip Pecan

$7.70

Keiths Cookies Chocolate Chip Macnut

$7.70

Keiths Cookies Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$7.70

Kalakoa Krunch Li Hing

$7.50

Kiawe BBQ Taro Chips

$8.25

Zesty Garlic Taro Chips

$8.25

Sweet Potato Chips

$8.25

Maui Onion Kettle Style

$8.25

Taro Chips

$8.25

Sweet Potato & Taro Chips

$8.25

Tortilla Chips

$9.50

Ruger Style Beef Jerkey The Works

$18.95

Ruger Style Beef Jerkey Teriyaki

$18.95

Ruger Style Beef Jerkey Pepper

$18.95

Ruger Style Beef Jerkey Chili Pepper

$18.95

Noe Sweet Treat

$7.95

O'Boi sauce

$15.00

Chili Pepper Water

$6.50

House made Chili Pepper Water!

Hats

Ruger Trucker

$25.00

Shirts

ruger graphic tee

$28.00

Ice Bag

$3.99

BAG

$0.15

Newspaper

$1.50

Sunday Newspaper

$3.00
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Situated right at the base of iconic Diamond Head Crater, Fort Ruger Market has been providing the residents of Kapahulu and its neighboring communities with their favorite Poke, Pūpū, Hawaiian Food, Sundries and Liquor since 1937.

3585 alohea ave, honolulu, HI 96816

Directions

