Rugie's Dugout
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy Monticello's #1 Family Dining & sports Bar. With sports playing on 29 different t.v.'s we are sure to have your favorite team on for you to enjoy. For our 21 and over crowd we have 17 beers on tap!
Location
1210 N 6th Street, Monticello, IN 47960
