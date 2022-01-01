Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rugie's Dugout

1210 N 6th Street

Monticello, IN 47960

Order Again

Popular Items

24 Wings
12 Wings
Pretzel Bites

Apps & Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Bases Loaded

$17.99

Breadsticks

$6.99

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Chips And Queso

$6.99

Fiesta Poppers

$6.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Great Bambino

$13.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

O Rings

$6.99

O- Strings

$6.99

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Upgrade

$2.25

Tater Tots

$3.99

Potato Skins

$6.99Out of stock

Burgers & Sammy's

Birdie

$13.99

BLT**Sandwich**

$13.99

Fresh Cod Fish Platter

$13.99Out of stock

Double Play

$16.99

Go To Burger

$11.99

Home Run

$13.99

Italian Beef

$13.99

Mvp Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Quarterback Bacon Cheddar

$11.99

Referee

$13.99

Ringer

$12.99

Slam Dunk Pulled Pork

$13.99

Slugger Burger

$12.99

Stromboli

$13.99

Tenderlion

$13.99

The Rugie Challenge

$25.99

Touch Down

$13.99

Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

Lunch Special

$6.00

Special Burger

$13.99

Crustless pizza

Bacon Chicken Ranch Crustless

$8.99

Crustless Pizza

$8.99

Hawian Crustless

$8.99

Meatlover Crustless

$8.99

Supreme Crustless

$8.99

Taco Crustless

$8.99

Veggie Crustless

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Crustless

$8.99

Crustless Pizza

$8.99

Dessert

Cookie Pizza

$8.99

Funnell Cake Fries

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Homemade Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$18.00

LG Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Homemade Specialty Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

SM BLT Pizza

$20.00

sm chicken bacon ranch

$20.00

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

SM Supreme Pizza

$20.00

SM Taco Pizza

$20.00

SM Veggie Pizza

$20.00

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.00

LG Blt Pizza

$26.00

LG chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.00

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$26.00

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.00

LG Supreme Pizza

$26.00

LG Taco Pizza

$26.00

LG Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$7.99

Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Nachos & Cheese

$7.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Pepperoni Pizza Puff

$6.99

Sauces

Aujus Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bourbon Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Carolina BBQ

$1.00

French

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Ghost Fire

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot Buffalo

$1.00

Italian

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

No sauce

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Queso Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

S.W. Chipotle

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mustad

$1.00

Sweet Baby BBQ

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

The Rookies & Entrees

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Adult Spaghetti w/meat Sauce Salad & Breadsticks

$15.99

BLT Wrap

$11.99

Fresh Cod Fish Platter

$13.99

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Field Goal Chicken

$12.99

Half Rugie Bowl

$9.99

Rugie'S Bowl

$13.99

Wings

8 Wings

$9.50

12 Wings

$13.50

24 Wings

$23.50

50 Wings

$50.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy Monticello's #1 Family Dining & sports Bar. With sports playing on 29 different t.v.'s we are sure to have your favorite team on for you to enjoy. For our 21 and over crowd we have 17 beers on tap!

1210 N 6th Street, Monticello, IN 47960

