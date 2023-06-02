Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruhlman Food Truck/Catering

No reviews yet

308 Osprey Lane

Ashland, NE 68003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

READ ME FIRST

LOCATED TODAY AT LINOMA BEACH FROM 4-8PM

MENU

Burgers and Brats

Smash Burger

$10.00

potato bun, connealy angus beef, white american, sliced pickles, chopped onion, special sauce

R Factor Brat

$8.00

Martin's Split Top Bun

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.00

Nathan's All Beef 5x1

Burger Combo

$14.00

Smashed Burger, Side of Fries or Onion Rings, and a Drink

Ice Cream

Ruhlman's Ice Cream

Ruhlman's Ice Cream

$5.00

Custom Made By E-Creamery

Snacks and Sides

French Fry

French Fry

$3.50

1/4" Shoestring Style

Onion Ring

Onion Ring

$4.50

Potato Nacho

$8.00

Crispy Sidewinder Fries, Queso

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno, or Original

N/A Beverage

Orange Juice

$3.50

Simply Orange 11.5oz

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

Canned Beverage

$1.50

Soft Drinks

RETAIL

Retail Beef

Premium Aged Angus Ribeye 14oz

Premium Aged Angus Ribeye 14oz

$18.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman Nebraska USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen

Premium Aged Angus NY Strip 12oz

Premium Aged Angus NY Strip 12oz

$15.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen

Premium Aged Angus Sirloin 10oz

Premium Aged Angus Sirloin 10oz

$16.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen Center Cut Sirloin

Premium Aged Angus Korean Cut Short Rib

Premium Aged Angus Korean Cut Short Rib

$23.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen 1/4" sliced across the bone for grilling

Premium Aged Angus Mignon 6oz

Premium Aged Angus Mignon 6oz

$18.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen

Premium Aged Angus Whole Coulotte

Premium Aged Angus Whole Coulotte

$25.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen Top Sirloin Cap AKA Picanha. The Most Prized Cut in Brazilian BBQ!

Premium Aged Angus Sirloin Bavette

Premium Aged Angus Sirloin Bavette

$20.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen Bottom Sirloin Flap AKA Sirloin Bavette. A delicious grilling cut suitable for marinating for Carne Asada

Premium Aged Angus Petit Tender 2pack

Premium Aged Angus Petit Tender 2pack

$45.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen Petit Tender/Chuck Tender/Teres Major. A versatile cut suitable for grilling or smoking. Takes marinade and dry rubs well. Barrel Shape results in uniform portions.

Premium Aged Angus Tri Tip Whole 1.5#avg

Premium Aged Angus Tri Tip Whole 1.5#avg

$45.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen While Tri-Tip also know as Santa Maria Tri Tip. An excellent cut for grilling or smoking and very tender.

Premium Aged Angus Hanging Tender

Premium Aged Angus Hanging Tender

$40.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen The hanging tender of Hanger Steak is well known as a "butcher's cut". With only one per animal this exceptional cut from the upper belly. 2nd Most Tender Cut on the Animal behind the Tenderloin.

Premium Aged Angus Brisket Flat Cut

Premium Aged Angus Brisket Flat Cut

$30.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen The Lean Flat Cut Section of the Beef Brisket. This cut makes excellent corned beef or stew. More suitable for moist cooking methods but can be slow smoked.

Premium Aged Angus Brisket Point Cut

Premium Aged Angus Brisket Point Cut

$30.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen The more marbled section of the beef brisket. This cut is excellent smoked and makes for some very well marbled and luscious corned beef.

Premium Aged Angus Outside Skirt

Premium Aged Angus Outside Skirt

$18.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen The Outside Skirt is the most prized cut in Mexican Cuisine. Lean, Flavorful, and Exceptionally Tender When Cut Against The Grain. This is the Arrachera Cut Suitable for Marination and Dry Heat Cooking.

Premium Aged Angus Inside Skirt

Premium Aged Angus Inside Skirt

$18.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen Opposite the Outside Skirt this cut is known for its Robust Flavor Profile. Great for grilling whole or for fajitas and stir fry.

Premium Aged Angus Fajita Meat 8oz

Premium Aged Angus Fajita Meat 8oz

$10.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen Trimmed Beef Ready for Fajitas

Premium Aged Angus Stew Meat 16oz

Premium Aged Angus Stew Meat 16oz

$10.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen Delicious Stew Beef!

Premium Aged Angus Flank

Premium Aged Angus Flank

$20.00

Connealy Angus Beef from Whitman, NE USDA Prime. Vacuum Sealed and Frozen Lean and boneless with lots of intense beef flavor. Best when marinated and grilled or sliced thin and stir-fried.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Let's All Meet at Ruhlman's! A Food Truck Featuring Connealy Angus Beef Burgers As Well As Breakfast Burritos and Bowls. Contact Us To Discuss Booking Your Next Catered Event!

308 Osprey Lane, Ashland, NE 68003

Directions

