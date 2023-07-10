Monaco Steakhouse & Sports Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy watching your favorite team in our sports bar, enjoy our state of the the art golf simulators or enjoy a quieter evening in our steakhouse.
Location
540 Nucleus Ave., Columbia Falls, MT 59912
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery - Columbia Falls - 510 Nucleus Ave Init 150
No Reviews
510 Nucleus Ave Init 150 Columbia Falls, MT 59912
View restaurant
Alley Connection - 22 1st Street West
No Reviews
22 1st Street West Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurant
More near Columbia Falls