Monaco Steakhouse & Sports Bar

540 Nucleus Ave.

Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Monaco Steakhouse Menu

Soup and Salad

French Onion

$5.00

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, croutons, house dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, fried capers, and croutons tossed with dressing

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Chopped iceberg, crispy bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, gorgonzola crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Nuts and Berries Summer Salad

$13.00

Spinach, fresh berries, candied walnuts and pecans, red onion, honey yogurt dressing

Appetizers

Elk Meatballs

$15.00

Served on a bed of spring mix, huckleberry barbecue, and crispy onion

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño

$15.00

Stuffed with cream cheese, and smoked shrimp

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Penne pasta, house-made cheese sauce

Parmesan and White Truffle Fries

$10.00

Gorgonzola aioli fresh

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

Steaks

Bacon Wrapped 8 Oz Sirloin

$27.00

Boneless Ribeye 16 Oz

$39.00

Filet Mignon 6 Oz

$45.00

New York Strip 12 Oz

$42.00

Pork Porterhouse 14 oz

$28.00

Bone in 22 Oz Ribeye

$57.00

Entrées

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Hand-breaded chicken, melted mozzarella and parmesan, penne pasta, house-made marinara

Pan Seared Trout

$28.00

Rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables, creamy lemon dill sauce

Pork Verde Boneless Shank

$26.00

Onions and poblano peppers, salsa Verde, mashed potatoes

Seafood Special

$37.00

Ask server for special

Shrimp Linguini

$30.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, spinach, white wine cream sauce, shaved parmesan

Beef Bolognese Special

$26.00

Fish Special (Salmon)

$32.00

Dessert (Copy)

Huckleberry Peach Cobbler

$9.00

New York Style Cheesecake, with Flathead Cherry Compote

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Drizzle

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00

Monaco Sports Bar Menu

Soup and Green

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Chopped iceberg, crispy bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, fried capers, and croutons, tossed with dressing

House Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, croutons, house dressing

Nuts and Berries Summer Salad

$13.00

Spinach, fresh berries, candied walnuts and pecans, sliced red onions, honey yogurt dressing

Sirloin Steak

$18.00

Chopped iceberg, 6 oz sirloin steak, heirloom cherry tomato, gorgonzola crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño

$15.00

Stuffed with cream cheese, and smoked shrimp

Elk Meatballs

$15.00

Served on a bed of spring mix, huckleberry barbecue, and crispy onion

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Penne pasta, house-made cheese sauce

Parmesan and White Truffle Fries

$10.00

Gorgonzola aioli fresh

Roasted Mushrooms

$13.00

Garlic butter sauce, fresh herb balsamic drizzle, toasted crostini

Wings

$14.00

Choice of sauce, buffalo, garlic parm, honey barbecue

Onion Rings

$8.00

Entrées and Burgers

Bacon Wrapped 8 Oz Sirloin

$27.00

Grilled potatoes, seasonal vegetables, maître d butter

Monaco Burger 1/3 Lb

$16.00

Applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, Monaco burger sauce

Southwest Chicken Burger 1/3 Lb

$16.00

Hand-patted, fire-roasted poblanos chilis, herbs, and spices, pepper jack cheese, Monaco burger sauce

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved sirloin, onions and peppers, gruyere cheese, garlic sage aioli, French baguette

Wild Burger ½ Lb

$19.00

Bison, Wagyu, venison, wild boar, garlic sage aioli

Special Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Plates

Cheeseburger & French Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$8.00

Linguini and Marinara

$9.00

Mac and Cheese*

$9.00

Dessert

Huckleberry Peach Cobbler

$9.00

New York Style Cheesecake, with Flathead Cherry Compote

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Drizzle

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00

Golf Simulators

1/2 Hour

1/2 Hour

$20.00

Full Hour

Full Hour

$40.00

Private Event (Both Simulators)

Private Event (Both Simulators)

$80.00

Family Menu

Employee Menu

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy watching your favorite team in our sports bar, enjoy our state of the the art golf simulators or enjoy a quieter evening in our steakhouse.

Location

540 Nucleus Ave., Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Directions

