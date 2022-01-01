Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rule 3

426 Reviews

$$

650 Windmiller Drive

Pickerington, OH 43147

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Large
Chicken Wings Dozen
Loaded House Fries

Starters

Chicken Wings 1/2 Dozen

$9.00

Chicken Wings Dozen

$17.50

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Loaded House Fries

$14.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Tenders App

$13.00

Garlic Bread

$9.50

Pizza

Create Your Own Small

$9.00

Small BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Small Meaty

$12.00

Small Supreme

$12.00

Create Your Own Large

$15.50

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Large Meaty

$21.00

Large Supreme

$20.00

Vegan

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Vegan BBQ Wrap

$13.00

Impossible Cajun Wrap

$15.00

Vegan Quesadilla

$14.00

Signatures

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Steak Philly

$13.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Burgers

Rule 3 Burger

$20.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Sunrise Burger

$16.00

Create Your Own Burger

$14.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Single Chicken Tender

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Side

$3.00

Celery

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Fruit

$1.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$9.50

Extra Cookie

$1.50

Rule 3 cookie

$9.50

Scoop Ice Crea

$2.00

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Hab

$0.50

Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cajun Rub

$0.50

Lemon Rub

$0.50Out of stock

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Mayonaise

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Rule 3 Sauce

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Soda

$1.50

Soda Pitcher

$7.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar free red bull

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Virgin Daiquri

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come to eat, stay to play!

Location

650 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147

Directions

Gallery
Rule 3 image
Rule 3 image
Rule 3 image
Rule 3 image

