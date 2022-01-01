Rum and the Lash imageView gallery

Rum and the Lash

49 Reviews

$

4801 Bienville St.

New Orleans, LA 70119

Popular Items

R&L Burger
Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

House made thick cut onion rings

Pork Spring Rolls

$9.00

8 hour smoked pork, cabbage, and fresh herbs wrapped up and fried. Served with a sweet chili sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

House Breaded and Flash Fried Mozzarella with House Made Tomato Sauce

Curry Fries

Curry Fries

$9.00

House Made Spicy Curry Sauce, Lime Yogurt, Cheese, and Fresh Jalapenos.

Fries

Fries

$5.00

A Basket of Zesty Fries. Add some Cheese or get them "Loaded"

Funky Fermented Buffalo Wings

Funky Fermented Buffalo Wings

$12.00Out of stock

7 Crispy, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed In Our House Buffalo Sauce

The MOPHO Wings

The MOPHO Wings

$12.00Out of stock

7 Crispy, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed With The MOPHO Nuoc Mam Caramel And Topped With Chopped Ginger & Garlic

R&L Salad

R&L Salad

$6.00

Hearts of Romaine, Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Bacon Croutons, and Marinated Tomatoes. Choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, or Blue Cheese Dressing. Add a Chicken Breast for just a few dollars more.

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

R&L Burger

R&L Burger

$9.00

Two Perfectly Griddled Beef Patties on our Sesame Seed Buns. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Tossed in our House Made Fermented Buffalo Sauce. Dressed with Romaine, Red Onions, and our House Blue Cheese Dressing.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

A Burrito Stuffed with Bacon, Egg, Cheese, and Sriracha.

Smoked Red Bean Burger

$9.00
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$11.00

Tempura beer battered cod, French fries, Green onion tartar sauce

Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$10.00Out of stock
Pimento And Ham Sando

Pimento And Ham Sando

$10.00Out of stock

Pimento and Ham Sandwich with Bread & Butter pickled Mirliton and Capers on Weiss Guys White Bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

TINY KITCHEN SERVING SERIOUS PUB GRUB TO THE PATRONS OF MICK'S IRISH PUB, A FAVORITE LATE-NIGHT HAUNT OF THE COOKS, SERVERS, & SCALLYWAGS OF MID-CITY!

Website

Location

4801 Bienville St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

