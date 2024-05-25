Rum Runners Cafe
2318 East Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45420
Food
Starters
Gangsters
- The Real McCoy$14.45
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with choice of Cheddar Swiss or Provolone cheese on a kaiser bun.
- The Busted Al Capone$15.25
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Cheddar cheese topped with bacon and BBQ sauce on a kaiser bun
- The "Lucky" Luciano$14.95
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Italian provolone cheese topped with portobellos on a kaiser bun
- The Rumrunner in Paradise$16.95
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Cheddar cheese topped with pineapple bacon and BBQ sauce on a Hawaiian bun
Flappers
- Cleo Queen of the Bahamas$14.45
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with a house blend honey mustard on a kaiser bun
- Busted Gloria De Cesares$15.25
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with Cheddar cheese topped with bacon and BBQ sauce on a kaiser bun
- Spanish Marie$14.95
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with Swiss cheese topped with mushrooms on a kaiser bun
- The Plastered German Flapper$16.45
A whole breast of chicken served with Swiss cheese bacon, ham, and house blend honey mustard on a pretzel bun
Wings
Irish Mobspuds
- The Danny O'Leary$8.99
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato smothered with butter, sour cream, and chives toppings.
- The Dean O'Banion$9.99
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato topped with steamed broccoli and smothered with our in-house cheese sauce made with Cheddar cheese and Gruyère.
- George "Bugs" Moran$9.99
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato covered with our homemade beef chili and Cheddar cheese.
- The Dapper Hogan$10.49
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
