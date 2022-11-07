Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kebabs

Tandoori Fruit Shashlik

$11.99

Fresh fruits & bell peppers marinated with yogurt and spices cooked in a tandoor oven

Tandoori Malai Khumb

$12.99

Tandoor cooked marinated mushrooms with cream, yogurt and green chilies

Kesari Malai Paneer Tikka

$12.99

Saffron and cream flavored cottage cheese piccata cooked in clay oven

Dahi Ka Kebab

$13.99

Soft and rich hung curd, cream, spices patties shallow fried in clarified butter

Murg Leshooni Tikka

$13.99

Chicken morsels marinated with garlic and spices cooked in clay oven

Kesari Murg Malai Tikka

$13.99

Saffron and cream marinated chicken morsels with hint of spices and yogurt cooked in a clay oven

Murg Sula

$13.99

Specialty Rajasthani dish made of smoked chicken morsels soaked in spices with brown onion, garlic and yogurt, cooked to perfection in a tandoor

Chicken Kakori Kebab

$13.99

Minced and ground chicken meat mixed with homemade spices, mint and coriander cooked in clay oven

Lamb Kakori Kebab

$15.99

In this classic Indian dish, spiced ground lamb is threaded onto skewers and grilled until charred and juicy

Lamb Galouti Kebab

$15.99

Slow cooked lamb meat and yellow lentil shallow fried patties in clarified butter

Fish Tikka

$14.99

Mustard and spices tempered fish steaks with yogurt and lime

Nariyal Ka Jhinga

$16.99

A combination of coconut and lemongrass marinated prawns cooked in clay oven

Rumali Rolls

Malai Khumb Roll

$9.99

Marinated mushrooms with cream and yogurt rolled in our signature Rumali Roti

Paneer Tikka Roll

$9.99

Saffron and cream flavored cottage cheese piccata rolled in our signature Rumali Roti

Murg Leshooni Tikka Roll

$10.99

Chicken morsels marinated with garlic and spices rolled in our signature Rumali Roti

Murg Sula Roll

$10.99

Smoked chicken morsels soaked in spices with brown onion, garlic and yogurt rolled in our signature Rumali Roti

Chicken Seekh Roll

$10.99

Minced and ground chicken meat mixed with homemade spices, mint and coriander rolled in our signature Rumali Roti

Lamb Seekh Roll

$12.99

Spiced ground lamb threaded onto skewers and grilled until charred then rolled in our signature Rumali Roti

Fish Tikka Roll

$11.99

Mustard and spices tempered fish steaks with yogurt and lime rolled in our signature Rumali Roti

Make it a Meal

$4.00

Add Masala Fries and ANY drink of your choice

Shareable Platters

Veg Platter (Khumb, Paneer Tikka, Dahi Ka Kebab)

$29.99

An assortment of kebabs mushroom, cottage cheese and yogurt patties served with Rumali roti, salad and chutneys

Non-Veg Platter (Murg Sula, Fish Tikka, Lamb Galouti Kebab)

$34.99

An assortment of kebabs lamb, chicken and fish served with Rumali roti, salad and chutneys

Entrées

Includes One Rumali Roti

Daal Maharani

$14.99

Overnight soaked slow cooked black lentils with cream, fenugreek and garam masala

Shahen-Shahi Paneer

$15.99

Smooth and silky, smoked buttery cottage cheese cubes cooked with tomato and chestnuts gravy

Badshah Chicken

$15.99

The undisputed king of curries! Smooth rich smoked chicken cooked in tomatoes, spices and clarified butter

Mughlai Chicken

$15.99

Chicken morsels cooked with saffron flavored cream, cashew nuts gravy and toasted dry fruits

Durbari Malai Kebab

$15.99

Minced chicken skewers with rich cashew nut and cream sauce

Signature Nalli Nihari

$18.99

Slow-cooked and flavored stew cooked with lamb shank meat and marrow bones, ground spices, brown onion and clarified butter

Sides & Extras

Saffron Rice

$3.99

Basmati rice flavored with saffron threads

Rumali Roti (2pcs)

$3.99

Ultra-thin and soft bread cooked on round griddle plate

Masala Fries

$2.99

Potato fries flavored with house spice blend

Sirca Pyaz

$1.99

Pickled small shallot onions in vinegar

Laccha Pyaz

$0.99

Spiced threaded red onions rings

Mint Sauce

$0.99

Radish & Sesame Sauce (Mild)

$0.99

Smoked Spicy Tomato Sauce

$0.99

Desserts

Phirni

$3.99

Hyderabadi specialty rice pudding with saffron and dry fruits

Moong Daal Ka Halwa

$3.99

Yellow lentil fudge with dry fruits and clarified butter

Drinks

Thandai

$3.99

A refreshing Indian drink made with milk, peppercorn, almonds, fennel seeds, poppy seeds, cardamom, saffron and rose syrup

Rose & Nimbu Sharbat

$2.99

All-time favorite drink made of flavored rose syrup and lime mixed with basil seeds

Soda

$1.99

Assortment of flavored sodas

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indian restaurant features exotic kebabs and rumali rolls

Location

3311 Regent Boulevard #111, Irving, TX 75063

Directions

