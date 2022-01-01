Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rumbleseat Bar & Grille

455 Reviews

$$

482 Springfield St

Chicopee, MA 01013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Traditional Cheeseburger
Small Combo
BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Cheese Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Tuna Salad

$9.49

Garden Salad topped with Tuna Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Homemade Chicken Salad

$9.49

Garden Salad Topped with Our Homemade Chicken Salad Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad Topped with Crispy or Marinated Grilled Chicken Strips Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad Topped with Crispy or Grilled Chicken Strips Tossed in Our Wing Sauce Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad Topped with Ham and Turkey Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Appetizers

Bacon Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.99

Beer Battered Bacon Flavored Macaroni and Cheese Served with Ranch Dressing

Breaded Avocado Slices

$8.99

Breaded slices of Avocado Served with Ranch Dressing

Broccoli and Cheddar Poppers (5)

$8.99

Battered Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Served with Ranch Dressing

Fried Clam Strips

$8.99

Breaded Clam Strips served with Tartar Sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Breaded Pickle Chips Served with Ranch Dressing

Jalepeno Poppers (5)

$8.99

Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese Served with Ranch Dressing

Lg Onion Rings

$7.49

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$7.99

Breaded Mozzarella Served with Marinara

Pickle Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Thin Cut Dill Pickles Lightly Coated in a Cornmeal and Spicy Mustard Batter Served with Ranch Dressing

Potato Skins with Cheese and Bacon (4)

$8.89

Potato Skins Topped with Bacon and Cheddar/Jack Cheese Served with Sour Cream

Pretzel Sticks (4)

$10.19

Buttery Salted Pretzels Served with Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Santa Fe Style Eggrolls

$8.99

Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, and Chopped Peppers Rolled into a Flour Tortilla and Fried Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Sm Onion Rings

$5.99

Small Combo

$9.89

1/2 Order Each of Two Appetizers of Your Choice

Large Combo

$11.89

1/2 Order Each of Three Appetizers of Your Choice

Party Combo

$32.00

Full Orders of Five Appetizers of Your Choice

Sandwich, Wraps, Grinders

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.09

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Covered in BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

BLT Sandwich

$8.09

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Your Choice of White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion for an Extra Charge

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.09

Crispy or Grilled Chicken on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap with Your Choice of Mild, Midway, Hot, Super Hot or Goldfever Sauce. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$8.09

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.09

Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Your Choice of Cheese on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$6.89

Fried Haddock, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for and Extra Charge

Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$8.09

Grilled Chicken with Our Special Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.09

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Ham Sandwich

$7.59

Ham, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap, or Wheat Wrap. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.89

Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap, or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$8.09

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Rumbleseat Club

$7.89

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Sausage Parm Sandwich

$8.09

Hot Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Your choice of Cheese on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.59

Turkey, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$8.09

Shaved Steak, Your Choice of Cheese and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Tuna Sandwich

$6.59

Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" BBQ Chicken

$7.59

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Covered in BBQ Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" BLT

$7.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion for an Extra Charge

8" Buffalo Chicken

$7.59

Crispy or Grilled Chicken on an 8" Grinder Roll with Your Choice of Mild, Midway, Hot, Super Hot or Goldfever Sauce. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Cheeseburger

$7.59

Grilled Burger with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Chicken Cutlet

$7.59

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Chicken Parmesan

$7.59

Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Your Choice of Cheese on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Fried Haddock w/Tartar Sauce

$7.29

Fried Haddock, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for and Extra Charge

8" Grilled Cajun Chicken

$7.59

Grilled Chicken with Our Special Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Grilled Chicken

$7.59

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Ham

$7.09

Ham, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Homemade Chicken Salad

$7.29

Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Meatball Parm

$7.59

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Rumbleseat Club

$7.29

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Sausage Parm

$7.59

Hot Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Your choice of Cheese on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Smoked Turkey

$7.09

Turkey, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Steak & Cheese

$7.59

Shaved Steak, Your Choice of Cheese and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

8" Tuna

$7.09

Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" BBQ Chicken

$9.59

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Covered in BBQ Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on an 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" BLT

$8.89

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion for an Extra Charge

12" Buffalo Chicken

$9.59

Crispy or Grilled Chicken on an 12" Grinder Roll with Your Choice of Mild, Midway, Hot, Super Hot or Goldfever Sauce. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Cheeseburger

$9.59

Grilled Burger with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Chicken Cutlet

$9.59

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Chicken Parmesan

$9.59

Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Your Choice of Cheese on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Fried Haddock w/Tartar Sauce

$8.89

Fried Haddock, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for and Extra Charge

12" Grilled Cajun Chicken

$9.59

Grilled Chicken with Our Special Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Grilled Chicken

$9.59

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Ham

$8.59

Ham, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Homemade Chicken Salad

$8.89

Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Meatball Parm

$9.59

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Rumbleseat Club

$8.89

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Sausage Parm

$9.59

Hot Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Your choice of Cheese on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Smoked Turkey

$8.59

Turkey, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Steak & Cheese

$9.09

Shaved Steak, Your Choice of Cheese and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

12" Tuna

$8.59

Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge

Quesadillas

3 Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Flour Tortillas Filled with Mozzarella, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.49

Flour Tortillas stuffed with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Steak, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Crispy Chicken Covered in Your Choice of Wing Sauce, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Burgers

All Burgers are Formed Fresh In House and Served with Fries and Pickles. Can Substitute Curly or Sweet Potato Fries for $1.50 or Onion Rings for $2.20

Traditional Burger

$9.49

Grilled Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo Served with Fries and Pickles

Traditional Cheeseburger

$9.99

Grilled Burger with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Served with Fries and Pickles

Black & Blue Burger

$10.99

Grilled Burger with Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Served with Fries and Pickles

Cajun Ranch Burger

$9.99

Grilled Burger with Special Cajun Spice, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato Served with Fries and Pickles

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Grilled Burger with Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Bacon and Mayo Served with Fries and Pickles

Big Guy Burger

$11.99

Grilled Double Burger with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Served With Fries and Pickles

Patty Melt

$10.49

Grilled Burger with Fried Onions, American Cheese and Mayo on Your Choice of Bread Served with Fries and Pickles

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.99

2 All Beef Hot Dogs on Grilled Rolls. Chili, Cheese, or Jalapenos can be added for $.25 Each

2 Hot Dogs

$4.99

Wings

Traditional Buffalo wings (10)

$12.49

Juicy Wings Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each.

Traditional Buffalo wings (25)

$26.49

Juicy Wings Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each.

Traditional Buffalo wings (50)

$51.99

Juicy Wings Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each.

Boneless Wings (5)

$9.99

Whole Chicken tenders Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each

Boneless Wings (10)

$18.99

Whole Chicken tenders Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each

French Fries

Small Regular Fries

$3.00

Small Curly Fries

$4.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Large Regular Fries

$4.95

Large Curly Fries

$4.95

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.49

Loaded Tots

$6.49

Chili & Cheese Tots

$6.49

Buffalo Tots

$6.49

Giant Nachos

Giant Nachos

$10.99

Baked Nacho Chips Covered in Chili, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sliced Jalapenos, Lettuce and Tomato Served with Salsa and Sour Cream. Add Bacon For $1.00

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.49

Traditional Mozzarella Cheese Pizza. 8 slices. Available Toppings: Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Red/Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Olives, Garlic, and Extra Cheese for an Additional Charge

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Traditional Mozzarella Cheese Pizza. 12 slices. Available Toppings: Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Red/Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Olives, Garlic, and Extra Cheese for an Additional Charge

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.49

Traditional Mozzarella Cheese Pizza. 18 slices. Available Toppings: Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Red/Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Olives, Garlic, and Extra Cheese for an Additional Charge

Party Cheese Pizza

$25.49

Traditional Mozzarella Cheese Pizza. 24 slices. Available Toppings: Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Red/Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Olives, Garlic, and Extra Cheese for an Additional Charge

Gourmet Pizzas

Sm Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

Topped with Hamburger, Extra Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard. 8 Slices

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

House Specialty Topped with Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing and our Wing Sauce. Default Sauce is Midway, but Feel Free to Choose. 8 Slices

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Topped with Ham and Pineapple. 8 Slices

Sm Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.99

Topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Ranch Dressing and Parmesan. 8 Slices

Sm Steak & Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Topped with Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, and Extra Cheese. 8 Slices

Sm Meat Lover Pizza

$15.99

Topped With Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger. 8 Slices

Sm Combination Pizza

$15.99

Topped with Hamburger, Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms. 8 Slices

Sm Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Topped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic. 8 Slices

Sm White Pizza

$15.99

Topped with Oil, Garlic, Grilled Chicken, and Broccoli. 8 Slices

Med Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.99

Topped with Hamburger, Extra Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard. 12 Slices

Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

House Specialty Topped with Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing and our Wing Sauce. Default Sauce is Midway, but Feel Free to Choose. 12 Slices

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Topped with Ham and Pineapple. 12 Slices

Med Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.99

Topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Ranch Dressing and Parmesan. 12 Slices

Med Steak & Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Topped with Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, and Extra Cheese. 12 Slices

Med Meat Lover Pizza

$18.99

Topped With Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger. 12 Slices

Med Combination Pizza

$18.99

Topped with Hamburger, Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms. 12 Slices

Med Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Topped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic. 12 Slices

Med White Pizza

$18.99

Topped with Oil, Garlic, Grilled Chicken, and Broccoli. 12 Slices

Lg Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.49

Topped with Hamburger, Extra Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard. 18 Slices

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.49

House Specialty Topped with Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing and our Wing Sauce. Default Sauce is Midway, but Feel Free to Choose. 18 Slices

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$20.49

Topped with Ham and Pineapple. 18 Slices

Lg Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$24.49

Topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Ranch Dressing and Parmesan. 18 Slices

Lg Steak & Cheese Pizza

$24.49

Topped with Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, and Extra Cheese. 18 Slices

Lg Meat Lover Pizza

$22.49

Topped With Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger. 18 Slices

Lg Combination Pizza

$22.49

Topped with Hamburger, Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms. 18 Slices

Lg Veggie Pizza

$22.49

Topped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic. 18 Slices

Lg White Pizza

$22.49

Topped with Oil, Garlic, Grilled Chicken, and Broccoli. 18 Slices

Party Cheeseburger Pizza

$32.49

Topped with Hamburger, Extra Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard. 24 Slices

Party Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.99

House Specialty Topped with Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing and our Wing Sauce. Default Sauce is Midway, but Feel Free to Choose. 24 Slices

Party Hawaiian Pizza

$31.99

Topped with Ham and Pineapple. 24 Slices

Party Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$32.49

Topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Ranch Dressing and Parmesan. 24 Slices

Party Steak and Cheese Pizza

$32.49

Topped with Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, and Extra Cheese. 24 Slices

Party Meat Lover Pizza

$32.99

Topped With Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger. 24 Slices

Party Combination Pizza

$31.99

Topped with Hamburger, Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms. 24 Slices

Party Veggie Pizza

$32.49

Topped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic. 24 Slices

Party White Pizza

$32.49

Topped with Oil, Garlic, Grilled Chicken, and Broccoli. 24 Slices

Extras

Xtra Blue Cheese

$0.75

Xtra Ranch

$0.75

Xtra Celery

$0.75

Xtra Carrots

$0.75

Rumbleseat Masks

Regular Mask

$4.00

Gaiter Mask

$5.00

Martini

Martini

$13.00

Top Shelf Martini

$15.00

Snickerdoodle Martini

$15.00

Peppermint Martini

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are Currently Open Sunday Through Saturday for Take Out!

Website

Location

482 Springfield St, Chicopee, MA 01013

Directions

