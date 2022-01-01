Rumbleseat Bar & Grille
482 Springfield St
Chicopee, MA 01013
Salad
Garden Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Cheese Served with Your Choice of Dressing
Tuna Salad
Garden Salad topped with Tuna Served with Your Choice of Dressing
Homemade Chicken Salad
Garden Salad Topped with Our Homemade Chicken Salad Served with Your Choice of Dressing
Chicken Salad
Garden Salad Topped with Crispy or Marinated Grilled Chicken Strips Served with Your Choice of Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden Salad Topped with Crispy or Grilled Chicken Strips Tossed in Our Wing Sauce Served with Your Choice of Dressing
Chef Salad
Garden Salad Topped with Ham and Turkey Served with Your Choice of Dressing
Appetizers
Bacon Mac n Cheese Bites
Beer Battered Bacon Flavored Macaroni and Cheese Served with Ranch Dressing
Breaded Avocado Slices
Breaded slices of Avocado Served with Ranch Dressing
Broccoli and Cheddar Poppers (5)
Battered Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Served with Ranch Dressing
Fried Clam Strips
Breaded Clam Strips served with Tartar Sauce
Fried Pickles
Breaded Pickle Chips Served with Ranch Dressing
Jalepeno Poppers (5)
Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese Served with Ranch Dressing
Lg Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Breaded Mozzarella Served with Marinara
Pickle Fries
Thin Cut Dill Pickles Lightly Coated in a Cornmeal and Spicy Mustard Batter Served with Ranch Dressing
Potato Skins with Cheese and Bacon (4)
Potato Skins Topped with Bacon and Cheddar/Jack Cheese Served with Sour Cream
Pretzel Sticks (4)
Buttery Salted Pretzels Served with Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Santa Fe Style Eggrolls
Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, and Chopped Peppers Rolled into a Flour Tortilla and Fried Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Sm Onion Rings
Small Combo
1/2 Order Each of Two Appetizers of Your Choice
Large Combo
1/2 Order Each of Three Appetizers of Your Choice
Party Combo
Full Orders of Five Appetizers of Your Choice
Sandwich, Wraps, Grinders
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Covered in BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Your Choice of White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion for an Extra Charge
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or Grilled Chicken on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap with Your Choice of Mild, Midway, Hot, Super Hot or Goldfever Sauce. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Your Choice of Cheese on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Fried Haddock, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for and Extra Charge
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken with Our Special Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Ham Sandwich
Ham, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap, or Wheat Wrap. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap, or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Rumbleseat Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Sausage Parm Sandwich
Hot Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Your choice of Cheese on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Shaved Steak, Your Choice of Cheese and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Tuna Sandwich
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" BBQ Chicken
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Covered in BBQ Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion for an Extra Charge
8" Buffalo Chicken
Crispy or Grilled Chicken on an 8" Grinder Roll with Your Choice of Mild, Midway, Hot, Super Hot or Goldfever Sauce. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Cheeseburger
Grilled Burger with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Chicken Cutlet
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Chicken Parmesan
Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Your Choice of Cheese on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Fried Haddock w/Tartar Sauce
Fried Haddock, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for and Extra Charge
8" Grilled Cajun Chicken
Grilled Chicken with Our Special Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Ham
Ham, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Homemade Chicken Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Meatball Parm
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Rumbleseat Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Sausage Parm
Hot Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Your choice of Cheese on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Smoked Turkey
Turkey, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Steak & Cheese
Shaved Steak, Your Choice of Cheese and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
8" Tuna
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 8" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" BBQ Chicken
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Covered in BBQ Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on an 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion for an Extra Charge
12" Buffalo Chicken
Crispy or Grilled Chicken on an 12" Grinder Roll with Your Choice of Mild, Midway, Hot, Super Hot or Goldfever Sauce. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Cheeseburger
Grilled Burger with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Chicken Cutlet
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Chicken Parmesan
Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Your Choice of Cheese on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Fried Haddock w/Tartar Sauce
Fried Haddock, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for and Extra Charge
12" Grilled Cajun Chicken
Grilled Chicken with Our Special Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Ham
Ham, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Homemade Chicken Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Meatball Parm
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Rumbleseat Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Sausage Parm
Hot Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Your choice of Cheese on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Smoked Turkey
Turkey, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Steak & Cheese
Shaved Steak, Your Choice of Cheese and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served With Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
12" Tuna
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a 12" Grinder Roll. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Quesadillas
3 Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortillas Filled with Mozzarella, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Steak, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Crispy Chicken Covered in Your Choice of Wing Sauce, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Burgers
Traditional Burger
Grilled Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo Served with Fries and Pickles
Traditional Cheeseburger
Grilled Burger with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Served with Fries and Pickles
Black & Blue Burger
Grilled Burger with Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Served with Fries and Pickles
Cajun Ranch Burger
Grilled Burger with Special Cajun Spice, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato Served with Fries and Pickles
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled Burger with Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Bacon and Mayo Served with Fries and Pickles
Big Guy Burger
Grilled Double Burger with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Served With Fries and Pickles
Patty Melt
Grilled Burger with Fried Onions, American Cheese and Mayo on Your Choice of Bread Served with Fries and Pickles
Wings
Traditional Buffalo wings (10)
Juicy Wings Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each.
Traditional Buffalo wings (25)
Juicy Wings Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each.
Traditional Buffalo wings (50)
Juicy Wings Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each.
Boneless Wings (5)
Whole Chicken tenders Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each
Boneless Wings (10)
Whole Chicken tenders Tossed in One of Our Delicious Sauces. Add Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese or Ranch for $.50 Each
Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Traditional Mozzarella Cheese Pizza. 8 slices. Available Toppings: Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Red/Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Olives, Garlic, and Extra Cheese for an Additional Charge
Medium Cheese Pizza
Traditional Mozzarella Cheese Pizza. 12 slices. Available Toppings: Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Red/Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Olives, Garlic, and Extra Cheese for an Additional Charge
Large Cheese Pizza
Traditional Mozzarella Cheese Pizza. 18 slices. Available Toppings: Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Red/Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Olives, Garlic, and Extra Cheese for an Additional Charge
Party Cheese Pizza
Traditional Mozzarella Cheese Pizza. 24 slices. Available Toppings: Pepperoni, Hamburger, Bacon, Sausage, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Red/Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Olives, Garlic, and Extra Cheese for an Additional Charge
Gourmet Pizzas
Sm Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with Hamburger, Extra Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard. 8 Slices
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House Specialty Topped with Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing and our Wing Sauce. Default Sauce is Midway, but Feel Free to Choose. 8 Slices
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Topped with Ham and Pineapple. 8 Slices
Sm Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Ranch Dressing and Parmesan. 8 Slices
Sm Steak & Cheese Pizza
Topped with Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, and Extra Cheese. 8 Slices
Sm Meat Lover Pizza
Topped With Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger. 8 Slices
Sm Combination Pizza
Topped with Hamburger, Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms. 8 Slices
Sm Veggie Pizza
Topped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic. 8 Slices
Sm White Pizza
Topped with Oil, Garlic, Grilled Chicken, and Broccoli. 8 Slices
Med Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with Hamburger, Extra Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard. 12 Slices
Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House Specialty Topped with Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing and our Wing Sauce. Default Sauce is Midway, but Feel Free to Choose. 12 Slices
Med Hawaiian Pizza
Topped with Ham and Pineapple. 12 Slices
Med Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Ranch Dressing and Parmesan. 12 Slices
Med Steak & Cheese Pizza
Topped with Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, and Extra Cheese. 12 Slices
Med Meat Lover Pizza
Topped With Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger. 12 Slices
Med Combination Pizza
Topped with Hamburger, Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms. 12 Slices
Med Veggie Pizza
Topped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic. 12 Slices
Med White Pizza
Topped with Oil, Garlic, Grilled Chicken, and Broccoli. 12 Slices
Lg Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with Hamburger, Extra Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard. 18 Slices
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House Specialty Topped with Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing and our Wing Sauce. Default Sauce is Midway, but Feel Free to Choose. 18 Slices
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Topped with Ham and Pineapple. 18 Slices
Lg Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Ranch Dressing and Parmesan. 18 Slices
Lg Steak & Cheese Pizza
Topped with Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, and Extra Cheese. 18 Slices
Lg Meat Lover Pizza
Topped With Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger. 18 Slices
Lg Combination Pizza
Topped with Hamburger, Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms. 18 Slices
Lg Veggie Pizza
Topped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic. 18 Slices
Lg White Pizza
Topped with Oil, Garlic, Grilled Chicken, and Broccoli. 18 Slices
Party Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with Hamburger, Extra Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard. 24 Slices
Party Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House Specialty Topped with Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Dressing and our Wing Sauce. Default Sauce is Midway, but Feel Free to Choose. 24 Slices
Party Hawaiian Pizza
Topped with Ham and Pineapple. 24 Slices
Party Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Basil, Fresh Tomato, Ranch Dressing and Parmesan. 24 Slices
Party Steak and Cheese Pizza
Topped with Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, and Extra Cheese. 24 Slices
Party Meat Lover Pizza
Topped With Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Hamburger. 24 Slices
Party Combination Pizza
Topped with Hamburger, Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms. 24 Slices
Party Veggie Pizza
Topped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic. 24 Slices
Party White Pizza
Topped with Oil, Garlic, Grilled Chicken, and Broccoli. 24 Slices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are Currently Open Sunday Through Saturday for Take Out!
482 Springfield St, Chicopee, MA 01013