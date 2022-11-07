Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rume's Cafe 695 US- 46 W

review star

No reviews yet

695 US- 46 W

Fairfield, NJ 07004

Order Again

Popular Items

BURRITO BOWL
HAMBURGER - Build Your Own
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

TODAY'S SPECIAL

COLOMBIAN CHICKEN RICE

COLOMBIAN CHICKEN RICE

$9.00

YELLOW RICE, CHICKEN BREASTS, SMALL SIDE SALAD (LETTUCE, AVOCADO, ONIONS, TOMATO, RED VINEGAR AND OLIVE OIL) ADD ON CHOICE'--YELLOW PLANTAIN

BURRITO BOWL/TACOS/EMPANADAS/ TACO SALAD/TAQUITOS

BURRITO BOWL

BURRITO BOWL

$9.00

Burrito Bowl -Jazmine Rice, Onion, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, sour cream, salsa, Guacamole, corn , beans Choice of adding grilled Chicken

TACOS (2) CHICKEN OR BEEF

TACOS (2) CHICKEN OR BEEF

$6.00

2- TACOS --CHICKEN or BEEF YOU CHOOSE GUACAMOLE SALSA, SHREDDED CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, AND SALSA, LETTUCE, TOMATO

EMPANADAS (3)

EMPANADAS (3)

$6.75

3- Empanadas with Pico de Gallo sauce on the side. Choose Chicken, Beef , or (2) Spicy Beef Patties (these are larger)

TAQUITOS --CHICKEN & CHEESE OR BEEF

TAQUITOS --CHICKEN & CHEESE OR BEEF

$6.75

4- Taquitos chicken and cheese with salsa guacamole on the side OR CHOOSE THE BEEF TAQUITOS

TACO SALAD-CHICKEN

TACO SALAD-CHICKEN

$8.50

Delicious Chicken Taco Salad; Guacamole, Romaine lettuce, Onions,Cheddar cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Sour cream, Tortilla chips, Salsa, Corn, Black beans, Grilled chicken

WRAPS/QUESADILLA/GYROS

WRAP -Chicken , Avocado, With Chipotle Mayo

WRAP -Chicken , Avocado, With Chipotle Mayo

$7.50

Chicken, ROMAINE, Avocado with Chipotle Mayo...

WRAP- CAESAR /GRILLED CHICKEN

WRAP- CAESAR /GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.50

GRILLED CHICKEN,ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE, CAESAR DRESSING

WRAP-BUFFALO BREADED CHICKEN

WRAP-BUFFALO BREADED CHICKEN

$7.50

Buffalo dressing. Blue cheese. Breaded Chicken, and Lettuce

WRAP-GRILLED SWEET THAI CHILLI CHICKEN

WRAP-GRILLED SWEET THAI CHILLI CHICKEN

$7.50

CABBAGE, CARROTS, SOY SAUCE, GRILLED SWEET TAI CHILLI CHICKEN

QUESADILLA (Cheese): BUILD YOUR OWN

QUESADILLA (Cheese): BUILD YOUR OWN

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla :Build your own with add on's.

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$8.50

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO,LETTUCE, AND CHIPOTLE SAUCE

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA-

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA-

$8.25

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, onions, black beans. Sour cream and guacamole on the side

GYRO- CHICKEN -Red pepper hummus, spinach, onions, black olives on Pita bread

GYRO- CHICKEN -Red pepper hummus, spinach, onions, black olives on Pita bread

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN , RED PEPPER HUMMUS, SPINACH, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES ON PITA BREAD

GYRO- CHICKEN ,SPRING MIX, TOMATOES,ONION, TZATZIKI SAUCE

GYRO- CHICKEN ,SPRING MIX, TOMATOES,ONION, TZATZIKI SAUCE

$7.50

CHICKEN GYRO . (GRILLED CHICKEN, SPRING MIX, TOMATOES,ONION, TZATZIKI SAUCE

HAMBURGER W/CHOICE OF FRIES

HAMBURGER - Build Your Own

HAMBURGER - Build Your Own

$5.75

Customize your Angus Burger your way.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Delicious French fries---choice of adding cheddar cheese

VEGETARIAN BURGER ON SESAME SEED BUN

VEGETARIAN BURGER ON SESAME SEED BUN

$5.75

Burger ingredient : Bean burger, Black Bean, brown rice, corn, red peppers, onion, garlic, chili pepper, cumin & spices Gluten Free /Vegan

Angus Burger with sautéed onion, American cheese, and chipotle sauce

Angus Burger with sautéed onion, American cheese, and chipotle sauce

$6.75

Angus burger with sautéed onion, American cheese, and chipotle sauce.

QUINOA VEGGIE BURGER WITH FRIES

QUINOA VEGGIE BURGER WITH FRIES

$9.00

QUINOA VEGGIE BURGER WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE, AVOCADO, LETTUCE , TOMATOES, ONIONS, THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING ON SESAME SEED BUN . FRENCH FRIES ON THE SIDE.

SANDWICHES (Hot & Cold)

SANDWICH--BUILD YOUR OWN

SANDWICH--BUILD YOUR OWN

$5.00

CHOOSE YOUR BREAD, MEATS OR TUNA ,CHEESE, AND INGREDIENTS TO CREATE YOUR DREAM SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN , CHEESE SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN , CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.50

Delicious BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Cheddar Cheese on a Kaiser roll. Choose add on--onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, etc

BBQ PULLED PORK , Coleslaw and Pickles on the side

BBQ PULLED PORK , Coleslaw and Pickles on the side

$9.50

BBQ PULLED PORK ON A KAISER ROLL.

BLT (BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO) SANDWICH

BLT (BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO) SANDWICH

$6.25

CHOOSE THE BREAD, MEAT AND ADD ON'S.

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$8.50

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato basil garlic sauce, Kaiser roll

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$6.25

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH.

FRESH MOZZARELLA TOASTED SANDWICH

FRESH MOZZARELLA TOASTED SANDWICH

$6.50

FRESH MOZZARELLA TOASTED SANDWICH , pesto with nuts, tomatoes on Ciabatta bread. choose with or without grilled chicken.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH ON A BUN. CHOOSE YOUR ADD ON'S (BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ECT. ...

GRILLED CHICKEN ON PANINI BREAD

GRILLED CHICKEN ON PANINI BREAD

$8.50

DELICIOUS GRILLED CHICKEN WITH SAUTEED ONION, TOMATOES, SPINACH, SWISS CHEESE . ROASTED PEPPERS ON PANINI BREAD... HUMMUS ON THE SIDE

ITALIAN SUB

ITALIAN SUB

$7.50

Italian Sandwich with ham, salami, peperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini on Italian Bread.

OPEN FACE CHICKEN WITH HUMMUS ON NAAN BREAD

OPEN FACE CHICKEN WITH HUMMUS ON NAAN BREAD

$7.50

GRILLED CHICKEN ON NAAN BREAD, SPINACH, AND ROASTED PEPPERS

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$7.25

Smoked Turkey, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella on Kaiser Bread.

TUNA SUB

TUNA SUB

$7.50

Delicious tuna sub... with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles on a sub roll

PESTO BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

PESTO BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50

DELICIOUS WARM BREADED CHICKEN , MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PESTO SAUCE ON A PORTUGUESE ROLL

MONTE CRISTO

MONTE CRISTO

$7.00

HAM, TURKEY AND SWISS CHEESE DIPPED IN EGG AND COOKED JUST LIKE FRENCH TOAST.

RICE, BEANS, CHICKEN

RICE, BEANS, GRILLED CHICKEN

RICE, BEANS, GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.50

Bowl of white rice, black beans, grilled chicken with choice of adding yellow plantains

STIR FRY CHICKEN RICE WITH VEGETABLES

STIR FRY CHICKEN RICE WITH VEGETABLES

$9.50

WHITE RICE, BROCCOLI, SUGAR SNAP PEAS, CARROTS, RED PEPPERS, WATER CHESTNUTS, BABY CORN COBS & MUSHROOMS . CHOOSE THAI SWEET RED CHILI SOY SAUCE OR TERIYAKI SAUCE

NON-MEAT SANDWICHES

Fresh Mozzarella Basil Pesto Sandwich

Fresh Mozzarella Basil Pesto Sandwich

$5.75

Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozarella, tomato, and spinach on rye bread. Choose breads and add on's.

Goat Cheese Grilled Sandwich

Goat Cheese Grilled Sandwich

$6.50

Goat Cheese, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$3.50

CHOOSE THE BREAD AND CHEESE

GRILLED PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY

GRILLED PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY

$2.50

Grilled Peanut butter and Jelly Sandwich

TOAST W/ AVOCADO & HUMMUS

TOAST W/ AVOCADO & HUMMUS

$5.25

ARUGULA, TOMATOES, ONIOS, BANANA PEPPERS, CRUSHED PEPPER

TUNA SANDWICH

TUNA SANDWICH

$6.50

Tuna Sandwich on Kaiser bread. Choose Add on's

PIZZA

Pizza

Pizza

$5.50

Personal Pan Pizza. Plain or customized

LUNCH SIDES

Plantains (5) Pieces

Plantains (5) Pieces

$3.00

Warm, delicious 5 pieces yellow plantains.

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.00

ADD BAG OF CHIPS--CHOOSE POTATO CHIPS, DORITOS, OR PRETZELS.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Delicious French fries.. choice of adding cheddar cheese

SALADS

SALAD-BUILD YOUR OWN

SALAD-BUILD YOUR OWN

$6.50

Salad customized your way

CAESAR SALAD, GRILLED CHICKEN

CAESAR SALAD, GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.50

ROMAINE, PARMESAN CHEESE , CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

COBB SALAD ,Grilled Chicken

COBB SALAD ,Grilled Chicken

$9.50

Delicious Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad. Bacon, Eggs, Blue Cheese,Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes , and Avocado

DILL CHICKEN SALAD

DILL CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00

Chicken salad, Cherry tomatoes, carrots, Cabbage, Lettuce, Spinach, Croutons, Black Olives, Chopped Dill, and Ranch Dressing.

GREEK SALAD-GRILLED CHICKEN

GREEK SALAD-GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.50

ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATOES, OLIVES, Cherry tomatoes, FETA CHEESE, GARBANZO, CUCUMBER, ITALIAN DRESSING

SOUTHWEST SALAD

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Lettuce, Cheese, Cabbage, Chipotle Ranch

TACO SALAD-CHICKEN

TACO SALAD-CHICKEN

$8.50

Delicious Chicken Taco Salad: Guacamole, Romaine Lettuce, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Corn, Black Beans, and Grilled Chicken. Or you can Customize your way.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! On the go Breakfast and Lunch Cafe...

Location

695 US- 46 W, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
