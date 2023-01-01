Rummur Lounge 104-B Bohemia Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Rummur Lounge is a relaxed, niche cocktail lounge located inside of the Inn at the Canal. The Rum Garden is the Inn's outdoor drinking facility overlooking the C&D Canal. Both are full-service bars with wine, beer and spirits. The cocktail menu features a variety of rum specialty drinks made with a unique assortment of rums from around the world. It is the mission of the Inn to serve food and drinks made with the freshest available and most natural ingredients possible to our patrons.
104-B Bohemia Ave, Chesapeake City, MD 21915
