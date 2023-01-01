Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rummur Lounge 104-B Bohemia Ave

No reviews yet

104-B Bohemia Ave

Chesapeake City, MD 21915

BAR

Beer

Artillery Brewing, Fog of War

$8.00

Artillery Brewing, Traitor

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Cocktails

APPLE BUTTER OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

BARBADOS RUM PUNCH

$12.00

Plantation 5y/o rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger beer

BIG SEXY DAIQUIRI

$12.00

Shipwreck mango rum, lime juice, club soda/11

BUSHWACKER

$15.00

C&D MAI TAI

$15.00

Smith and Cross Jamaican Navy style rum, Rhum Neisson Agricole Blanc,orange curacao, orgeat & lime juice

CARIBBEAN SEA PUNCH

$11.00Out of stock

CBD BLUEBERRY MOJITO

$14.00

CBD INFUSED CUBA LIBRE

$13.00

Shipwreck lime rum, CBD infused cola

CBD OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

COFFEE COLADA

$13.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$14.00

Wodka Vodka, cranberry & lime juices

DARK & STORMY

$12.00

Gosling's Black Seal rum, ginger beer

EL PRESIDENTE

$15.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

Shipwreck (vanilla & coffee) rum, espresso

GIN TONIC

$12.00

HOPELESS RUMANTIC

$12.00

HOT BUTTERER RUM

$12.00

IRISH COFFEE

$12.00

$14.00

$14.00

KEY LIME COLADA

$12.00

Shipwreck lime & coconut rums, coconut rum cream and pineapple juice

KIWI RUM SHOT

$5.00

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$12.00

El Dorado 3y/o rum, homemade lavender lemonade

MANGO CREAMSICLE

$12.00

Shipwreck mango rum, El Dorado rum cream, mango juice

MANHATTAN

$14.00

El Dorado (12yr) rum, sweet vermouth, bitters

MARGARITA

$12.00

Don Abraham organic tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange curacao

MOON BOW

$14.00

Woodford Reserve bourbon, ginger ale, simple syrup, orange, cranberry & lime juices

MOON DOG

$14.00

El Dorado (15yr) rum, ginger ale, simple syrup, orange, cranberry & lime juices

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

El Dorado (8yr) rum, bitters, orange, Amarena cherries

ORANGE CRUSH

$12.00

Vodka, orange juice, orange curacao, club soda

PAINKILLER

$14.00

Pusser's rum, pineapple & orange juices, cream of coconut & coconut cream rum

PASSIONFRUIT DAQUIRI

$14.00

PUMPKIN BUTTER DARK & STORMY

$12.00

RUM & COKE

$12.00

RUMMUR RUM RUNNER

$13.00

El Dorado (3yr) rum, Goslings Black Seal rum, banana liqueur, blackberry liqueur, pineapple & orange juices

SLUSHEE

$11.00

SMOLDERING RUM

$15.00

SNOWED INN

$12.00

SPICY PIRATE

$12.00

Diamond Reserve spiced rum, ginger beer, lime juice

SPIKED HOT CIDER

$11.00

SUNDOWNER

$12.00

Shipwreck (coconut or mango) rum, pineapple juice & bitters

TITOS CLUB

$13.00

VODKA CLUB

$12.00

VODKA TONIC

$12.00

WINTER MINT MOJITO

$12.00

Liquor

ARETTE TEQUILA, 2oz

$11.00

ARETTE TEQUILA, 3OZ

$17.00

BAILEYS, 2oz

$8.00

BAILEYS, 3oz

$11.00

BALVENIE, 2oz

$17.00

BALVENIE, 3oz

$24.00

CLANDESTINO, 2oz

$11.00

CRAIGELLACHIE, 2oz

$15.00

DIAMOND RESERVE, SPICED, 2oz

$10.00

DIAMOND RESERVE, SPICED, 3oz

$14.00

DISORANO AMARETTO, 2oz

$8.00

DRAMBOUIE, 2oz

$8.00

EL DORADO 12 Y/O, 2oz

$14.00

EL DORADO 12 Y/O, 3oz

$19.00

EL DORADO 15 Y/O, 2oz

$16.00

EL DORADO 15 Y/O, 3oz

$21.00

EL DORADO 3 Y/O, 2oz

$10.00

EL DORADO 3 Y/O, 3oz

$16.00

EL DORADO 5 Y/O, 2oz

$11.00

EL DORADO 5 Y/O, 3oz

$17.00

EL DORADO 8 Y/O, 2oz

$12.00

EL DORADO 8 Y/O, 3oz

$18.00

EL DORADO 8 Y/O, bottle

$38.00

EL DORADO PORT MORANT, 2oz

$22.00

FOUR SQUARE 2008, 2oz

$40.00

FOUR SQUARE 2009, 2oz

$40.00

FOUR SQUARE 2010, 2oz

$40.00

FOUR SQUARE MASTER SERIES #1, 2oz

$22.00

GOSLINGS BLACK SEAL, 2oz

$11.00

GOSLINGS BLACK SEAL, 3oz

$16.00

HAMPDEN ESTATE 2010, 2oz

$45.00

HAMPDEN ESTATE JAMAICAN (RED), 2oz

$18.00

HAMPDEN ESTATE JAMAICAN (RED), 3oz

$29.00

HAMPDEN ESTATE JAMAICAN (YELLOW), 2oz

$15.00

HAMPDEN ESTATE JAMAICAN (YELLOW), 3oz

$22.00

KIRK & SWEENEY GRAN RESERVE, 2oz

$19.00

LEMON HART 151, 2oz

$15.00

MT GAY BLACK BARREL, 2oz

$18.00

MT GAY, ECLIPSE, 2OZ

$14.00

MT GAY, XO, 2oz

$22.00

NEISSON, BLANCO

$14.00

PLANTATION 2007, 2oz

$16.00

PLANTATION 5 Y/O, 2oz

$11.00

PLANTATION 5 Y/O, 3oz

$17.00

PLANTATION 6 Y/O, 2oz

$14.00

PLANTATION 6 Y/O, 3oz

$21.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE, 2oz,

$11.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE, 3oz

$17.00

PROBITAS, 2oz

$16.00

PUSSER'S, 2oz

$12.00

PUSSER'S, 3oz

$17.00

PUSSER’S GUNPOWDER, 2oz

$16.00

RHUM JM VO, 2oz

$18.00

RL SEALE’S

$14.00

SHIPWRECK, 2OZ

$11.00

SHIPWRECK, 3OZ (TONYA)

$14.00

SMITH & CROSS, 2oz

$16.00

TITO'S, 2oz

$12.00

TITO'S, 3oz

$16.00

WODKA, 2oz

$10.00

WODKA, 3oz

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE, 2oz

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE, 3oz

$19.00

ZACAPA 23, 2oz

$15.00

ZACAPA 23, 3oz

$22.00

ZACAPA NEGRA, 2oz

$16.00

ZACAPA XO, 2oz

$32.00

EL DORADO 12 y/o, bottle

$50.00

Non-alcoholic

COFFEE

$2.00

COMMERCIAL SODA

$1.00

ESPRESSO SHOT, 2oz

$2.00

READING SODA

$3.00

VIRGIN SLUSHEE

$5.00

WATER

$1.00

Wine

BAR DOG, PINOT NOIR

$12.00

BOTTLES,

$28.00

BREAD & BUTTER, CHARDONNAY

$12.00

DE TORO, BLENDED RED (SPAIN)

$11.00

FRICO ROSE (ITALY)

$11.00

INFAMOUS GOOSE, SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

KURANI SAVIGNON BLANC (NEW ZEALAND)

$11.00

MASCHIO, PROSECCO

$12.00

R COLLECTION BY RAYMOND CABERNET (CALIFORNIA, USA SANGRE

$11.00

R COLLECTION BY RAYMOND CHARDONAY (CALIFORNIA,USA)

$11.00

THREE FINGER JACK, RED BLEND

$12.00

GROUP EVENT

Phill

$206.75

Phill (Copy)

$206.75

BAR BITES

ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

BACON WRAPPED DATES

$12.00

BUFFALO FLATBREAD

$14.00

CAPRESE

$13.00Out of stock

made with herbed flatbread, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, homemade tomato sauce, basil and balsamic drizzle

CHEESE BOARD

$15.00

variety of cheeses served with crackers, fresh fruit, jam and herb mixed nuts

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$13.00

made with herbed flatbread; topped with homemade tomato sauce, and shredded mozzarella

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

warmed corn chips with mango salsa

CORNED BEEF SLIDERS

$15.00

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$15.00

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$13.00

made with herbed flatbread; topped with homemade tomato sauce, and shredded mozzarella

SARAH'S HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$6.00

SMOKED PULLED PORK TACOS

$15.00

2 corn tortillas with pulled pork and topped with homemade rum barbeque sauce, pickled onions and coleslaw

SMORES

$7.00

SOFT PRETZEL BITES

$8.00

seasoned with your choice of sea salt or everything-bagel topping; served with homemade beer cheese dipping sauce or spicy mustard

TOMATO PIE

$14.00

VERMONT NACHOS

$13.00

tortilla chips topped with blue and cheddar cheeses, bacon, scallions, and a drizzle of spicy maple syrup; served with sour cream

CLOTHING

T-shirt

T-shirts

$20.00

XMAS MARKET

ALCOHOLIC HOT DRINKS

BAILEYS HOT CHOCOLATE

$12.00

IRISH COFFEE

$12.00

SPIKED CIDER

$12.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT CIDER

$3.00

GROUP EVENT

REALTORS

event

$255.05
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Rummur Lounge is a relaxed, niche cocktail lounge located inside of the Inn at the Canal. The Rum Garden is the Inn's outdoor drinking facility overlooking the C&D Canal. Both are full-service bars with wine, beer and spirits. The cocktail menu features a variety of rum specialty drinks made with a unique assortment of rums from around the world. It is the mission of the Inn to serve food and drinks made with the freshest available and most natural ingredients possible to our patrons.

Location

104-B Bohemia Ave, Chesapeake City, MD 21915

Directions

