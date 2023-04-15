  • Home
Runas Peruvian Cuisine - Hollywood 219 N 21st Ave

No reviews yet

219 N 21st Ave

Hollywood, FL 33020

FOOD

Barra Cevichera

Ceviche Runas

$17.95

Runas signature ceviche; a combination of fish and mixed seafood, tigers milk, infused with a smoked Aji amarillo

Ceviche Barrio

$16.95

Fish ceviche, fried calamari and tigers milk

Ceviche Clasico

$14.95

Ceviche De Mahi Mahi

$17.95

Mahi mahi, marinated in fresh lime juice and Peruvian spices

Ceviche Nikkei

$16.95

Tuna, avocado, oriental sauce in a tigers milk

Ceviche Rocoto Al Pisco

$15.95

White fish on a creamy pisco rocoto lime sauce

Ceviche Chipotle Palteado

$15.95

White fish marinated in chipotle cevichado sauce, capers and avocado

Ceviche Anticuchero

$17.95

A combination of smoked fish and mixed seafood, tigers milk in an anticuchera sauce

Ceviche 3 Ajies

$16.95

Yellow pepper, rocoto and Aji limo

Ceviche Sampler

$24.95

An amazing and diverse assortment of our house favorite ceviches

Tiraditos

Tiradito a La Brasa

$16.95

Seared mahi mahi cut sashimi-style in a smoked yellow pepper sauce

Tiradito Tricolor

$14.95

Fines slices of fish in three authentic Peruvian spices: yellow pepper, rocoto and traditional

Tiradito Tradicional

$13.95

Sashimi style white fish in a leche de tigre sauce

Tiradito Nikkei

$16.95

Slices of tuna, marinated in Nikkei sauce, sesame seeds, avocado and olive oil

Tiradito Pulpo Al Olivo

$17.95

Sliced tender octopus dressed in a botija olive aioli

Tiradito Sampler

$48.00

An amazing and diverse assortment of our house favorite tiraditos

Leche De Tigre

Leche De Tigre

$11.95

Classic tiger's milk, white fish citrus based marinade, anndean canchita and choclo

Copa Runas

$18.95

Fish or mixed seafood leche de tigre, topped with fried calamari

Copa Mercadito

$19.95

Fish or mixed seafood leche de tigre, infused with Aji amarillo and fried calamari

Copa Chalaca

$19.95

Fish or mixed seafood leche de tigre, infused with rocoto and fried calamari

Appetizers

Alcapone Sampler

$50.00

Two ceviches - choros a la chalaca & causa

The Hemingway

$55.00

Anticuchos ,parmesan scallops, octopus & papa huancaina

Para Los Indecisos

$24.95

Fish leche De tigre, tamal & papa a la huancaina

Causa Limeña

$11.95

Peruvian potatoes mixed with yellow pepper, lime juice, topped with stuffed with chicken or tuna

Causa Runas Sampler

$16.95

Shrimp, crab, octopus, chicken, or tuna salad

Conchitas a La Parmesana

$14.95

Scallops topped with melted parmesan cheese, lemon and a pisco bechamel sauce

Choros a La Chalaca

$12.95

Prince Edward island steamed mussels, corn, onions, tomatoes, cilantro in fresh lime juice

Tamal

$8.95

Chicken or pork tamale with creole sauce

Papa a La Huancaina

$9.95

Boiled potatoes dressed in a creamy yellow pepper sauce. Sub with yuca (cassaba)

Sushi Rolls

Acevichado

$16.95

Shrimp with cream cheese, avocado, covered with fresh tuna and acevichado sauce

Passion

$17.95

Panko shrimp, cream cheese, topped with peach slices, sesame seeds and passion fruit sauce

Botijero

$16.95

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with sliced octopus and botija -black-olive aioli sauce

Causa Roll

$15.95

Causa stuffed with avocado and your choice of chicken, tuna or crab salad

Aji De Gallina Roll

$16.95

Roll stuffed with black olives, potatoes and boiled eggs. Topped with a creamy Aji De gallina

A Lo Macho Roll

$17.95

Fish tempura and cream cheese. Topped with a seafood "Macho sauce"

Soup & Salad

Chupe De Camarones

$19.95

Creamy shrimp chowder with rice, Peruvian corn, egg, fresh cheese finished with a hint of milk and Andean mint

Parihuela De Mariscos

$19.95

Peruvian bouillabaisse style soup with a hint of chilli Peruvian pepper, wine and tomato base

Aguadito

$15.95

Slowly cooked cilantro broth with rice, peas and kernel corn

Tuna Tataki Salad

$18.95

Seared tuna, fresh mixed greens, avocado, creole sauce in a sweet & sour dressing

House Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, onions, avocado, Peruvian corn, tomatoes & lime dressing

Traditional

Aji De Gallina

$16.95

Shredded chicken breast in in yellow pepper creamy sauce, served with white rice

Arroz Con Mariscos

$20.95

Seafood paella style rice with mussels, shrimp, calamari and squid

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.95

Cilantro rice and Peruvian peppers. Served with juicy chicken breast and salsa criolla

Cau Cau De Mariscos

$17.95

Afro Peruvian creole stew, potatoes, onions sofrito with yellow pepper and mint

Seco De Carne

$20.95

Beef stew, slowly cooked in a cilantro base

Our Brasas

Pulpo Anticuchero

$22.95

Eight hour sous vide octopus, grilled flambé with homemade panca-anticuchera sauce

Anticuchos

$15.95

Two veal heart skewers served with Andean potatoes and Peruvian corn

Parrilla Marina

$30.95

Grilled fresh squid calamari, jumbo shrimp, grilled octopus with Andean potatoes and corn

Parrilla Criolla

$40.95

Grilled octopus, anticuchos (veal heart skewers), parmesan scallops, Andean potatoes and corn

Al Wok

Chaufa Runas

$26.95

Fried rice with seafood, tenderloin strips, scramble egg-tortilla with sweet Asian sauce

Chaufa Vegetariano

$16.95

Vegetable fried rice with baby carrots, red pepper, scallions and assorted vegetables

Chaufa De Pollo

$17.95

Fried rice with red pepper, green onions, eggs, in a house made sweet Asian sauce

The Runas Lomo

$48.00

Ask for the special meat of the day

Lomo Saltado

$21.95

Wok stir-fry sautéed, onions, tomatoes and soy sauce. Served with white rice and steak cut fries

Lomo Saltado Land & Sea

$27.95

Wok charred filet mignon strips, calamari and shrimp. Served with white rice and steak fries

Seafood

Pargo Entero Frito

$50.00

Fresh whole fried snapper with your choice of any main dish

Pescado a Lo Macho

$20.95

Grilled mahi-mahi, topped with seafood in our house made "Macho sauce"

Tacu Picante De Mariscos

$22.95

Spicy creamy yellow pepper with mix seafood over tacu tacu (re-fry rice and beans)

Salmon Oriental

$19.95

Pan seared salmon in our house made sweet citrus glaze; served with wok charred veggies

Sudado De Pescado

$17.95

Slowly cooked white fish fillet in a seafood broth, fresh tomatoes and onions

Pescado a La Chorrillana

$17.95

Breaded white fish fillet with an explotion of our house seafood sauce; sauteed onions and tomatoes

Jalea Mixta

$24.95

Crispy fried seafood mix, served with fried yuca and our creole Peruvian sauce

Quinoto De Mariscos

$21.95

Peruvian Andes grain, with our house seafood sauce, peas, bell peppers and kernel corn

Pargo Chalaco

$55.00

Fresh whole fried snapper, seafood rice & ceviche

Fried Calamari

$17.95

Pasta & Risotto

Risotto Gratinado

$48.00

Seafood and lobster tail over au gratine risotto in huancaina sauce

Risotto De Alcaparras

$22.95

Mahi-mahi dressed in anticuchera sauce over creamy capers risotto

Risotto Huancaina

$22.95

Filet mignon strips, onions, tomatoes on a light soy sauce reduction; over a creamy huancaina risotto

Risotto Di Mare

$23.95

Risotto with fresh selected seafood; mussels, shrimp, squid on a shrimp and lobster sauce

Risotto en Tinta De Calamar

$48.00

Squid ink risotto over a mix of seafood & lobster tail

Risotto Primavera

$19.95

Creamy risotto with fresh spring vegetables

Fettuccini Di Mare

$21.95

Sautéed shrimps, mussels, octopus in a creamy shrimp and lobter sauce

Fettuccini Huancaina/ Pesto

$23.95

Choice of creamy pesto sauce with stir-fry fillet mignon

Fettuccini Criollo

$21.95

Peruvian style fettuccine with stir-fry filet mignon, sautéed onions, tomatoes and scallions

Fettuccini Con Aji De Gallina

$19.95

Fettuccini pasta with Aji De gallina au gratin

Sides

Aji Amarillo - Side

$1.95

Aji Limo - Side

$1.95

Aji Runas - Side

$1.95

Arroz Blanco - Side

$3.50

Avocado - Side

$4.00

Botijero Sauce - Side

$2.25

Camote - Side

$4.75

Canary Beans

$5.00

Canchita - Side

$6.95+

Chifles - Side

$2.50

Chipotle - Side

$1.95

Choclo & Queso - Side

$5.25

French Fries - Side

$4.00

Fried Egg - Side

$2.50

Fried Yuca - Side

$5.95

House Salad - Side

$8.00

Huancaina Sauce

$2.00

Maduros - Side

$4.50

Rocoto - Side

$1.95

Salad - Side

$8.00

Salsa Criolla - Side

$3.00

Tacu Tacu - Side

$5.00

Tartara Sauce

$2.00

Vegetables - Side

$8.95

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Crema Volteada

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Tres Leches

$7.95

Tres Leches de Lucuma

$8.00

Dessert Sampler

$20.95

Cheesecake de Maracuya

$8.00

Kids Menu

Fish fingers w/ Rice

$9.00

Fish finger w/ Fries

$9.00

Chicken fingers w/ Fries

$9.00

Fettuccine pesto w/ chicken fingers

$11.00

Fetticcine Alfredo w/ chicken fingers

$11.00

Fettuccine Pesto

$9.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.00

Chicken Finger w/ Rice

$9.00

Fish Fingers w/ Rice

$9.00

Chef Specials

Risotto Anticuchero (Surf & Turf)

$48.95

Risotto Anticuchero (Surf & Turf + Pulpo)

$59.95

Arroz con Mariscos & Grilled Octopus

$30.95

WINE

Bubbles

Cupcake Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Imperiale Prosecco Brut GLS

$11.00

Mionetto Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Imperiale Prosecco Brut GLS

$11.00

Mionetto Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Cupcake Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Cupcake Prosecco BTL

$34.00

Imperial PRosecco Brut BTL

$40.00

Mionetto Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Red Wine

Trumpeter Malbec GLS

$10.00

Trumpeter Merlot GLS

$10.00

Trumpeter Cabernet GLS

$10.00

Oltreviola Sangue Di Giuda GLS

$10.00

De' Guelficini Chianti GLS

$10.00

Saverio Faro Nero D'avola GLS

$10.00

Salum Primitive/Negramaro GLS

$10.00

Salvaterra Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore GLS

$10.00

Meiomi - Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Monterrey County California

Uco Malbec GLS

$14.00

Cupcake Malbec GLS

$10.00

Naked Malbec GLS

$10.00

$14.00

Ferrari Carano BTL

$95.00

Jordan Cabernet BTL

$105.00

Rutini Encuentro Malbec BTL

$85.00

Trumpeter Malbec BTL

$34.00

Trumpeter Merlot BTL

$34.00

Trumpeter Cabernet BTL

$34.00

Oltreviola Sangue Di Giuda BTL

$44.00

De' Guelficini Chianti BTL

$34.00

Saverio Faro Nero D'avola BTL

$34.00

Salum Primitive/Negramaro BTL

$34.00

Salvaterra Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore BTL

$34.00

Meiomi - Pinot Noir BTL

$44.00

Uco Malbec BTL

$44.00

Cupcake Malbec BTL

$30.00

Naked Malbec BTL

$30.00

Jean Bouchard - Merlot BTL

$34.00

Uco Tempranillo BTL

$44.00

La Tradicional

$12.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Rose

Cotes de Provence GLS

$10.00

Boccadigabbia Roseo Pinot Nero GLS

$11.00

Cotes de Provence BTL

$34.00

Boccadigabbia Roseo Pinot Nero BTL

$44.00

White Wine

Trumpeter Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Trumpeter Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Villa Sonia Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

Ugo Chardonnay GLS

$14.00

Trumpeter Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00

Trumpeter Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Ugo Chardonnay BTL

$44.00

Villa Sonia Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

La Azulita

$12.00

La Blanca

$12.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

BEER

Peruvian Beer

Pilsen

$6.50

Cusquena

$6.50

Cristal

$6.50

Craft Beer

Barbarian Chaski Porter

$8.00

Barbarian IPA

$8.00

Barbarian Lima Pale Ale

$8.00

Barbarian Quinoa Pilsner

$8.00

Barbarian Red Ale

$8.00

Barbarian Wheat Ale

$8.00

Domestic Beer

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Budlight

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

BlueMoon

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.50

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

$12.50

Long Island

$13.00

Lychee Delight

$12.50

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Roosevelt

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

The Hulk

$13.50

Whiskey Mule

$11.50

White Russian

$12.00

Berry Fizz

$14.95

Palomita

$14.95

Smoked Manhattan

$15.95

Smoked Old Fashion

$15.95

Wild Margarita

$15.95

Old Mule

$14.95

Tiki Superior Mai Tai

$17.95

Pisco Cocktails

1615 Acholado

$12.00

1615 Mosto Verde

$20.00

1615 Quebranta

$12.00

Matacuy Sour

$13.00

Matacuy Andean Elixir

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Pisco Punch

$12.00

Pisco Punch Pitcher

$40.00

Catchy Cocktails

Baticuy

$13.00

El Misti

$11.00

Maracuy

$14.00

Peru Libre

$10.00

Piscina

$16.00

Punta Hermosa

$12.00

Runas Hollywood Beach

$12.00

Runas Sunrise

$12.00

Tonyslide

$15.00

Signature Cocktails

Amazonian Last Word

$13.00

Capone 43

$13.00

Ginca 75

$13.00

Margarita de los Andes

$13.00

Matacuy Mule

$14.00

Peachcano

$12.00

Poison Tree

$15.00

The Old Man & The Sea

$12.00

SPIRITS

Vodka

Grey Goose

$13.00

Tito's

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Absolut

$12.00

Pinnacle

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Svedka

$10.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Skyy

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

House Vodka

$9.00

Gin

Amazonian

$14.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Gin'ca

$14.00

Ginca 75

$13.00

Hemdricks

$14.00

House Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tequilas & Agave

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Aqara Agave de los Andes Plateado

$20.00

Aqara Agave de los Andes Reposado

$30.00

Baluarte Anejo

$25.00

Mezcal

Fronterizo

$15.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Centenario 25

$15.00

Malibu

$11.00

Zacapa 23

$14.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Carta Vieja

$10.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

House Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$11.00

After Dinner

Limanchelo 2oz

$9.00

Macerado - Aji Limo

$15.00

Macerado - Canela

$15.00

Macerado - Ginger

$15.00

Macerado - Maracuyá

$15.00

Macerado - Menta

$15.00

Macerado - Naranja

$15.00

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
219 N 21st Ave, Hollywood, FL 33020

