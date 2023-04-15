Runas Peruvian Cuisine - Hollywood 219 N 21st Ave
219 N 21st Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
FOOD
Barra Cevichera
Ceviche Runas
Runas signature ceviche; a combination of fish and mixed seafood, tigers milk, infused with a smoked Aji amarillo
Ceviche Barrio
Fish ceviche, fried calamari and tigers milk
Ceviche Clasico
Ceviche De Mahi Mahi
Mahi mahi, marinated in fresh lime juice and Peruvian spices
Ceviche Nikkei
Tuna, avocado, oriental sauce in a tigers milk
Ceviche Rocoto Al Pisco
White fish on a creamy pisco rocoto lime sauce
Ceviche Chipotle Palteado
White fish marinated in chipotle cevichado sauce, capers and avocado
Ceviche Anticuchero
A combination of smoked fish and mixed seafood, tigers milk in an anticuchera sauce
Ceviche 3 Ajies
Yellow pepper, rocoto and Aji limo
Ceviche Sampler
An amazing and diverse assortment of our house favorite ceviches
Tiraditos
Tiradito a La Brasa
Seared mahi mahi cut sashimi-style in a smoked yellow pepper sauce
Tiradito Tricolor
Fines slices of fish in three authentic Peruvian spices: yellow pepper, rocoto and traditional
Tiradito Tradicional
Sashimi style white fish in a leche de tigre sauce
Tiradito Nikkei
Slices of tuna, marinated in Nikkei sauce, sesame seeds, avocado and olive oil
Tiradito Pulpo Al Olivo
Sliced tender octopus dressed in a botija olive aioli
Tiradito Sampler
An amazing and diverse assortment of our house favorite tiraditos
Leche De Tigre
Leche De Tigre
Classic tiger's milk, white fish citrus based marinade, anndean canchita and choclo
Copa Runas
Fish or mixed seafood leche de tigre, topped with fried calamari
Copa Mercadito
Fish or mixed seafood leche de tigre, infused with Aji amarillo and fried calamari
Copa Chalaca
Fish or mixed seafood leche de tigre, infused with rocoto and fried calamari
Appetizers
Alcapone Sampler
Two ceviches - choros a la chalaca & causa
The Hemingway
Anticuchos ,parmesan scallops, octopus & papa huancaina
Para Los Indecisos
Fish leche De tigre, tamal & papa a la huancaina
Causa Limeña
Peruvian potatoes mixed with yellow pepper, lime juice, topped with stuffed with chicken or tuna
Causa Runas Sampler
Shrimp, crab, octopus, chicken, or tuna salad
Conchitas a La Parmesana
Scallops topped with melted parmesan cheese, lemon and a pisco bechamel sauce
Choros a La Chalaca
Prince Edward island steamed mussels, corn, onions, tomatoes, cilantro in fresh lime juice
Tamal
Chicken or pork tamale with creole sauce
Papa a La Huancaina
Boiled potatoes dressed in a creamy yellow pepper sauce. Sub with yuca (cassaba)
Sushi Rolls
Acevichado
Shrimp with cream cheese, avocado, covered with fresh tuna and acevichado sauce
Passion
Panko shrimp, cream cheese, topped with peach slices, sesame seeds and passion fruit sauce
Botijero
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with sliced octopus and botija -black-olive aioli sauce
Causa Roll
Causa stuffed with avocado and your choice of chicken, tuna or crab salad
Aji De Gallina Roll
Roll stuffed with black olives, potatoes and boiled eggs. Topped with a creamy Aji De gallina
A Lo Macho Roll
Fish tempura and cream cheese. Topped with a seafood "Macho sauce"
Soup & Salad
Chupe De Camarones
Creamy shrimp chowder with rice, Peruvian corn, egg, fresh cheese finished with a hint of milk and Andean mint
Parihuela De Mariscos
Peruvian bouillabaisse style soup with a hint of chilli Peruvian pepper, wine and tomato base
Aguadito
Slowly cooked cilantro broth with rice, peas and kernel corn
Tuna Tataki Salad
Seared tuna, fresh mixed greens, avocado, creole sauce in a sweet & sour dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, onions, avocado, Peruvian corn, tomatoes & lime dressing
Traditional
Aji De Gallina
Shredded chicken breast in in yellow pepper creamy sauce, served with white rice
Arroz Con Mariscos
Seafood paella style rice with mussels, shrimp, calamari and squid
Arroz Con Pollo
Cilantro rice and Peruvian peppers. Served with juicy chicken breast and salsa criolla
Cau Cau De Mariscos
Afro Peruvian creole stew, potatoes, onions sofrito with yellow pepper and mint
Seco De Carne
Beef stew, slowly cooked in a cilantro base
Our Brasas
Pulpo Anticuchero
Eight hour sous vide octopus, grilled flambé with homemade panca-anticuchera sauce
Anticuchos
Two veal heart skewers served with Andean potatoes and Peruvian corn
Parrilla Marina
Grilled fresh squid calamari, jumbo shrimp, grilled octopus with Andean potatoes and corn
Parrilla Criolla
Grilled octopus, anticuchos (veal heart skewers), parmesan scallops, Andean potatoes and corn
Al Wok
Chaufa Runas
Fried rice with seafood, tenderloin strips, scramble egg-tortilla with sweet Asian sauce
Chaufa Vegetariano
Vegetable fried rice with baby carrots, red pepper, scallions and assorted vegetables
Chaufa De Pollo
Fried rice with red pepper, green onions, eggs, in a house made sweet Asian sauce
The Runas Lomo
Ask for the special meat of the day
Lomo Saltado
Wok stir-fry sautéed, onions, tomatoes and soy sauce. Served with white rice and steak cut fries
Lomo Saltado Land & Sea
Wok charred filet mignon strips, calamari and shrimp. Served with white rice and steak fries
Seafood
Pargo Entero Frito
Fresh whole fried snapper with your choice of any main dish
Pescado a Lo Macho
Grilled mahi-mahi, topped with seafood in our house made "Macho sauce"
Tacu Picante De Mariscos
Spicy creamy yellow pepper with mix seafood over tacu tacu (re-fry rice and beans)
Salmon Oriental
Pan seared salmon in our house made sweet citrus glaze; served with wok charred veggies
Sudado De Pescado
Slowly cooked white fish fillet in a seafood broth, fresh tomatoes and onions
Pescado a La Chorrillana
Breaded white fish fillet with an explotion of our house seafood sauce; sauteed onions and tomatoes
Jalea Mixta
Crispy fried seafood mix, served with fried yuca and our creole Peruvian sauce
Quinoto De Mariscos
Peruvian Andes grain, with our house seafood sauce, peas, bell peppers and kernel corn
Pargo Chalaco
Fresh whole fried snapper, seafood rice & ceviche
Fried Calamari
Pasta & Risotto
Risotto Gratinado
Seafood and lobster tail over au gratine risotto in huancaina sauce
Risotto De Alcaparras
Mahi-mahi dressed in anticuchera sauce over creamy capers risotto
Risotto Huancaina
Filet mignon strips, onions, tomatoes on a light soy sauce reduction; over a creamy huancaina risotto
Risotto Di Mare
Risotto with fresh selected seafood; mussels, shrimp, squid on a shrimp and lobster sauce
Risotto en Tinta De Calamar
Squid ink risotto over a mix of seafood & lobster tail
Risotto Primavera
Creamy risotto with fresh spring vegetables
Fettuccini Di Mare
Sautéed shrimps, mussels, octopus in a creamy shrimp and lobter sauce
Fettuccini Huancaina/ Pesto
Choice of creamy pesto sauce with stir-fry fillet mignon
Fettuccini Criollo
Peruvian style fettuccine with stir-fry filet mignon, sautéed onions, tomatoes and scallions
Fettuccini Con Aji De Gallina
Fettuccini pasta with Aji De gallina au gratin
Sides
Aji Amarillo - Side
Aji Limo - Side
Aji Runas - Side
Arroz Blanco - Side
Avocado - Side
Botijero Sauce - Side
Camote - Side
Canary Beans
Canchita - Side
Chifles - Side
Chipotle - Side
Choclo & Queso - Side
French Fries - Side
Fried Egg - Side
Fried Yuca - Side
House Salad - Side
Huancaina Sauce
Maduros - Side
Rocoto - Side
Salad - Side
Salsa Criolla - Side
Tacu Tacu - Side
Tartara Sauce
Vegetables - Side
Dessert
Kids Menu
Chef Specials
WINE
Bubbles
Red Wine
Trumpeter Malbec GLS
Trumpeter Merlot GLS
Trumpeter Cabernet GLS
Oltreviola Sangue Di Giuda GLS
De' Guelficini Chianti GLS
Saverio Faro Nero D'avola GLS
Salum Primitive/Negramaro GLS
Salvaterra Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore GLS
Meiomi - Pinot Noir GLS
Monterrey County California
Uco Malbec GLS
Cupcake Malbec GLS
Naked Malbec GLS
Jean Bouchard - Merlot GLS
Uco Tempranillo GLS
Ferrari Carano BTL
Jordan Cabernet BTL
Rutini Encuentro Malbec BTL
Trumpeter Malbec BTL
Trumpeter Merlot BTL
Trumpeter Cabernet BTL
Oltreviola Sangue Di Giuda BTL
De' Guelficini Chianti BTL
Saverio Faro Nero D'avola BTL
Salum Primitive/Negramaro BTL
Salvaterra Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore BTL
Meiomi - Pinot Noir BTL
Uco Malbec BTL
Cupcake Malbec BTL
Naked Malbec BTL
Jean Bouchard - Merlot BTL
Uco Tempranillo BTL
La Tradicional
Red Sangria Pitcher
Rose
White Wine
Trumpeter Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Trumpeter Chardonnay GLS
Villa Sonia Pinot Grigio GLS
Ugo Chardonnay GLS
Trumpeter Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Trumpeter Chardonnay BTL
Ugo Chardonnay BTL
Villa Sonia Pinot Grigio BTL
La Azulita
La Blanca
White Sangria Pitcher
BEER
Peruvian Beer
Craft Beer
COCKTAILS
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Daiquiri
Jolly Rancher
Long Island
Lychee Delight
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinis
Mimosa
Mojito
Mosco Mule
Negroni
Old Fashion
Pina Colada
Roosevelt
Sex on the Beach
The Hulk
Whiskey Mule
White Russian
Berry Fizz
Palomita
Smoked Manhattan
Smoked Old Fashion
Wild Margarita
Old Mule
Tiki Superior Mai Tai
Pisco Cocktails
Catchy Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
SPIRITS
Vodka
Gin
Tequilas & Agave
Mezcal
Rum
After Dinner
Online Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
219 N 21st Ave, Hollywood, FL 33020