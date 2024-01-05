Runas Peruvian Cuisine - Hollywood 219 N 21st Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
219 N 21st Ave, Hollywood, FL 33020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bok Bok Baby* - 2051A HOLLYWOOD BLVD.
No Reviews
2051A HOLLYWOOD BLVD. HOLLYWOOD, FL 33020
View restaurant
Redwood Kitchen - 2009 Harrison Street
No Reviews
2009 Harrison Street Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurant