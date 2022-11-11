Running Rooster - Downtown Hollister

El Jefe Burger

$20.00

This popular entry is made with 1/3# Beef, our house-roasted Jalapenos, Pepperjack cheese, & Applewood Bacon. Popular modifications include switching to Ghost Pepperjack cheese or adding our Habanero Death Salsa on the side. Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Onions, Garlic, Eggs Gluten Free: No