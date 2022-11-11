Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Running Rooster - Downtown Hollister

1,510 Reviews

$$

800 San Benito St

Ste B

Hollister, CA 95023

Order Again

Popular Items

El Jefe Burger
Baja Fish Tacos
Farmhouse Burger

Beer

House Michelada

$8.00

(1) KSA Kölsch

$10.00

American Lager 4.2% ABV 16oz

(2) Misnomer English Best Bitter

$10.00

American Lager 4.2% ABV 16oz

(3) 805 Honey Blonde

$10.00

(4) Hipster Conformant Lager

$10.00

Blonde Ale 4.7% ABV 16oz

(7) Faction Red

$10.00

(8) Chronic Amber Ale

$10.00

(9) Gourd News! Pumpkin Ale

$11.00

(10) Brother David Triple

$11.00

(12) Orange Ave Wit

$10.00

(13) Pitted Peach Sour

$10.00

(14) Breakside Passionfruit

$10.00

(15) Hippie Couture IPA

$10.00

(16) Close Encounters Of A Hop Kind DIPA

$10.00

(17) Unicorn Tears HIPA

$10.00

(18) Splitting Atoms DHIPA

$10.00

(19)

$10.00Out of stock

(20) Under The Southern Sky DHIPA

$10.00

(21) Knusprig Festbier

$11.00

(N1) Nitro Dark Star Oatmeal Stout

$10.00

(N2) Cali' Creamin' Nitro Cream Ale

$10.00

Flight

$12.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

Non-Alc Beer

$5.00

Chef Beir

$5.00

BOILER MAKER

$16.00

Montucky

$7.00

Mai Tai PA

$11.00

Alvarado Cold Pressed

$10.00Out of stock

Frooot

$11.00

East Bro Red Lager

$10.00

Break Of Night

$11.00

Guava Sparkler

$10.00

Ten Foot TIPA

$12.00

CCBA Brewer Collab

$12.00

Static Projections

$10.00

Working For Tips

$9.00

Summer Pale

$10.00

Sunshine On My Mind

$11.00

Howzit Punch

$11.00

Ubahdank

$12.00

CB South Forty

$10.00Out of stock

CB Seek And Enjoy

$10.00Out of stock

CB Hop Kiss

$10.00Out of stock

Wine

House White (La Terre)

$7.00

House Red (Perrone)

$7.00

House Rosé (The Beach)

$9.00

Passagno Chard

$10.00

SeaGlass Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Eden Rift Pinot Gris

$13.00

Flor de Verano Albariño

$10.00

Avenales Ranch Chenin Blanc

$14.00

Pol Clement Sparkling

$7.00

Joel Gott

$11.00

Whispering Angel

$14.00

Eden Rift Pinot Noir

$10.00

Super Tuscan

$9.00

Donati Cab

$10.00

Sebastien Besson Beaujolais Villages

$12.00

Earthquake Zin

$12.00

Mimosa

Btl House White (La Terre)

$22.00

Btl House Red (Perrone)

$22.00

Btl Passagno Chard

$32.00

Btl Mcintyre Chardonnay

$28.00

Btl Eden Rift Pinot Gris

$40.00

Btl Seaglass Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Flor de Verano Albariño

$30.00

Avenales Ranch Chenin Blanc

$42.00

Btl Pol Clement

$22.00

Btl Michael David Rose

$38.00

Btl The Beach

$28.00

Btl Joel Gott

$34.00

Btl Whispering Angle

$45.00

Btl Eden Rift Pinot Noir

$32.00

Btl Super Tuscan

$28.00

Btl Earthquake Zin

$38.00

Btl Donati Cab

$32.00

Sebastien Besson Beaujolais Villages

$38.00

Corkage

$15.00

Cocktails

Cape May

$12.00

Crime of Passion

$10.00

Lady Lavender

$14.00

Leche Verde

$14.00

No Sleep Til Brooklyn

$13.00

Rancher's Rain

$10.00

Rose's Apothecary

$12.00

San Benito Sunset

$11.00

The Gentleman Pirate

$12.00

You Only Live Twice

$13.00

El Niño

$8.00

Papa Pepino

$8.00

Iced Latte

$8.00

Margarita

$1.00

Fig Margarita

$9.00

Apricot Margarita

$9.00

Jalapiña Margarita

$10.50

Rooster Margarita

$9.00

Desert Pear Margarita

$9.00

Banana Coconut Daquiri Slush

$10.00

Pear Marg Slush

$10.00

Mix

$10.50

House Bloody Mary

All the Fixings

$5.00

House Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

Cafe San Juan

$11.00

Fizzy Lifting Drink

$10.00

Iced Latte

$8.00

El Niño

$8.00

Papa Pepino

$8.00

Grenade

$6.00

CTGL

$6.00

Kombucha Orange Turmeric

$6.50

Kombucha Strawberry Mint

$6.50

New York Sour

$2.00

Persephone's Folly

$14.00

Pear-ental Control

$11.00

In with the New

$10.50Out of stock

Casablanca

$12.00Out of stock

Irish Lullaby

$11.00

Have a Cranberry

$12.00Out of stock

Sharkbait (hoo haha)

$12.00

On Your Mark

$10.50

Ferrari

$9.00

Ranchers Rain

$10.00

Crime of Passion

$10.00

Have a Berry

$10.00

What's the Dill

$14.00

Rancher's Rain

$10.00

Beatnik

$12.00Out of stock

Rose's Apothecary

$11.00

Cafe San Juan

$11.00

Sharkbait (ho ha ha)

$12.00

Snowbird

$13.00Out of stock

Il Rosso

$10.00

Midnight in Milan

$10.00

Smugglers Respite

$5.50

El Niño

$6.00

Barrel Aged Negroni

$15.00

Lavender Collins

$9.00

San Benito Sunset

$9.00

Walk Off

$9.00

West Coast Fizz

$9.00

What A Prick

$9.00Out of stock

Work In Progress

$9.00

House Bloody Mary

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Cosmo

$1.00

Gimlet

$1.00

Collins

$1.00

Kentucky Mule

$2.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$1.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mai Tai (Cocktail)

$10.00

Martini

$1.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Margarita

$1.00

Mojito

$1.00

Moscow Mule

$2.00

Negroni

$2.00

Old Fashion

$1.50

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$11.00

White Russian

$2.00

Southside

$2.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Alaska

$3.00

Paloma

$1.00

Bouliviere

Blood And Sand

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vodka

Bourbon/Rye

Non-American Whiskey

Tequila

Gin

Rum

Other

Shooters

Hard Seltzer

Fick's Cranberry

$6.00

Fick's Grapefruit

$6.00

Nectar Lychee

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Refill

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Water

Saratoga

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Ice Tea

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Choc Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Raspberry Ice Tea

$1.50

Kids Barq's Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Sharables

Barnyard Fries

Barnyard Fries

$13.00

Outlaw seasoning, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, & chipotle aioli

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choice of Buffalo, Sesame Ginger, or DRY Rub BBQ seasoning.. Bone In or Boneless available

Clams

$24.00

Chorizo, peppers, corn, pilsner, herb butter, cherry tomato. Served with cheddar biscuit.

Garlic Knots

$12.00

Garlic & Herb butter, cheddar. Served with pizza sauce

Guacamole, Salsa & Chips

Guacamole, Salsa & Chips

$13.00

guacamole, salsa roja, salsa verde, and corn chips

Meatballs

Meatballs

$16.00

House-made beef & pork meatballs, dijon cream, roasted mushrooms, gremolata, & foccacia

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00
Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$15.00

House seasoned filet steak bites, fried and served with blue cheese dipping sauce

BBQ RIBS

$15.00Out of stock

Burgers

Signature Burgers are chef-designed special burger builds with different combos of toppers and sauces.
Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$20.00

Yee Haw! This burger is a beauty to behold and delicious to boot (Boot, get it?) Double Pepperjack cheese, Applewood Bacon, 2 Onion Rings, and special Cowboy sauce. Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Onion, Eggs, Dairy Gluten Free: No

El Jefe Burger

El Jefe Burger

$20.00

This popular entry is made with 1/3# Beef, our house-roasted Jalapenos, Pepperjack cheese, & Applewood Bacon. Popular modifications include switching to Ghost Pepperjack cheese or adding our Habanero Death Salsa on the side. Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Onions, Garlic, Eggs Gluten Free: No

Farmhouse Burger

Farmhouse Burger

$16.00

made with 1/3# Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Allergens (beef patty): Soy, Wheat, Dairy Gluten Free: No

Kimchi burger

Kimchi burger

$19.00

Housemade kimchi, sesami aioli & gochujang

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$20.00

made with 1/3# Beef Patty, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mushroom Ragout & Caramelized Onions. Allergens (beef patty): Soy, Wheat, Dairy Gluten Free: No

Pork Belly Burger

Pork Belly Burger

$23.00

Whiskey Glazed Pork Belly on top of all beef patty, pepperjack cheese, and coleslaw

Chipotle Chicken Club

Chipotle Chicken Club

$19.00

Made with Chicken Breast, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Bacon, & Chipotle Mayo on the side. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Wheat Gluten Free: No

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

crispy chicken, secret sauce, coleslaw on a brioche bun

Harissa Ck Sando

Harissa Ck Sando

$19.00

Chicken breast, carrot slaw, cucumber, & harissa aioli

Sourdough Club

Sourdough Club

$19.00

Choice of Chicken Breast or Smoked Turkey, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & B&R Farms Apricot Honey Mustard on sourdough

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Bacon

BBQ Chicken Bacon

$17.00

BBQ Sauce, shredded chicken, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, & green onions

Chorizo Pizza

Chorizo Pizza

$17.00

Salsa roja, chorizo sausage, mozzarella, fire roasted jalapeno, & pico de gallo

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, roasted tomatoes, black olives, fire roasted peppers, mushrooms, & green onions. REMOVE Cheese to make it vegan,

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, & burrata cheese

Meat Lovers Pie

Meat Lovers Pie

$18.00

tomato sauce, italian sausage, chorizo, bacon, and pepperoni

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella , loaded with pepperoni

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Sausage & Mushroom

Sausage & Mushroom

$17.00

Garlic cream sauce, italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, & green onions

White Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Fig Bacon Pizza

$16.00

Fig Jam, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, arugula, and Balsamic reduction

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Blue Cheese Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

DETROIT RED TOP

DETROIT RED TOP

$15.00Out of stock

Rocky Balboa

$17.00

Pickle Pizza

$15.00

Autumn Thyme

$17.00

Tacos

Cauliflower Tacos

Cauliflower Tacos

$11.00+

roasted cauliflower, salsa roja, avocado, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and ancho crema

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00+

Beer-battered Pollock, cilantro slaw, pica de gallo, & ancho crema

Seared Ahi Tacos

Seared Ahi Tacos

$17.00+

Seared Rare Yellow Fin Tuna, crispy avocado, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, & ancho crema

Chili Verde Tacos

$16.00+

Braised pork in spicy tomatillo salsa, cotija, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, ancho crema

Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, tomatoes, pickled fennel, arugula, candied walnuts, feta, seasonal fruit, & horseradish poppyseed dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Swank Farms leafy greens, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, avocado, pickled egg, & smoked turkey breast. Dressing of your choice.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, radishes, sunflower seeds, croutons, and Dressing of your choice.

Thai Peanut Chicken Salad

$17.00

Iceberg, shredded chicken, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, cabbage, chili crunch, & SPICY Thai peanut dressing

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceburg Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, radishes, onions rings, and green goddess dressing

Pear & Apple Salad

$15.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Cedar Valley Salmon

Cedar Valley Salmon

$29.00

Atlantic Salmon (oven roasted on cedar plank), potato puree, seasonal vegetables, & lemon butter sauce

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$24.00

Seasonal vegetables, potato puree, and meatloaf sauce

New York Steak

New York Steak

$49.00

14 oz. NY Steak, au gratin potato, seasonal veggie, sauteed mushrooms, & herb butter

Pork Tenderloin

$24.00

Sweet corn, peaches, pickled peppers, cherries, & seasonal vegetables

Rotisserie Chicken Meal

Rotisserie Chicken Meal

$27.00

1/2 chicken served with potato puree, coleslaw, biscuit, & chicken jus. Choice of one sauce: Herb dressing, BBQ sauce, or harissa Aioli

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

White cheddar grits, grilled shrimp, tomato bacon gravy, & biscuits

Sides

2 Biscuits

2 Biscuits

$5.00

AVOCADO

$5.00

Chips

$2.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

Red and Green cabbage, Onions, tossed in apricot dressing. *Vegan

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$9.00

French fries tossed in garlic

Loaded Potato Puree

Loaded Potato Puree

$8.00

A smooth puree of potato and butter, loaded with cheese, bacon, and green onions

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$13.00

Beer battered onion rings

Outlaw Fries

Outlaw Fries

$8.00

Crispy french fries with our outlaw seasoning: Paprika, Onion powder, Garlic powder, and Cayenne

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$8.00

Regular fries seasoned with salt

Potato Au Gratin

$7.00

Cheddar and blue cheese, scalloped potatoes

Potato Puree

Potato Puree

$5.00

A smooth puree of potato and butter

Roasted Mushrooms

$8.00

Oyster, brown beech, shitake, baby portabella (crimini)

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Seasonal vegetables roasted and tossed in herb butter

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, radishes, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and tomatoes

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Soup Cup

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Waffle cut, sweet potato fries, seasoned with salt

CORN PUDDING

$9.00

Savory & Sweet w/ fresh charred corn salsa & chipotle aioli

SIDE KIMCHI

$4.00

Mush & Leek Bread Pudding

$9.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00+

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00+

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Pepperoni

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Side Sliced Apple

$3.00

Side Kids Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Bananas Foster

$9.00

BROWNIE ONLY

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

CHOC COOKIE ONLY

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Peaches & Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Merch

T-shirt (Biker)

$20.00+

Hat

$15.00+

Sauces

Apricot dressing

$0.50

Apricot mustard

$0.50

Bals Ving

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bourbon Syrup

$1.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Champ ving

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Death Salsa

$0.50

Garlic Oil

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Green Goddess

$0.50

Green Salsa

$0.50

Harissa Aiola

$0.50

Herb Ving

$0.50

Hollandaise

$1.50

Horseradish Poppy

$0.50

Lemon Butter

$0.50

Marinara

$1.50

Pom Ving

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Salsa

$0.50

Seasame Aiola

$0.50

Secret Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Taco Crema

$0.50

Thai Peanut Dressing

$1.00

Yeehaw

$0.50

Red Pepper Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.50

BRUNCH

SIDE OF EGGS

$5.00

Deposit

2-4 people

$20.00

5-9 people

$30.00

10-20 more

$50.00

20+

$100.00

30+

$200.00

Cheese Platters

Harvest Lunches

$25.00

Proteins

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Grilled Steak

$12.00

Veggie Patty

$5.00

Burger Patty

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hi, and thanks for ordering from Running Rooster!

Website

Location

800 San Benito St, Ste B, Hollister, CA 95023

Directions

Running Rooster image
Running Rooster image
Running Rooster image
Main pic

