Running Rooster - Downtown Hollister
1,510 Reviews
$$
800 San Benito St
Ste B
Hollister, CA 95023
Popular Items
Beer
House Michelada
(1) KSA Kölsch
American Lager 4.2% ABV 16oz
(2) Misnomer English Best Bitter
American Lager 4.2% ABV 16oz
(3) 805 Honey Blonde
(4) Hipster Conformant Lager
Blonde Ale 4.7% ABV 16oz
(7) Faction Red
(8) Chronic Amber Ale
(9) Gourd News! Pumpkin Ale
(10) Brother David Triple
(12) Orange Ave Wit
(13) Pitted Peach Sour
(14) Breakside Passionfruit
(15) Hippie Couture IPA
(16) Close Encounters Of A Hop Kind DIPA
(17) Unicorn Tears HIPA
(18) Splitting Atoms DHIPA
(19)
(20) Under The Southern Sky DHIPA
(21) Knusprig Festbier
(N1) Nitro Dark Star Oatmeal Stout
(N2) Cali' Creamin' Nitro Cream Ale
Flight
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Modelo Especial
Stella Artois
Non-Alc Beer
Chef Beir
BOILER MAKER
Montucky
Mai Tai PA
Alvarado Cold Pressed
Frooot
East Bro Red Lager
Break Of Night
Guava Sparkler
Ten Foot TIPA
CCBA Brewer Collab
Static Projections
Working For Tips
Summer Pale
Sunshine On My Mind
Howzit Punch
Ubahdank
CB South Forty
CB Seek And Enjoy
CB Hop Kiss
Wine
House White (La Terre)
House Red (Perrone)
House Rosé (The Beach)
Passagno Chard
SeaGlass Sauv Blanc
Eden Rift Pinot Gris
Flor de Verano Albariño
Avenales Ranch Chenin Blanc
Pol Clement Sparkling
Joel Gott
Whispering Angel
Eden Rift Pinot Noir
Super Tuscan
Donati Cab
Sebastien Besson Beaujolais Villages
Earthquake Zin
Mimosa
Btl House White (La Terre)
Btl House Red (Perrone)
Btl Passagno Chard
Btl Mcintyre Chardonnay
Btl Eden Rift Pinot Gris
Btl Seaglass Sauv Blanc
Flor de Verano Albariño
Avenales Ranch Chenin Blanc
Btl Pol Clement
Btl Michael David Rose
Btl The Beach
Btl Joel Gott
Btl Whispering Angle
Btl Eden Rift Pinot Noir
Btl Super Tuscan
Btl Earthquake Zin
Btl Donati Cab
Sebastien Besson Beaujolais Villages
Corkage
Cocktails
Cape May
Crime of Passion
Lady Lavender
Leche Verde
No Sleep Til Brooklyn
Rancher's Rain
Rose's Apothecary
San Benito Sunset
The Gentleman Pirate
You Only Live Twice
El Niño
Papa Pepino
Iced Latte
Margarita
Fig Margarita
Apricot Margarita
Jalapiña Margarita
Rooster Margarita
Desert Pear Margarita
Banana Coconut Daquiri Slush
Pear Marg Slush
Mix
House Bloody Mary
All the Fixings
House Michelada
Mimosa
Cafe San Juan
Fizzy Lifting Drink
Iced Latte
El Niño
Papa Pepino
Grenade
CTGL
Kombucha Orange Turmeric
Kombucha Strawberry Mint
New York Sour
Persephone's Folly
Pear-ental Control
In with the New
Casablanca
Irish Lullaby
Have a Cranberry
Sharkbait (hoo haha)
On Your Mark
Ferrari
Ranchers Rain
Crime of Passion
Have a Berry
What's the Dill
Rancher's Rain
Beatnik
Rose's Apothecary
Cafe San Juan
Sharkbait (ho ha ha)
Snowbird
Il Rosso
Midnight in Milan
Smugglers Respite
El Niño
Barrel Aged Negroni
Lavender Collins
San Benito Sunset
Walk Off
West Coast Fizz
What A Prick
Work In Progress
House Bloody Mary
Cadillac Margarita
Cosmo
Gimlet
Collins
Kentucky Mule
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mai Tai (Cocktail)
Martini
Manhattan
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashion
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
White Russian
Southside
Corpse Reviver #2
Aperol Spritz
Mocktail
Alaska
Paloma
Bouliviere
Blood And Sand
Paper Plane
Aperol Spritz
Vesper
Vodka
Bourbon/Rye
Non-American Whiskey
Tequila
Gin
Rum
Other
Shooters
Soda
Coke
Ice Tea
Raspberry Ice Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Strawberry Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Barq's Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coffee Refill
Hot Tea
Water
Saratoga
Ginger Ale
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Ice Tea
Kids Sprite
Kids Milk
Kids Choc Milk
Kids Juice
Kids Raspberry Ice Tea
Kids Barq's Root Beer
Kids Dr. Pepper
Kids Lemonade
Sharables
Barnyard Fries
Outlaw seasoning, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, & chipotle aioli
Chicken Wings
Choice of Buffalo, Sesame Ginger, or DRY Rub BBQ seasoning.. Bone In or Boneless available
Clams
Chorizo, peppers, corn, pilsner, herb butter, cherry tomato. Served with cheddar biscuit.
Garlic Knots
Garlic & Herb butter, cheddar. Served with pizza sauce
Guacamole, Salsa & Chips
guacamole, salsa roja, salsa verde, and corn chips
Meatballs
House-made beef & pork meatballs, dijon cream, roasted mushrooms, gremolata, & foccacia
Shrimp Ceviche
Steak Bites
House seasoned filet steak bites, fried and served with blue cheese dipping sauce
BBQ RIBS
Burgers
Cowboy Burger
Yee Haw! This burger is a beauty to behold and delicious to boot (Boot, get it?) Double Pepperjack cheese, Applewood Bacon, 2 Onion Rings, and special Cowboy sauce. Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Onion, Eggs, Dairy Gluten Free: No
El Jefe Burger
This popular entry is made with 1/3# Beef, our house-roasted Jalapenos, Pepperjack cheese, & Applewood Bacon. Popular modifications include switching to Ghost Pepperjack cheese or adding our Habanero Death Salsa on the side. Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Onions, Garlic, Eggs Gluten Free: No
Farmhouse Burger
made with 1/3# Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Allergens (beef patty): Soy, Wheat, Dairy Gluten Free: No
Kimchi burger
Housemade kimchi, sesami aioli & gochujang
Mushroom Burger
made with 1/3# Beef Patty, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mushroom Ragout & Caramelized Onions. Allergens (beef patty): Soy, Wheat, Dairy Gluten Free: No
Pork Belly Burger
Whiskey Glazed Pork Belly on top of all beef patty, pepperjack cheese, and coleslaw
Chipotle Chicken Club
Made with Chicken Breast, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Bacon, & Chipotle Mayo on the side. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Wheat Gluten Free: No
Fried Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken, secret sauce, coleslaw on a brioche bun
Harissa Ck Sando
Chicken breast, carrot slaw, cucumber, & harissa aioli
Sourdough Club
Choice of Chicken Breast or Smoked Turkey, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & B&R Farms Apricot Honey Mustard on sourdough
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Bacon
BBQ Sauce, shredded chicken, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, & green onions
Chorizo Pizza
Salsa roja, chorizo sausage, mozzarella, fire roasted jalapeno, & pico de gallo
Veggie Pizza
tomato sauce, roasted tomatoes, black olives, fire roasted peppers, mushrooms, & green onions. REMOVE Cheese to make it vegan,
Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, & burrata cheese
Meat Lovers Pie
tomato sauce, italian sausage, chorizo, bacon, and pepperoni
Pepperoni
tomato sauce, mozzarella , loaded with pepperoni
Plain Cheese Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Sausage & Mushroom
Garlic cream sauce, italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, & green onions
White Cheese Pizza
Fig Bacon Pizza
Fig Jam, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, arugula, and Balsamic reduction
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue Cheese Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
DETROIT RED TOP
Rocky Balboa
Pickle Pizza
Autumn Thyme
Tacos
Cauliflower Tacos
roasted cauliflower, salsa roja, avocado, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and ancho crema
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer-battered Pollock, cilantro slaw, pica de gallo, & ancho crema
Seared Ahi Tacos
Seared Rare Yellow Fin Tuna, crispy avocado, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, & ancho crema
Chili Verde Tacos
Braised pork in spicy tomatillo salsa, cotija, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, ancho crema
Salads
Beet Salad
Roasted beets, tomatoes, pickled fennel, arugula, candied walnuts, feta, seasonal fruit, & horseradish poppyseed dressing
Cobb Salad
Swank Farms leafy greens, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, avocado, pickled egg, & smoked turkey breast. Dressing of your choice.
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, radishes, sunflower seeds, croutons, and Dressing of your choice.
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad
Iceberg, shredded chicken, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, cabbage, chili crunch, & SPICY Thai peanut dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, radishes, onions rings, and green goddess dressing
Pear & Apple Salad
Fall Harvest Salad
Entrees
Cedar Valley Salmon
Atlantic Salmon (oven roasted on cedar plank), potato puree, seasonal vegetables, & lemon butter sauce
Meatloaf
Seasonal vegetables, potato puree, and meatloaf sauce
New York Steak
14 oz. NY Steak, au gratin potato, seasonal veggie, sauteed mushrooms, & herb butter
Pork Tenderloin
Sweet corn, peaches, pickled peppers, cherries, & seasonal vegetables
Rotisserie Chicken Meal
1/2 chicken served with potato puree, coleslaw, biscuit, & chicken jus. Choice of one sauce: Herb dressing, BBQ sauce, or harissa Aioli
Shrimp & Grits
White cheddar grits, grilled shrimp, tomato bacon gravy, & biscuits
Sides
2 Biscuits
AVOCADO
Chips
Coleslaw
Red and Green cabbage, Onions, tossed in apricot dressing. *Vegan
Garlic Fries
French fries tossed in garlic
Loaded Potato Puree
A smooth puree of potato and butter, loaded with cheese, bacon, and green onions
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Outlaw Fries
Crispy french fries with our outlaw seasoning: Paprika, Onion powder, Garlic powder, and Cayenne
Plain Fries
Regular fries seasoned with salt
Potato Au Gratin
Cheddar and blue cheese, scalloped potatoes
Potato Puree
A smooth puree of potato and butter
Roasted Mushrooms
Oyster, brown beech, shitake, baby portabella (crimini)
Seasonal Vegetables
Seasonal vegetables roasted and tossed in herb butter
Side Salad
Mixed greens, radishes, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and tomatoes
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle cut, sweet potato fries, seasoned with salt
CORN PUDDING
Savory & Sweet w/ fresh charred corn salsa & chipotle aioli
SIDE KIMCHI
Mush & Leek Bread Pudding
Kids Meals
Desserts
Sauces
Apricot dressing
Apricot mustard
Bals Ving
Bbq
Blue Cheese
Bourbon Syrup
Buffalo
Champ ving
Chipotle
Death Salsa
Garlic Oil
Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Green Goddess
Green Salsa
Harissa Aiola
Herb Ving
Hollandaise
Horseradish Poppy
Lemon Butter
Marinara
Pom Ving
Ranch
Red Salsa
Seasame Aiola
Secret Sauce
Sour Cream
Taco Crema
Thai Peanut Dressing
Yeehaw
Red Pepper Tomato Vinaigrette
BRUNCH
Cheese Platters
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hi, and thanks for ordering from Running Rooster!
