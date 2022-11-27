Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rus Uz - Alexandria

review star

No reviews yet

210 Hoffman Street

Alexandra, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Stroganoff
Plov
Goluptsi

Restaurant Week Special

$45 Dinner Special

$45 Dinner Special

$45.00

Appetizers

Chebureki

Chebureki

$9.00

A deep-fried turnover with a filling of seasoned ground beef and onions. It is made with a single round piece of dough folded over the filling in a half-moon shape. Served with sour cream.

Blini

Blini

$9.00

Thin crepe like pancakes stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with sour cream.

Meat Pirozhki

Meat Pirozhki

$9.00

Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with ground beef and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.

Potato Pirozhki

Potato Pirozhki

$9.00

Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with thinly grated potatoes and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.

Samsa

Samsa

$9.00

Thinly rolled butter dough stuffed with seasoned dices of lamb, onions and spices, baked to a crisp.

Sweet Cheese Blini

Sweet Cheese Blini

$9.00

Thin crepe like pancakes stuffed with Sweet Farmers Cheese Filling.

Salads

Olivier Salad

Olivier Salad

$9.00
Radish Salad

Radish Salad

$9.00

Thinly sliced, cucumbers, red radishes, mixed with diced scallions, yogurt and sour cream

Fish Under Coat

Fish Under Coat

$9.00
Vinaigrette Salad

Vinaigrette Salad

$9.00
Tomato Salad

Tomato Salad

$9.00

Freshly sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper

Soups

Borsch

Borsch

$12.00

A rich Russian style beets and cabbage soup with chunks of beef, served with sour cream on top

Shurpa

Shurpa

$12.00

A light soup with lamb, potatoes, carrot and chickpeas

Mastava

Mastava

$12.00

A soup with beef, rice, potatoes and vegetables, served with greens and yogurt on top.

Main Courses

Vareniki

Vareniki

$19.00

Boiled raviolis filled with potato and mushrooms, served with sour cream on top

Goluptsi

Goluptsi

$20.00

Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.

Manti

Manti

$21.00

Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce. Pelmeni16.50 Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.

Pelmeni

Pelmeni

$19.00

Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.

Dolma

Dolma

$19.00

Ground beef and rice, seasoned to perfection and wrapped in grape leaves, served with sour cream, and a tomato based sauce.

Chicken Kiev

Chicken Kiev

$21.00

Boneless chicken breast pounded down, breaded and fried, served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Shashlk

Shashlk

$24.00

Marinated pieces of Lamb Tenderloin, grilled until tender, topped with red onions and served with white rice.

Chicken Shashlk

Chicken Shashlk

$20.00

Marinated pieces of chicken thighs, grilled until tender, topped with red onions and served with white rice.

Lula Kabob (Ground Beef Skewers)

Lula Kabob (Ground Beef Skewers)

$19.00

Seasoned minced beef, mixed with greens. topped with red onions , served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Kazan Kabob

Kazan Kabob

$33.00

Stir fried seasoned Lamb chops, served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Veal Chop

Veal Chop

$36.00

16 Oz. Marinated Veal Chop cooked to perfection, served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$25.00

Marinated lamb shank steamed cooked, topped with tomato based sauce, served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$21.00

Sautéed beef in a sour cream and tomato based sauce served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Plov

Plov

$21.00

The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have

Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$23.00

Pan Roasted salmon, served with steamed vegetables and white rice, with pomegranate sauce on the side.

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

White Rice

$8.00

Steamed Veggies

$8.00

Desserts

Russian Honey Cake

$9.00

Sour Cream Walnut Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Sour Cream Cake

$9.00

Sour Cherry Cake

$9.00

Walnut Baklava

$9.00

Wine

Bottle of Cabernet

$30.00

Bottle of Malbec

$30.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle of Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottled Beer

Zhiguljovskoje – Russia 4.0% ALC. VOL

$8.00

This beer is prepared according to a traditional recipe and remains one of the most popular lager beers.

Baltika #3 – Russia 4.8% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Classic lager that’s foamy, golden brew with a delicate flavor of hops and first-class malt.

Baltika #4 – Russia 5.6% ALC. VOL

$8.00

A dark beer produced using caramel and rye malts. This combination of ingredients endows the beer with a harmonious hint of bread flavors and the specific aroma of caramel malt.

Baltika #5 – Russia 5.3% ALC. VOL

$8.00

A lager beer produced using select varieties of pale and caramel malts and the best quality hops. This beer variety has a light and harmonious aroma, mild malt taste and fine, "pure" hops bitterness.

Baltika #6 – Russia 7.0% ALC. VOL

$8.00

A traditional dark beer based on old recipes. Brewed with the best dark and light malts with the addition of superior hop types and a special strain of yeast.

Baltika #7 – Russia 7.0% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Light, aromatic beer with a most refined flavor, the beer possesses a unique taste and the subtlest aroma.

Baltika #8 – Russia 5.0% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Unfiltered Wheat Ale. Contains special yeast, which gives it cloudiness and creates a rich taste.

Baltika #9 – Russia 8.0% ALC. VOL

$8.00

A strong lager beer with a taste close to classic lager varieties. The flavor is light and there is a suggestion of malt, together with sweetish notes and mild hops bitterness.

Russian Imperial Stout – Russia 10.0% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Its color is impenetrable black. Full-bodied, intensive, and rich of bitter coffee malt, chocolate tints and burnt flavor with striking nuances of dark fruits, with moderate fruit-flavors.

Mixed Drinks

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Vodka Martini on the rocks

$11.00

Soft Drinks

Mors

$4.00

Kvas

$4.00

Ayron

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Infused Vodkas

Green Apple

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Ginger and Mint

$7.00

Cucumber and Dill

$7.00

Horseradish

$7.00

Cranberry

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Blackberry

$7.00

Rosemary

$7.00

Blueberry

$7.00

Raspberry

$7.00

Black Pepper and Honey

$7.00

Habenero

$7.00

Vodka Tray

$30.00

Apricot

$7.00

Mango

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rus Uz an inspired blend of Russian and Uzbek cuisine. We have two locations in the Washington D.C. metro area. Each within walking distance of a metro station. Rus Uz – Alexandria is next to the Eisenhower metro station and Rus Uz – Arlington is next to the Ballston metro Station. Each of our locations provide the perfect atmosphere to experience the quality and savory tastes of Russia and Uzbekistan. Call to reserve a table or a private dinning room for your special event.

Website

Location

210 Hoffman Street, Alexandra, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Rus Uz image
Rus Uz image
Rus Uz image
Rus Uz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 792
301 John Carlyle Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Table Talk Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,512
1623 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Tequila & Taco - Carlyle
orange star4.4 • 1,440
540 John Carlyle St. Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Sweet Fire Donna's
orange star4.2 • 2,687
510 John Carlyle St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
PLNT Burger - PLNT Burger - Old Town
orange star4.5 • 421
1700 Duke Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Alloy Restaurant - Downtown Miami
orange starNo Reviews
2700 Williamsburg St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alexandra

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandra
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (431 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston