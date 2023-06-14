Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rus Uz

1000 N. Randolph St

Arlington, VA 22201

Popular Items

Borsch

$12.00

A rich Russian style beets and cabbage soup with chunks of beef, served with sour cream on top

Olivier Salad

$9.00
Chebureki

$9.00

A deep-fried turnover with a filling of seasoned ground beef and onions. It is made with a single round piece of dough folded over the filling in a half-moon shape. Served with sour cream.


Appetizers

Blini

$9.00

Thin crepe like pancakes stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with sour cream.

Meat Pirozhki

$9.00

Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with ground beef and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.

Potato Pirozhki

$9.00

Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with thinly grated potatoes and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.

Chebureki

$9.00

A deep-fried turnover with a filling of seasoned ground beef and onions. It is made with a single round piece of dough folded over the filling in a half-moon shape. Served with sour cream.

Samsa

$9.00

Thinly rolled butter dough stuffed with seasoned dices of lamb, onions and spices, baked to a crisp.

Salads

Olivier Salad

$9.00
Radish Salad

$9.00

Thinly sliced, cucumbers, red radishes, mixed with diced scallions, yogurt and sour cream

Fish Under Coat

$9.00
Vinaigrette Salad

$9.00Out of stock
Tomato Salad

$9.00

Freshly sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper

Soups

Borsch

$12.00

A rich Russian style beets and cabbage soup with chunks of beef, served with sour cream on top

Shurpa

$12.00

A light soup with lamb, potatoes, carrot and chickpeas

Mastava

$12.00

A soup with beef, rice, potatoes and vegetables, served with greens and yogurt on top.

Main Courses

Vareniki

$20.00

Boiled raviolis filled with potato and mushrooms, served with sour cream on top

Goluptsi

$21.00

Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.

Manti

$22.00

Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce. Pelmeni16.50 Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.

Pelmeni

$20.00

Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.

Dolma

$19.00

Ground beef and rice, seasoned to perfection and wrapped in grape leaves, served with sour cream, and a tomato based sauce.

Chicken Kiev

$23.00

Boneless chicken breast pounded down, breaded and fried, served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Shashlk

$25.00Out of stock

Marinated pieces of Lamb Tenderloin, grilled until tender, topped with red onions and served with white rice.

Chicken Shashlk

$21.00

Marinated pieces of chicken thighs, grilled until tender, topped with red onions and served with white rice.

Lula Kabob (Ground Beef Skewers)

$20.00

Seasoned minced beef, mixed with greens. topped with red onions , served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Kazan Kabob

$35.00

Stir fried seasoned Lamb chops, served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Veal Chop

$36.00

16 Oz. Marinated Veal Chop cooked to perfection, served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Lamb Shank

$26.00

Marinated lamb shank steamed cooked, topped with tomato based sauce, served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Beef Stroganoff

$22.00
Plov

$21.00

The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have

Roasted Salmon

$26.00

Pan Roasted salmon, served with steamed vegetables and white rice, with pomegranate sauce on the side.

Sides

Steamed Veggies

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

White Rice

$8.00

Whole Bread

$5.00

Desserts

Sour Cherry Cake

$9.00

Russian Honey Cake

$9.00

Sour Cream And Walnut Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Smetanik

$9.00

Baklava

$9.00
Sweet Cheese Blini

$9.00

Thin crepe like pancakes stuffed with Sweet Farmers Cheese Filling.

Beers

Obolon - Ukraine 4.5% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Famous Ukrainian Lager, brewed with old world recipes, using the finest ingredients.

Obolon Zhiguljovskoje - Ukraine 4.2% ALC. VOL

$8.00

A Ukrainian pale lager beer with a pleasant malty taste and moderate bitterness.

Baltika #3 – Russia 4.8% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Classic lager that’s foamy, golden brew with a delicate flavor of hops and first-class malt.

Kozel Cerny - Czech 3.8% ALC. VOL

$8.00

A Czech dark Lager produced using caramel and dark malts with a hint of sweet flavors and aroma of caramel malt.

Ksiazece IPA - Poland 5.4% ALC. VOL

$8.00

A Polish IPA with distinctive bitter hops and accents of citrus and tropical fruits.

Black Boss - Poland 9% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Polish Porter with very rich medium high, malt flavors with honey, caramel and sweetened dark bread crust.

Stary Melnik - Russia 4.2% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Light refreshing Russian lager beer with delicate hops notes and pleasant aftertaste.

Baltas – Lithuania 5.0% ALC. VOL

$8.00

Lithuanian Hefeweizen, Its bready yeastiness underpins orange zest and herbal spiciness. full-flavored beer with mild hops.

Baltika #9 – Russia 8.0% ALC. VOL

$8.00

A strong lager beer with a taste close to classic lager varieties. The flavor is light and there is a suggestion of malt, together with sweetish notes and mild hops bitterness.

Mixed Drinks 16oz

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Vodka Martini on the rocks

$11.00

Soft Drinks

Mors

$4.00

Kvas

$4.00

Ayron

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Infused Vodka Shots

Apricot

$7.00

Green Apple

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Ginger and Mint

$7.00

Cucumber and Dill

$7.00

Horseradish

$7.00

Cranberry

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Blackberry

$7.00

Rosemary

$7.00

Blueberry

$7.00

Raspberry

$7.00

Black Pepper and Honey

$7.00

Habenero

$7.00

Vodka Tray

$30.00

any selection of 5 shots

Vodka Roulette

$55.00

10 random shots selected by the house

Vodka Sampler

$85.00

A shot of all infused vodka’s and shot of Russian standard –15 total

Matryoshka 6 Pack

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Rus Uz an inspired blend of Russian and Uzbek cuisine. We have two locations in the Washington D.C. metro area. Each within walking distance of a metro station. Rus Uz – Alexandria is next to the Eisenhower metro station and Rus Uz – Arlington is next to the Ballston metro Station. Each of our locations provide the perfect atmosphere to experience the quality and savory tastes of Russia and Uzbekistan. Call to reserve a table or a private dinning room for your special event.

1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington, VA 22201

