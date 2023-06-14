Restaurant info

Rus Uz an inspired blend of Russian and Uzbek cuisine. We have two locations in the Washington D.C. metro area. Each within walking distance of a metro station. Rus Uz – Alexandria is next to the Eisenhower metro station and Rus Uz – Arlington is next to the Ballston metro Station. Each of our locations provide the perfect atmosphere to experience the quality and savory tastes of Russia and Uzbekistan. Call to reserve a table or a private dinning room for your special event.

