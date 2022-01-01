Restaurant header imageView gallery

Risconi Bar & Kitchen

126 West 6th Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

If it aint broke don't fix it

Deep Fried Chicken WIngs

$12.00

wet brined in apple cider vinegar, lemon, lime, orange, rosemary, thyme, chilies

Classic Hot

$15.00

6 notes of lemon and lime zest wings

Smokey Honey BBQ

$15.00

wet brined in apple cider vinegar, lemon, lime, orange, rosemary, thyme, chilies

Cajun Lemon Pepper

$15.00

dry- wet brined in apple cider vinegar, lemon, lime, orange, rosemary, thyme, chilies

Jerk Chicken Wings

$15.00

SpicyGarlic Wings

$15.00

Garlic Parm Wings

$15.00

Teriyaki Wings

$15.00

We're on a roll

Avocado Spring Rolls

$15.00Out of stock

tamarind drizzle, lime zest, bed of greens

Shrimp and Salmon egg rolls

$20.00Out of stock

red cabbage bok choy, sweet chili, and plum drizzle

Chicken Egg Roll

$18.00

Philly Eggroll

$18.00

Brioche Bar Slides

BBQ pork

$18.00Out of stock

tangy slaw with pickles

Grilled Avocado

$15.00Out of stock

fresh greens, fried and pickled onion, roma tomato, tangy tamarind drizzle

Salmon Croquet

$22.00

Philly

$16.00

Pizzas

The Classic

$18.00

Pepperoni (Turkey), Italian cheese blend, fresh basil, Italian seasoning

Margherita

$18.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, olive oil drizzle

BBQ chicken

$20.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, sliced red onion, Italian cheese blend, BBQ drizzle

Create Your Own

$20.00

Handhelds

The Philly

$16.00Out of stock

Italian loaf, sirloin steak, sauteed bell peppers and onions, garlic aioli, provolone

The Po' Boy

$18.00Out of stock

Italian loaf, fried catfish, tomato, lettuce, onion, provolone, Cajun aioli

The Veggie

$14.00Out of stock

Italian loaf , fried portobella mushroom, arugula, tomato, avocado

The Taco

$16.00

The Beef

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

Rusconi Caesar

$15.00

Rusconi Caesar No Chicken

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Egg Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

N/a Alcohol

Refillable

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

$3.00

Premium Water

$5.00

Liquor

Bottle Service

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Well Rum

$2.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$3.50

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Termana Silver

$10.00

Termana Reposado

$10.00

Termana Anejo

$12.00

1942

$35.00

818 Rep

$12.00

818 Silver

$10.00

Azul

$35.00

Coramino

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers 46

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Well Scotch

$2.50

Chivas Regal

$3.50

Dewars

$4.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy

$10.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Dusse

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Strawberry Henny

$14.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Green Tea Shots

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cincy's Finest

$10.00

Ciroc on the Beach

$10.00

Demon Time

$14.00

Dolph's World

$14.00

If I Dusse So Myself

$14.00

Incredible Hulk

$14.00

Midnight Train to Georgia

$14.00

NWA

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

One in a Melon

$14.00

Road Runner

$14.00

Sipping on Linn Street

$14.00

Strawberry Mojito

$14.00

TAN AF

$14.00

Who Day

$14.00

Beer/Wine

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob

$6.00

Miller

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Red Wine

$6.00

White Wine

$6.00

16oz Bud Lite

$6.00

16oz Budweiser

$6.00

16oz Corona

$6.00

16oz Heineken

$6.00

16oz Miller Lite

$6.00

IPA

8oz Bud Lite

$4.00

8oz Budweiser

$4.00

8oz Corona

$4.00

8oz Heineken

$4.00

8oz Miller Lite

$4.00

IPA

24oz Bud Lite

$9.00

24oz Budweiser

$9.00

24oz Corona

$9.00

24oz Heineken

$9.00

24oz Miller Lite

$9.00

IPA

Bud Lite

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Bucket

$25.00

Bottle Service

Moët Rose

$175.00

Belaire

$100.00

Casa Blanco

$200.00

Casa Repo

$250.00

Casa Anejo

$300.00

Patron Silver

$200.00

Patron Repo

$250.00

Hennessy

$200.00

Dussé

$250.00

1738 Remy

$250.00

1942 Don Julio

$650.00

Clasé Azul

$600.00

Titos

$100.00

Grey Goose

$100.00

Ace Spades

$650.00

Ciroc

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

come in and enjoy!

Location

126 West 6th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

