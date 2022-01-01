Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rushing Trading Co 5029 W Broad St NE T-130

review star

No reviews yet

5029 W Broad St NE T-130

Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Biscuits

Beginners Trail

$6.00

Chris P Bacon

$7.00

Hunters Biscuit

$7.00

Intermediate Hike

$7.00

Mini Brown Sugar Biscuits

$5.00

Plain Biscuit

$4.00

Yosemite Biscuit

$9.00

Croissant

$4.00

Toasts

Bonfire

$9.00

El Ranchero

$11.00

Mount Zion

$10.00

Valley

$11.00

French Toast

Brown Sugar French Toast

$12.00

Trulys Banana Pudding

$17.00

Trulys Blueberry

$16.00

Trulys Stuffed

$15.00

Trulys Lemon Blueberry

$17.00

Trulys Strawberry

$16.00

Trulys Land of the Free

$17.00

Trulys French Kiss

$17.00

Pumpkin Trulys

$17.00

Plates

Charcuterie

$22.00

Rushing Benedict

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Middle Earth Bowl

$12.00

Lumberjack Special

$16.00

Rushing Burrito

$13.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Sandwiches

St Michelle

$14.00

Tom & Cheese

$11.00

Blackened Salmon BLT

$14.00

Harvest Croissant

$12.00

Joanne

$12.00

Caprese

$11.00

Turkey BLT

$12.00

Le Chateau

$13.00

Breakfast in Normandy

$12.00

Plain BLT

$10.00

Salads

Chillybean Salad

$12.00

RTC Summer Salad

$9.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.00

Salmon Rush Bowl

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Soup

Soup Cup

$3.50

Soup Bowl

$4.50

A La Carte

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Country Ham

$2.00

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.00

(1) Egg

$2.00

Fruit

$3.50

Granola

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Grits

$3.50

Sausage

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Harvest Salad

$4.00

Salmon

$4.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Kids Menu

A B & J

$5.00

Biscuit Sliders

$5.00

Dennis The Menace

$5.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Lumberjack Jr.

$5.00

Little Rascal

$5.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Kids Chocolate milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk Steamer

$2.50

Kids OJ

$2.50

Coffee

Drip 12

$2.50

Drip Refill 12

Pour Over 12

$4.85

Doppio 12

$2.45

Latte 12

$4.05

Cappuccino 12

$4.05

Mocha 12

$4.50

Americano 12

$3.55

Macchiato 12

$3.00

Cold Brew 12

$3.50

WC Mocha 12

$4.50

Drip 16

$3.00

Drip Refill 16

Latte 16

$4.35

Cappuccino 16

$4.35

Mocha 16

$5.00

Americano 16

$4.05

Cold Brew 16

$3.75

Frozen Bean 16

$6.45

WC Mocha 16

$5.00

Maple Cinn

$7.00

Drip 20

$3.45

Drip Refill 20

Latte 20

$4.85

Cappuccino 20

$4.85

Mocha 20

$5.50

Americano 20

$4.25

Cold Brew 20

$4.00

Frozen Bean 20

$7.00

WC Mocha 20

$5.50

Tea

Chai Latte 12 oz.

$3.75

Dirty Chai 12 oz.

$3.75

Matcha 12 oz.

$3.75

Chamomile 12 oz.

$3.75

Earl Gray 12 oz.

$3.75

Irish Breakfast 12 oz.

$3.75

Seasonal Green 12 oz.

$3.75

Seasonal Herbal 12 oz.

$3.75

London Fog

$3.75

Chai Latte 16 oz.

$4.25

Dirty Chai 16 oz.

$4.85

Matcha 16 oz.

$3.75

Chamomile 16 oz.

$3.75

Earl Gray 16 oz.

$3.75

Irish Breakfast 16 oz.

$3.75

Seasonal Green 16 oz.

$3.75

Seasonal Herbaal

$3.75

London Fog

$4.25

Chai Latte 20 oz.

$4.75

Dirty Chai 20 oz.

$5.35

Matcha 20 oz.

$4.25

Chamomile 20 oz.

$4.25

Earl Gray 20 oz.

$4.25

Irish Breakfast 20 oz.

$4.25

Seasonal Green 20 oz.

$4.25

Seasonal Herbal 20 oz.

$4.25

French Press

French Press Coffee

$4.00

Milkshake

Milkshake

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

Regular Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea Refill

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea Refill

Half Sweet Half Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half Sweet Half Unsweet Refill

Milk Steamer

Vanilla Steamer

$3.00

Lavender Steamer

$3.00

Hazelnut Steamer

$3.00

Strawberry Steamer

$3.00

Raspberry Steamer

$3.00

Caramel Steamer

$3.00

Peppermint Steamer

$3.00

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Refill

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coke Zero Refill

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

D Coke Refill

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Refill

Soda Water Refill

Water

Liquor

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casadores

$10.00

Well Whiskey Sexton

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rye

Five Farms

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bayou Spiced

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Korskenkova

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Empress

$8.00

Wild Roots

$8.00

Benchmark Bourbon

$7.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Bird Dog Blackberry

$10.00

Evan William Peach

$7.00

Evan Williams Honey

$7.00

Evan Williams Apple

$7.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$7.00

Vespertino Tequila Cream

$7.00

Chareau Aloe Liquere

$7.00

Wharf Espresso Liq

$7.00

Harlequinn Orange

$7.00

Absinthe

$7.00

Pavan Orange Blossom

$7.00

Pama Pomegranite

$7.00

Crème de Menthe

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Chila Cinnamon

$7.00

Cocktails

Orange Blossom Special

$12.00

Breakfast Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sugar Hill Smash

$12.00

Empress

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Vespertino latte

$10.00

Aztec Hot Chocolate

$10.00

#daydrinking

$13.00

Companys Coming

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Rushing Russian

$12.00

Spamosa

$10.00

Sonnenschein

$12.00

Uniquarantine

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$24.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary Refill

Rushing Appleretto

$9.00

Beer

Draft

$7.00

Can

$7.00

Wine

Mimosa REFILL

Prosecco

$10.00

Regular Mimosa

$12.00

Apple Mimosa

$12.00

Blueberry Mimosa

$12.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$12.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$12.00

Peach Mimossa

$12.00

Coconut Mimosa

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$24.00

Bottomless Apple

$24.00

Bottomless Peach

$24.00

Bottomless Blood Orange

$24.00

Bottomless Blueberry

$24.00

Bottomless Strawberry

$24.00

Drink Upcharge

Teer 1

$4.00

Teer 2

$5.00

Teer 3

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5029 W Broad St NE T-130, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Directions

Gallery
Rushing Trading Co image
Rushing Trading Co image
Rushing Trading Co image

Map
