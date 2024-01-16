- Home
Rushing Trading Co Johns Creek
9810 Medlock Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Food
Biscuits
French Toast
Plates
Sandwiches
A La Carte
Kids Menu
Trivia Night
Specials
Coffee/Tea
Coffee
- Annabels Salted Praline$6.50
- BeLoved Latte$6.50
- Mapple Cinnamon Latte$6.50
- Vanilla Wafer Cold Brew$6.00
- Blueberry Muffin Latte$7.00
- Almond Joy Latte$7.00
- Turtle Latte$6.50
- Matties Latte$5.00
- Jasons Tuxedo$6.50
- Vanilla Frozen Bean$8.00
- Drip 12$3.00
- Drip Refill 12
- Pour Over 12$4.85
- Doppio 12$3.00
- Latte 12$4.50
- Cappuccino 12$4.50
- Mocha 12$5.25
- Americano 12$4.00
- Macchiato 12$3.10
- Cold Brew 12$4.05
- WC Mocha 12$4.50
- Drip 16$4.00
- Drip Refill 16
- Latte 16$5.25
- Cappuccino 16$5.25
- Mocha 16$5.90
- Americano 16$4.45
- Cold Brew 16$4.80
- Frozen Bean 16$7.00
- WC Mocha 16$5.50
- Drip 20$5.00
- Drip Refill 20
- Latte 20$5.75
- Cappuccino 20$5.75
- Mocha 20$6.50
- Americano 20$4.80
- WC Mocha 20$6.50
Tea
- Chai Latte 12 oz.$4.25
- Dirty Chai 12 oz.$4.75
- Matcha 12 oz.$4.25
- Chamomile 12 oz.$4.20
- Earl Gray 12 oz.$4.20
- Irish Breakfast 12 oz.$4.20
- Seasonal Green 12 oz.$4.20
- Seasonal Herbal 12 oz.$4.20
- London Fog$4.25
- Chai Latte 16 oz.$5.20
- Dirty Chai 16 oz.$5.25
- Matcha 16 oz.$5.25
- Chamomile 16 oz.$4.70
- Earl Gray 16 oz.$4.70
- Irish Breakfast 16 oz.$4.70
- Seasonal Green 16 oz.$4.70
- Seasonal Herbaal$4.70
- London Fog$4.75
- Chai Latte 20 oz.$6.20
- Dirty Chai 20 oz.$6.75
- Matcha 20 oz.$6.25
- Chamomile 20 oz.$5.00
- Earl Gray 20 oz.$5.00
- Irish Breakfast 20 oz.$5.00
- Seasonal Green 20 oz.$5.00
- Seasonal Herbal 20 oz.$5.00
French Press
Milkshake
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Milk Steamer
Winter
Drink
NA Beverages
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Refill
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Coke Zero Refill
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$2.50
- D Coke Refill
- Hot Apple Cider$4.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Lavender Lemonade$5.00
- Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Soda Water
- Sprite$2.50
- Sprite Refill
- Soda Water Refill
- Water
- Rushing Refreshmint$6.00
- Tractor Hibiscus$4.50
- Tractor Cardamom$4.50
- Butterbeer$6.00
- Pumpkin Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- S. Pellegrino 1L$7.00
Liquor
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Casadores$10.00
- Well Whiskey Sexton$7.00
- Wild Turkey Rye
- Five Farms$7.00
- Well Rum$7.00
- Bayou Spiced$7.00
- Three Olives-WELL VODKA$7.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Korscocova$12.00
- Well Gin$7.00
- Empress$8.00
- Wild Roots$8.00
- Benchmark Bourbon$7.00
- Proper 12$10.00
- Sexton$10.00
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Bird Dog Blackberry$10.00
- Evan William Peach$7.00
- Evan Williams Honey$7.00
- Evan Williams Apple$7.00
- Jeffersons Ocean$18.00
- E.H Taylor$18.00
- Single Barrel Four Roses$18.00
- Stagg$16.00
- Jeffersons Ocean$18.00
- Rabbit Hole Dareringer Sherry Cask$18.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$7.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Five Farms Irish Cream$7.00
- Vespertino Tequila Cream$7.00
- Chareau Aloe Liquere$7.00
- Wharf Espresso Liq$7.00
- Harlequinn Orange$7.00
- Absinthe$7.00
- Pavan Orange Blossom$7.00
- Pama Pomegranite$7.00
- Crème de Menthe$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Chila Cinnamon$7.00
Cocktails
- #daydrinking$14.00
- Mocktail Mint to Bee$7.00
- Aztec Hot Chocolate$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Bloody Mary Refill
- Bottomless Bloody Mary$24.00
- Breakfast Old Fashioned$13.00
- Caribbean Coffee$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Edelweiss$13.00
- Empress$14.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Gallway Girl$14.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Orange Blossum$12.00
- Purple Rain$14.00
- Rushing Appleretto$9.00
- Rushing Mule$10.00
- Rushing Russian$13.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sonnenschein$12.00
- Spamosa$10.00
- Spring Time Paloma$12.00
- Sugar Hill Smash$13.00
- Sunkissed$12.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Vespertino latte$13.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Traditional Toddy$10.00
- Warwick Today$10.00
- Johnny Appleseed$10.00
- Breakfast Margarita$12.00
- French 75$14.00
- Bee's Knees$13.00
- Death in the Afternoon$13.00
- Mocktail It's Greek to Me$7.00
- Mocktail Strawberry Patch$7.00
- irish coffee$11.00
- irish hot chocolate$11.00
Beer
Wine
- Jeeper Brut ( Bottle ONLY )$60.00
- Taonga Sauvignon Blanc ( Glass )$8.00
- Taonga Sauvignon Blanc ( Bottle )$30.00
- Symphony Theopolis ( Glass )$12.00
- Symphony Theopolis ( Bottle )$44.00
- Thomas Henry Pinot Noir ( Glass )$10.00
- Thomas Henry Pinot Noir ( Bottle )$36.00
- Grenach Red ( Glass )$9.00
- Grenach Red ( Bottle )$32.00
- Biagio Pinot Grigio ( Glass )$7.00
- Biagio Pinot Grigio ( Bottle )$26.00
- Prosecco$10.00
- Regular Mimosa$12.00
- Apple Mimosa$12.00
- Blueberry Mimosa$12.00
- Blood Orange Mimosa$12.00
- Strawberry Mimosa$12.00
- Peach Mimosa$12.00
- Coconut Mimosa$12.00
- Pineapple Mimosa$12.00
- Lavender Lemonade Mimosa$12.00
- Pomegranate Liquor Mimosa$16.00
- Melon Liquor Mimosa$16.00
- Coconut Mimosa$12.00
- Mango Mimosa$12.00
- MIMOSA FLIGHT$18.00
- Bottomless Apple$24.00
- Bottomless Blood Orange$24.00
- Bottomless Blueberry$24.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$24.00
- Bottomless Peach$24.00
- Bottomless Strawberry$24.00
- Bottomless Lavender$24.00
- Bottomless Cranberry$24.00
- Bottomless Lavender Lemonade$24.00
- Bottomless Coconut$24.00
- Bottomless Mango$24.00
- Bottomless Prosecco$24.00
- Bottomless Pineapple$24.00
- Apple Refill CARAFE
- Blood Orange Refill CARAFE
- Blueberry Refill CARAFE
- Cranberry Mimosa Refill CARAFE
- Lavender Refill CARAFE
- Mimosa Refill CARAFE
- Peach Refill CARAFE
- Strawberry Refill CARAFE
- Pineapple Refill CARAFE
- Lavender Lemonade Refill CARAFE
- Coconut Refill CARAFE
- Mango Refill CARAFE
Drink Upcharge
Featured Cocktails
- Upside Down Pineapple Rum Runner$11.00
- Strawberry Mint Tonic$10.00
- Morning Marg$10.00
- Bar Special$12.00
- Caramel Apple Vodka Spritz$12.00
- Bourbon Apple Chai$12.00
- Christmas Punch$14.00
- Holiday Bourbon Rush$16.00
- White Choc Peppermint Martini$12.00
- Don't Be A Grinch$14.00
- Spa Day$13.00
- Under the Weather$12.00
- Rosy Cheeks$13.00
- Drinking and Gardening$14.00
- Lavender Cosmo$13.00
- Lava Paloma$13.00
- frozen lemon cello$12.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9810 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097
