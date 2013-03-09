Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruska Coffee Co

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

98 Sweden Street

Caribou, ME 04736

Espresso

Espresso drinks
$4.75+

$4.75+

Frappe

Frappe

$5.50+

Blended beverage

Cupcake

Cupcake

$4.75

Drip coffee

Drip coffee

$2.50+

Hot Drinks

Hot chocolate

$2.75+

Chai Tea

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Iced Drinks

Iced tea

$3.00+

Italian soda

$3.75+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Cold brew

$3.75+

Iced Chai

$4.25+

Pastries

Bars and baked goods

Bars and baked goods

$2.25+

Muffins

$3.25

Bagel

Bagels

Bagels

$3.75

Lotus Energy

Lotus Energy

$5.25+

Flavored Red Bull Drinks
$5.25+

$5.25+

Bottled beverages

Coke products

Bottled Soda or Water
$2.50

$2.50

Juice

Juice

$1.25+

Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

$3.00+

Water

Bottled Dasani
$2.00

$2.00

Juice

Honest kids juice
$1.25

$1.25

Peace Tea

Peace Tea

$2.50

Kids menu

Kids drinks

Hot chocolate, 8 oz
$2.50

$2.50

White or chocolate milk, 8 ounce
$2.00

$2.00

Italian soda, 8 oz
$2.75

$2.75

Kids lemonade, 8 oz
$2.00

$2.00

Retail

Branded Merch

Hats, branded

$22.95+

Candles

Candles

$22.95

Stickers and buttons

Stickers and buttons

$1.50+

Overnight oats

Apple

$2.75

Strawberry

$2.75

Maple banana
$2.75

$2.75

Bagged snacks

Popcorn

$1.00

Cheese it

$1.00

Jack links

$1.00

Nuts

$1.00

Granola bar

$1.00

Pb crackers

$1.00

Apple chips

$1.00

Cliff bar

$1.75

Whole fruit

Apple

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Proteins

Grab and go

Hard boiled eggs
$1.50

$1.50

Light & fit yogurt
$1.00

$1.00

Cheese sticks
$0.75

$0.75

Refrigerated meat stick
$0.75

$0.75

Snack roll

$2.00

Cracker barrel boards
$3.00

$3.00

Squeeze applesauce
$1.00

$1.00

Balance break
$2.00

$2.00

Candy

Trident gum

$1.25

Lindor

$0.40

Candy club, small
$4.99

$4.99

Candy club, large
$6.99

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

98 Sweden Street, Caribou, ME 04736

Directions

