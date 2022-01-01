Restaurant header imageView gallery

Russ & Daughters - 179 E Houston St

179 East Houston St

New York, NY 10002

Popular Items

Classic Bagel Sandwich
Bagel & Schmear
Black & White Cookies

Smoked Fish

Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon - 1/2 lb

Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon - 1/2 lb

$27.00

Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.

Scottish Smoked Salmon - 1/2 lb

Scottish Smoked Salmon - 1/2 lb

$28.00

Smoked with a combination of apple and cherry wood, our Scottish salmon is the perfect union of silky texture, balanced smoke, and total sophistication.

Pastrami-Cured Salmon - 1/2 lb

Pastrami-Cured Salmon - 1/2 lb

$28.00

For a taste of New York, look no further. Our salmon is smoked to perfection and then covered in a special pastrami rub of herbs and spices. Enjoy two iconic New York specialties – smoked salmon and pastrami – at the same time and without the cholesterol.

Gravlox - 1/2 lb

Gravlox - 1/2 lb

$28.00

Gravlax is an age-old Scandinavian specialty of salmon cured and coated in a delicate brine of salt, sugar, dill. The thin layer of dill adds wonderful contrasting flavor and color to any smorgasbord. (Please note, gravlax is not smoked. It is cured.)

Sable - 1/2 lb

Sable - 1/2 lb

$35.00

Sable was once referred to as “poor man’s sturgeon, ” but don’t let the old moniker fool you. With its melt-in-your-mouth flavor and buttery texture, sable is served in some of the best restaurants around the world. It is also classic appetizing. Line caught in Northern Pacific waters, this black cod is smoked to Russ family specifications and then dusted with a thin coat of paprika to lock in its natural moistness and round out the flavor.

Sturgeon - 1/2 lb

Sturgeon - 1/2 lb

$35.00

This delicate white meat has an absolutely unique flavor; it is clean and earthy, sweet and delicate all at the same time. It is no surprise that fish that gives us caviar would be just as sumptuous when smoked.

Brook Trout

Brook Trout

$12.00

These hot-smoked freshwater fish are delicious and versatile. They’re perfect on their own or as the “wow” ingredient for salads and sandwiches.

Spreads, Schmears & Salads

Cream Cheese - 1/2 lb

Cream Cheese - 1/2 lb

$6.00

The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.

Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad - 1/2 lb

Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad - 1/2 lb

$14.00

This is by far one of Russ & Daughters’ most popular items. The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”

Chopped Liver - 1/2 lb

Chopped Liver - 1/2 lb

$10.00

Made with chicken liver and caramelized onions. This is chopped liver the way your bubby used to make it, though we dare say, it's better.

Egg Salad - 1/2 lb

Egg Salad - 1/2 lb

$6.00

Handmade egg salad with onions and celery

Tuna Salad - 1/2 lb

Tuna Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

Albacore Tuna, Celery and Onions

Sandwiches

Classic Bagel Sandwich

Classic Bagel Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy

Salad Sandwich

Salad Sandwich

$10.00
Bagel & Schmear

Bagel & Schmear

$6.00

Butter or Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy

Super Heebster

Super Heebster

$18.00

Whitefish and Baked Salmon Salad, Horseradish Dill Cream Cheese, and Wasabi Roe

Daughters' Delight

Daughters' Delight

$21.50

Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon, Wild Alaskan Salmon Roe, Cream Cheese

Pastrami Russ

Pastrami Russ

$17.00

Pastrami-cured Smoked Salmon, Sauerkraut, Mustard

Bagels & Bread

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$9.00

When it comes to New York bagels, Russ & Daughters represents the real thing. We make our bagels in the most traditional way – they’re boiled and then perfectly baked. Layer our smoked salmon on top for “the best bagel and lox in New York” (according to New York Magazine). PLEASE NOTE WE SOMETIMES RUN OUT OF CERTAIN FLAVORS AND WILL SUBSTITUTE AS NECESSARY.

Half Dozen Bialys

Half Dozen Bialys

$9.00

If you never tasted a bialy, this fabulous bread, with eastern European roots, is real competition to the bagel. Toasted with butter or cream cheese, it is simply divine. Baked with onions, the traditional way, by Russ & Daughters.

Herring

Pickled Herring

Pickled Herring

$11.00

Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. Over our 103 year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe; not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickling spices and timing for perfect texture. An order is 2 filets. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.

Soups

Matzo Ball

Matzo Ball

$12.00

ARRIVES COLD. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.

Mushroom Barley

Mushroom Barley

$12.00

ARRIVES COLD. This soup is rich and hearty with the savory flavors of mushrooms and beef broth.

Winter Borscht

Winter Borscht

$12.00

ARRIVES COLD. Our winter borscht is sweet and sour and textured with rustic pieces of celery, beets, and sauerkraut. Vegan.

Sweets

Babka

Babka

$16.00

Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?

Rugelach

Rugelach

$22.00

Approximately 14 pieces. Russ & Daughters’ baked sweets are legendary – our Rugelach is made by hand every day. Each of our recipes reflects four generations of Russ & Daughters dedication to excellence, authenticity, history, and tradition. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note, to serve alongside a Russ & Daughters spread, or to simply snack on at any time. Rugelach is also perfect to give as a host gift or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks.

Black & White Cookies

Black & White Cookies

$3.50

Russ & Daughters bakes the city's best black and white cookies every day at Russ & Daughters Bagels & Bakery.

Beverages

Dr. Browns Soda

Dr. Browns Soda

$2.50
Water

Water

$1.75

Seltzer or bottled water

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Iced Tea Pint

Iced Tea Pint

$3.50

Unsweetened black tea.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Freshly squeezed orange juice in pints or quarts

Caviar & Roe

Paddlefish

Paddlefish

$70.00+

This cousin of the sturgeon roams the large rivers of North America, especially those in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Montana. This roe most closely resembles Sevruga in its size, color, and assertive flavor. The small firm eggs deliver a silky texture and a rich flavor. Its hue can vary from charcoal to silvery grey.

Hackleback

Hackleback

$80.00+

Frequently referred to as “American Sturgeon Caviar” on restaurant menus, this caviar is found in the Mississippi River Valley and is a great alternative to the more expensive caviars. These small, medium-firm eggs range from black to dark brown, and deliver a mild buttery flavor.

American Transmontanus

American Transmontanus

$140.00+

Chefs love this Caspian-style caviar with its large beads and dark brown hue. This caviar most closely resembles the look and feel of traditional osetra, yielding a wonderfully balanced palate and defined texture, and deep color with occasional golden striations. It is harvested for us from the white sturgeon of the Sacramento Valley.

Siberian Baerii

Siberian Baerii

$160.00+

A fabulous discovery for caviar lovers. Harvested from the Siberian sturgeon, this osetra-style caviar has been produced under exacting and natural conditions. Its glistening medium-sized beads have a firm texture and complex nutty flavor; color can range from dark to slightly golden.

Osetra Gueldenstaedtii

Osetra Gueldenstaedtii

$250.00+

Spectacular osetra, the likes of which has not been seen for years. With its glorious dark amber to golden color; sensual mouthfeel and complex taste, this is a rare gastronomic experience. Supply is limited.

Blini

Blini

$18.00

36 pieces. These thin pancakes are the most classic way to enjoy caviar. Russian-style blini are thin and light. (contains gluten)

Crème Fraîche

Crème Fraîche

$7.00

Place a small dollop of this rich French-style cream on blini, toast points, or small boiled potatoes as a bed for your caviar.

Mother of Pearl Spoon

Mother of Pearl Spoon

$12.00

Not only elegant, these spoons are the most appropriate way to savor caviar. This is just a spoon - does not include caviar! (No returns or exchanges.)

Sides & Grocery

Capers

Capers

$4.00+

Our Russ & Daughters nonpareil capers are imported from Turkey.

Tinned Fish

Tinned Fish

$6.00+
Finn Crisp

Finn Crisp

$5.50

Original sourdough rye thins

Private Blend Coffee Beans

Private Blend Coffee Beans

$16.00

One pound of Russ & Daughters' private blend coffee roasted by Kobrick Coffee Co. Whole beans.

Merchandise

Engraved Serving Board with Russ & Daughters Storefront Art

Engraved Serving Board with Russ & Daughters Storefront Art

$50.00

This serving board is an excellent gift and a wonderful piece of NYC art. One side has a full side laser engraving of an illustration of Russ & Daughters’ iconic 108 year old Lower East Side storefront made by Brooklyn artist Nick Golebiewski. Show one side as art, and use the other side as a serving board. Boards are engraved by American Heirloom in their Brooklyn workshop. Dimensions: 8” x 12” x ¾”rectangle. Material: maple. Important note: The material color and tone does vary from board to board because of the nature of the materials.

Insulated Tote

Insulated Tote

$8.00

Order one of these and we'll pack your order to stay cold in this insulated reusable bag with an ice gel.

Vintage Tote Bag

Vintage Tote Bag

$55.00

The first business in america to have “& daughters” in its name, Russ & Daughters’ founder, Joel Russ, also called his three business partners — his daughters — the “queens of lake sturgeon.” The paper shopping bags had not been seen since the 1960s until one was recently exhumed by writer, humorist, and beloved Russ & Daughters regular, Calvin Trillin — who generously returned it back to the store 50 years after it was used. The rare artifact from the store’s history now hangs on a wall at Russ & Daughters Cafe, and was adapted for the paper shopping bags we use at all of our locations again. This shopping bag is reprinted according to the original wooden type letterpress technique that was employed in the 1940s. Each print is inked by hand and is entirely unique. This sturdy fabric bag is made by Baggu, and printed by hand by Keegan Cooke. (no returns or exchanges)

Porcelain Travel Mug

Porcelain Travel Mug

$12.00
Metal Water Bottle

Metal Water Bottle

$24.00

These 17 oz. Bottles have the Russ & Daughters fish logo displayed in their signature blue. The double-walled stainless steel, copper lined vacuum thermal bottles with insulated lids keep hot beverages hot for 12 hours and cold beverages cold for 24 hours. (no returns or exchanges)

Beige Stacked Logo T-Shirt

Beige Stacked Logo T-Shirt

$24.00

Bold repeating Russ & Daughters logo on the front, and our famous fish-R logo on the sleeve! 100% cotton. (no returns or exchanges)

Black Vintage Logo T-Shirt

Black Vintage Logo T-Shirt

$24.00

Wear a piece of history with Russ & Daughters’ vintage logo t-shirts. On the front; a logo drawn by a customer in the 1970’s. An excellent gift for all of our fans — young and old. 100% cotton. (no returns or exchanges)

Grey Historic Shopping Bag T-Shirt

Grey Historic Shopping Bag T-Shirt

$24.00

The first business in america to have “& Daughters” in its name, Russ & Daughters’ founder, Joel Russ, also humorously dubbed his three business partners – his daughters – the “Queens of Lake Sturgeon. ” this nickname, along with the rest of the shopping bag’s idiosyncratic text, would have been given to a local printer. At this time, printing and graphic design were a single activity — wooden type blocks would be mixed-and-matched according to what was on hand. These bags had not been seen since the 1960s, until one was exhumed recently by writer, humorist, and beloved Russ & Daughters regular, Calvin Trillin — who generously returned it back to the store 50 years after it was removed. This rare artifact from the store’s history now hangs on a wall in the cafe. The shopping bag text was adapted for the paper shopping bags we use at Russ & Daughters today — and for this t-shirt! 100% cotton. (no returns or exchanges.)

Children's T-Shirt

Children's T-Shirt

$18.00

Russ & Daughters fans of all ages will love this shirt with salmon-colored ink! Each children’s-sized shirt is made from 100% soft cotton. (no returns or exchanges)

Chubs Baby Onesie

Chubs Baby Onesie

$24.00

Russ & Daughters’ smallest and newest (and cutest) fans can wear a bit of history with Russ & Daughters baby onesies. These onesie feature the famous lightbox shelf sign for chubs — just like the one that’s been hanging in our landmark shop for decades. And the Russ & Daughters logo is on the back. An excellent gift! 100% combed cotton. (no returns of exchanges)

Snapback Cap

Snapback Cap

$40.00

New Era 9Fifty snapback hat with black Russ & Daughters logo embroidered on the front and the words Russ & Daughters stitched in black on the back. (no returns or exchanges)

Blue on Blue Hat

Blue on Blue Hat

$24.00

Russ & Daughters blue on blue hat

Knit Cap

Knit Cap

$18.00

Black knit winter hat with Russ & Daughters embroidery on one side. (no returns or exchanges)

The House That Herring Built

The House That Herring Built

$28.95

Russ & Daughters; Reflections & Recipes from The House That Herring Built by Mark Russ Federman; foreword by Calvin Trillin. The former owner/proprietor of the beloved appetizing store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side tells the delightful, mouthwatering story of an immigrant family’s journey from a pushcart in 1907 to “New York’s most hallowed shrine to the miracle of caviar, smoked salmon, ethereal herring, and silken chopped liver” (The New York Times Magazine). Shocken Books, Random House

Sunday 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
179 East Houston St, New York, NY 10002

