Russ & Daughters - 179 E Houston St

Vintage Tote Bag

$55.00

The first business in america to have “& daughters” in its name, Russ & Daughters’ founder, Joel Russ, also called his three business partners — his daughters — the “queens of lake sturgeon.” The paper shopping bags had not been seen since the 1960s until one was recently exhumed by writer, humorist, and beloved Russ & Daughters regular, Calvin Trillin — who generously returned it back to the store 50 years after it was used. The rare artifact from the store’s history now hangs on a wall at Russ & Daughters Cafe, and was adapted for the paper shopping bags we use at all of our locations again. This shopping bag is reprinted according to the original wooden type letterpress technique that was employed in the 1940s. Each print is inked by hand and is entirely unique. This sturdy fabric bag is made by Baggu, and printed by hand by Keegan Cooke. (no returns or exchanges)