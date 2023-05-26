Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Russell House Tavern

5,678 Reviews

$$

14 JFK Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

R. House Burger

$16.00

Prime Ground Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Stone & Skillet English Muffin

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche

DINNER

Salads & Appetizers

Extra Dirty Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Black Kale, Parsley, Anchovy Croutons

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Harissa Ranch

Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Little Leaf Greens, Roasted Red Pepper, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot, Fuji Apple, Candied Pecans, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cauliflower Soup

$8.00

Provolone, Croutons

Crispy Rhode Island Calamari

$16.00

Pickled Fennel, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Capers, Basil Aioli

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee

Crispy Polenta Fries

$12.00

Parmesan, Truffle, Arrabbiata Sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Maple-Sriracha Glaze

Confit Chicken Wings

$15.00

Pineapple-Ancho Glaze

Local New England Cheese Plate

$16.00

Cranberry Raisin & Sourdough Crackers, Giardiniera, Honey, Blueberry Jam

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Cranberry Raisin & Sourdough Crackers, Giardiniera, Honey, Blueberry Jam

Harvard Square Fries

$12.00

Pecorino, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Short Rib Jus

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Pecorino, Truffle Oil

Entrees

Pan-Roasted Salmon

$27.00

Mushroom, Leek, Farro, Parmesan, Shaved Asparagus & Heart of Palm Salad, Tomato-Caper Beurre Blanc

NY Strip Steak Frites

$36.00

Grilled Sirloin, Watercress & Herbs, Pecorino Frites, House Made Steak Sauce

Roasted Half Chicken

$25.00

Tuscan Kale, Potato & Corn Sauté, Natural Jus

Roasted Cod

$28.00

Clams, Roasted Corn, Peppers, Fennel, Asparagus, Potatoes, Hanoi Sauce

Cavatelli

$21.00

Grape Tomato, Kale, Cauliflower, Mushroom, Pesto

R. House Burger

$16.00

Prime Ground Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Stone & Skillet English Muffin

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche

Bucatini Bolognese

$24.00

Pork, Beef & Veal, Garlic Crostini, Grana Tuile

Duck Breast

$30.00

Vegetable Fried Rice, Snow Peas, Ginger Soy

Risotto Primavera

$20.00

Baby Carrot, Mushroom, Peppers, Onion, Eggplant, Snow Pea & Tomato

Tavern Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

Mushroom & Leek

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Truffle Oil

Sausage & Ricotta

$15.00

Roasted Poblanos, Herbed Olive Oil

Pepperoni

$15.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Uncured Pepperoni

Brussels House

$15.00

Barbeque Pulled Pork, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Mozzarella, Pickled Red Onion, Scallions, Corn

Raw Bar

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Heart of Palm, Cucumber, Wakame, Avocado, Miso Vinaigrette, Wonton Strips

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$14.00

Frisee & Citrus

Sides

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

BEER

Bottles & Cans

Notch Session Pils

$9.00

Night Shift, Nite Lite Lager

$7.00

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA

$11.00

Bent Water Double Thunder Funk DIPA

$12.00

Exhibit A Briefcase Porter

$10.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Macachusetts Cider

$9.00

High Noon

$8.00

Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer

$8.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Rescue Club IPA

$7.00

Banded Brewing Charmes & Hexes Sour

$10.00

WINE

Red By The Glass

Glass Besadien Cabernet

$14.00

Glass Centered Cabernet

$16.00

Glass Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$13.00

Glass Erath Pinot Noir

$14.00

Glass J. Lohr Valdigiue

$13.00

Glass Terra d'Oro Barbera

$14.00

Glass Petite Petit

$14.00

Glass Horseshoes & Handgrenades

$14.00

Red Bottle

Bottle Besadien Cabernet

$52.00

Bottle Centered Cabernet

$60.00

Bottle Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$48.00

Bottle Erath Pinot Noir

$52.00

Bottle J. Lohr Wildflower Valdigue

$48.00

Bottle Terra d'Oro Barbera

$52.00

Bottle Petite Petit

$52.00

Bottle Horseshoes & Handgrenades

$52.00

Bottle Prizoner Wine Co. 'Saldo' Zinfandel

$54.00

Bottle Oberon Merlot

$65.00

Bottle Obsidian Cabernet

$68.00

Bottle Inkblot Cab Franc

$70.00

Bottle Orin Swift 8yrs in the Desert

$85.00

Bottle Rodney Strong Cabernet

$95.00

Bottle L'usine Pinot Noir

$100.00

White By The Glass

Glass Bread & Butter Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Glass Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Glass JB Neufeld Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00Out of stock

Glass Hahn Pinot Gris

$12.00

Glass Dry Creek Dry Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Glass Trefethen Chardonnay

$16.00

Glass House Of Brown Unoaked Chardonnay

$13.00

A To Z Riesling

$14.00

Glass St. Michelle Sparkling

$12.00

Glass Angels & Cowboys Rose

$13.00

Glass Gruet Brut Rose

$14.00

White Bottle

Bottle Bread & Butter Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Bottle Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Bottle JB Neufeld Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Bottle Hahn Pinot Gris

$44.00

Bottle Dry Creek Dry Chenin Blanc

$48.00

Bottle A To Z Riesling

$52.00

Bottle House Of Brown Unoaked Chardonnay

$48.00

Bottle Trefethen Chardonnay

$60.00

Bottle Angels & Cowboys Rose

$48.00

Bottle Gruet Brut Rose

$52.00

Bottle St. Michelle Brut

$44.00

Bottle Banshee Ten of Cups Brut

$55.00

Bottle J Vineyards Cuvee Brut

$80.00

Bottle Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Rose

$70.00

Bottle Zocker Gruner Veltliner

$55.00

Bottle Prisoner Blindfold White Pinot Noir

$75.00

Bottle Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

Bottle Saracina Chardonnay

$60.00

Bottle Simi Chardonnay

$85.00

Dessert Wine

PX Sherry

$8.00

Dow's Ruby Port

$8.00

Cockburn's Tawny Port

$15.00

COCKTAILS

House Cocktails

Fresa 'Fresher

$14.00

Blanco Tequila, basil simple, strawberry liqueur, lime, soda

Freedom of Peach

$13.00

Bourbon, Lemon, Peach, Jalapeno, Angostura Bitters

Pink Elephants

$13.00

House-Infused Pineapple Vodka, Aperol, Grapefruit, Lemon, Tiki Bitters

Cucumber Dursley

$13.00

Hendrick's Gin, St. Germain, Cucumber, Lime

Always Sunny

$12.00

Privateer White Rum, Raspberry, Lime, House-Made Ginger Beer

Little Rosa

$13.00Out of stock

Tequila, Vermouth, Campari, Orange

Summer Sangria

$13.00

Hibiscus-Honey, Peach Liquor, Drambuie, Soda Water. Your call- red or white!

The Dude Imbibes

$13.00

Cowboy's Daydream

$14.00

Bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Grand Marnier, Orange Blossom Water

Harvard Mule

$12.00

Vodka, Lime, House-Made Ginger Beer

Frozen Classic Margarita

$13.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime, Agave

Frozen Blackberry Bourbon Smash

$14.00

Bourbon, Blackberry, Mint, Lime, Simple, Ginger

Raspberry Beret Shot

$6.00

Brunch Cocktails

Classic Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, Olive, Lemon, House Bloody Mary Mix

Bellini

$11.00

Peach Nectar, Sparkling Wine

Mimosa

$11.00

Orange Juice, Sparkling Wine

Mocktails

Na-groni Sbagliato

$8.00

Apertif, Orange, Tonic

Bramble On

$8.00

Sundial

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Boylan's Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan's Orange Soda

$4.00

Boylan's Gingerale

$4.00

Boylan's Shirley Temple

$4.00

House-Made Ginger Beer

$5.00

Spindrift Seltzer

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

DESSERT

Triple Chocolate Crunch Cake

$10.00

Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sorbet

Ice Cream Trio

$9.00

Cereal Milk, Strawberry Cheesecake, Pistachio

Sorbet Trio

$9.00

Apple Cinnamon, Mango, Cherry

Single Scoop

$3.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS

Kid's Fingers

$11.00

Kid's Burger

$12.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Pasta

$11.00

Kid's Pizza

$12.00

Kid's Veggies

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A New American Tavern, Russell House Tavern is a comfortable gathering spot for every occasion-from casual lunch breaks on the patio to after-work cocktails in the upstairs tavern to functions in the private dining room and everything in between.

Website

Location

14 JFK Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Russell House Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saloniki - Harvard Square
orange starNo Reviews
24 Dunster Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Grendel's Den Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 1,977
89 Winthrop Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Boathouse - Harvard Square - 49 Mount Auburn Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Forage Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
5, Craigie Circle Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Riverside Pizza and Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
305 River Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sushi
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1105 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Club Passim
orange star4.7 • 501
26 Church Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
orange star4.5 • 375
56 John F. Kennedy Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston