Russell's Restaurant & Loft Russell's Bothell

3,013 Reviews

$$$

3305 monte villa parkway

Bothell, WA 98021

Order Again

Popular Items

SCALLOPS APPETIZER
GRILLED FILET MIGNON
GRILLED SALMON

RUSSELL'S RETAIL

Russell's Bundle

$85.00

Book/Wine/Seasoning Combo: Russell's Book "In Search of Duende", Bottle of Russell's Love Letter Red Blend, Jar of Russell's Original Seasoning

Love Letter Wine (Bottle)

$58.00

***Russell's Exclusive*** Red Blend (Carmenere Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot) from Red Mountain, WA, Bottled and Produced by Neil Cooper of Cooper Wine Company

Russell's Book "In Search of Duende"

$30.00

A peek inside Russell's private journal, with the true spirit of a natural-born story teller, he takes us on the adventure of a lifetime!

Russell's Original Seasoning

$10.00

Our secret to the most incredible meats, vegetables, sauces and soups. Friends have been known to beg, borrow and steal this spice blend, so guard it carefully!

Rotie Cellars Wine Dinner Ticket (1)

$180.00

APPETIZERS

Herbed Focaccia from Macrina Bakery

MUSHROOM APPETIZER

$19.00

Medley of Seasonal Foraged & Domestic Mushrooms with Shallots & Thyme

SCALLOPS APPETIZER

$24.00

Pan Seared New Bedford Sea Scallops on Fresh Micro Greens with a Lemon Thyme Gastrique

MEATS & CHEESES

$22.00

Artisanal Cured Meats & Cheeses with Flatbread, Fresh Fruit & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

TERIYAKI BEEF TIPS APPETIZER

$18.00

Beef Tenderloin Marinated in House-Made Teriyaki Sauce

BREAD

$5.00

Macrina Bakery Herbed Focaccia

SALADS

SOUP OF THE DAY - BOWL

$14.00

With New England Clams

SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP

$7.50

With New England Clams

SPINACH SALAD

$15.00

Red & Golden Beets with Arugula, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette

SPINACH SALAD - HALF

$8.00

Red & Golden Beets with Arugula, Goat Cheese & Champagne Vinaigrette

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

With House-Made Garlic Croutons & Parmesan

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD - HALF

$7.50

With House-Made Garlic Croutons & Parmesan

SPRING GREENS SALAD

$14.00

With Candied Walnuts, Cabrales Bleu Cheese & Spanish Wine Vinaigrette

SPRING GREENS SALAD - HALF

$7.50

With Candied Walnuts, Cabrales Bleu Cheese & Spanish Wine Vinaigrette

ENTREES

GRILLED SALMON

$54.00

Beurre Blanc, Shiitake Mushrooms, Potato Gnocchi & Seasonal Vegetables

DOUBLE CUT PORK CHOP

$39.00

Apple Brandy Demi Glace, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

GRILLED FILET MIGNON

$64.00

Demi Glace, Mushroom Risotto & Seasonal Vegetables

DUCK NICAULT

$42.00

Roasted Shallot Glace, Mushroom Risotto & Seasonal Vegetables

FETTUCCINE WITH SAUTEED PRAWNS

$32.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

PAN SEARED CHICKEN BREAST

$33.00

Rosemary Garlic Jus, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

GRILLED NEW YORK STRIP

$60.00

Peppercorn Demi Glace, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

RIBEYE

$68.00

Honey Soy Sesame Glaze

SCALLOPS ENTREE

$42.00

Pan Seared with Beurre Blanc, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

TERIYAKI BEEF TIPS ENTREE

$27.00

Beef Tenderloin Marinated in House-Made Teriyaki Sauce

VEGETARIAN FETTUCCINE

$22.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

SIDE POTATO GNOCCHI

$7.00

SIDE MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$6.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

SIDE SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$5.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL TART

$13.00

Caramel Custard & Chocolate Ganache

CARAMEL BREAD PUDDING

$13.00

With Chantilly Cream

RUSSELL'S CHEESECAKE

$13.00

SEASONAL FRUIT CRISP

$12.00
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Please park in one of the reserved stalls and call upon arrival we will come to you, or stop by our hostess stand to pick up your order.

Website

Location

3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell, WA 98021

Directions

