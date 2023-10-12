PIZZA

SPECIALTY PIES

WORKS

$18.00+

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Meatball, Sweet Sausage, Spicy Sausage, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Olives, Mushroom.

ALL PROTEIN

$18.00+

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Meatball, Spicy Sausage, Sweet Sausage.

ALL VEG

$18.00+

Tomato, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Olives.

TUPORK SHAKURE

$18.00+

Pesto Base, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Fresh Mozz, Basil.

BIRD PIGS N HARMONY

$18.00+

Sriracha Aioli Base, Fried Chicken, Chorizo, Pineapple, Onion.

CHICKEN HEAD

$18.00+

Red Base, Buffalo Chicken, Red Pepper, Blue Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno.

NOTORIOUS P.I.G,

$18.00+

Sweet Chili Aioli Base, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Ham, Basil, Parmesan.

QUEEN B

$18.00+

Garlic Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil.

O.G.

$18.00+

Basil Aioli Base, Sweet & Spicy Sausage, Fresh Basil, Parmesan.

SLICK RICK RICOTTA

$18.00+

Garlic Oil Base, Tomato, Basil, Ricotta.

WU-TANGY ITALIAN

$18.00+

Italian Base, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato.

MOFO PESTO

$18.00+

Pesto Base, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato, Feta.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.00+

Red Base, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Red Pepper.

RED Margarita

$18.00+

BYO BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.00+

CALZONES

CALZONE

$18.00

GREENS

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00+

Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Shredded Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Croutons.

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00+

Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$6.00+

Crisp Romaine, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Feta, Greek Dressing.

GREEK PENNE PASTA SALAD

$6.00+

Penne Pasta, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Greek Dressing.

SPECIALTY SALADS

New York Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine, Golden Raisins, Sunflower Seeds, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cold Grilled Chicken.

Chicken Bruschetta Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Mozzarella, Croutons, Sweet Basil Dressing, Balsamic Reduction Drizzle.

Chef Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine, Shredded Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Ham, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Cold Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg.

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine, Cold Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Nashville Fries, Guac Ranch.

GANGSTA FRIES

FRIES

GODFATHER FRIES

$12.50

DOC HOLIDAY FRIES

$12.50

VATO LOCO FRIES

$12.50

HILLBILLY FRIES

$12.50

PICKLE RICK FRIES

$12.50

O.G. FRIES

$12.50

JUST THE FRIES

$7.00

PASTA

BAKED PENNE

BROOKLYN PENNE

$16.50

Marinara, Meatball, Pepperoni, Parmesan.

QUEENS PENNE

$16.50

Marinara, Fried Chicken, Parmesan.

BRONX PENNE

$16.50

Alfredo, Blackened Chicken, Jalapeno.

MANHATTAN PENNE

$16.50

Spinach Pesto, Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Parmesan.

PENNE & SAUCE

$12.00

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

Buffalo Mac

$16.50

Fried Chicken, Frank's Red Hot, White Cheese Sauce, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Dallas Mac

$16.50

Bacon Cheeseburger, Fried Pickles, Chili Con Queso, Cheddar.

Kansas City Mac

$16.50

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, White Cheese Sauce.

Santa Fe Mac

$16.50

Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Chili Con Queso, Mozzarella, Cheddar.

Classic Mac

$12.00

SANDWICHES

HOAGIES

Toasted 6" Parmesan Hoagie Roll. Served with fries.

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$15.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, White Italian Dressing.

CHICKEN PARM HOAGIE

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan.

PHILLY HOAGIE

$15.00

Thin Sliced Steak, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella, White Cheese Sauce.

WINGS

Bone In Wings

6 Wings Per Order, served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Buffalo Wings

$9.75

BBQ Wings

$9.75

Tiger Wings

$9.75

Mango Habnero WIngs

$9.75

Teriyaki Wings

$9.75

Honey Garlic Wings

$9.75

Korean BBQ Wings

$9.75

Lemon Pepper WIngs

$9.75

Madras Curry Wings

$9.75

Nashville WIngs

$9.75

Dill Pickle Wings

$9.75

Salt & Vin Wings

$9.75

Sour Cream & Onion Wings

$9.75

Parmesan WIngs

$9.75

Cajun WIngs

$9.75

Jerk Wings

$9.75

Special Wings

$9.75

Boneless Wings

8 wings per order, served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$9.75

Boneless BBQ Wings

$9.75

Boneless Tiger Wings

$9.75

Boneless Mango Habnero WIngs

$9.75

Boneless Teriyaki Wings

$9.75

Boneless Honey Garlic Wings

$9.75

Boneless Korean BBQ Wings

$9.75

Boneless Lemon Pepper WIngs

$9.75

Boneless Madras Curry Wings

$9.75

Boneless Nashville WIngs

$9.75

Boneless Dill Pickle Wings

$9.75

Boneless Salt & Vin Wings

$9.75

Boneless Sour Cream & Onion Wings

$9.75

Boneless Parmesan WIngs

$9.75

Boneless Cajun WIngs

$9.75

Boneless Jerk Wings

$9.75

Special Wings

$9.75

SWEETS

Cannoli's

$9.50

2 Per Order. Choclate Dipped Cannoli Shell, Choclate Chip Filling, Whip Cream, Choclate Drizzle.

DRINKS

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Glass Coke

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.75

Orange Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.75

Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Rootbeer Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.75

Wine

Oregon Red

$10.00

Oregon Rose

$10.00

Oregon White

$10.00

EXTRAS

SAUCE

SIDES OF SAUCE

FOR THE KIDDOS

CHICKEN NUGGETS & FRIES

$8.00