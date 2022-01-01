  • Home
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen Tulsa

96 Reviews

$$

8941 S. Yale Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74137

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo
12 Cheese Pizza
16 Cheese

Red

BTL House Cabernet

$30.00

GOT Special

$25.00

Wine Special

$18.00

BTL Banfi Chianti

$39.00

BTL Ca'Momi Merlot

$42.00

BTL Knotty Vines Pinot

$42.00

BTL Terrazas

$42.00

BTL Whiplash Zinfandel

$42.00

BTL Bogle Red Blend

$35.00

BTL Josh Cellars Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Cline Syrah

$45.00

BTL Cecchi Chianti

$48.00

BTL Sledgehammer Zinfandel

$48.00

BTL Wente Merlot

$50.00

BTL Louis Martini, Cabernert

$52.00

BTL Talbott Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Zaccagnini

$48.00

BTL Location Italy Red Blend

$55.00

BTL Meiomi Red Cab Special

$30.00

BTL Vino Cab

$18.00

White

BTL House White

$30.00

BTL Matua

$35.00

BTL Barone Fini

$32.00

BTL Hogue Pinot Grigio

$39.00

BTL Dry Creek

$39.00Out of stock

BTL King Estate

$45.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand

$37.00

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$55.00

House White TO GO

$20.00

Sparkling

BTL Lamarca, Prosecco

$35.00

NA Bevs

Water

Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Kids Juice

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.50

Tall Soda Water

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$6.50

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$10.95

New York Cheesecake

$9.50

Tiramisu

$9.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.50

Appetizers

Calamari Fritti.

Calamari Fritti.

$16.95
Caprese

Caprese

$14.95
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.95
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$11.95

GF Bread

$6.95
Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.95
Mozzarella Fritta

Mozzarella Fritta

$13.95
Prosciutto Burrata

Prosciutto Burrata

$16.95
Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.95
Wings 5

Wings 5

$8.95
Wings 10

Wings 10

$15.95

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$13.95

Arugula Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95
Chicken & Avocado Salad

Chicken & Avocado Salad

$16.95
Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.95
Cucumber & Feta Salad

Cucumber & Feta Salad

$12.95

Pesto Chicken Salad

$14.95

House Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

SIDE Mediterranean Salad

$8.95
SIDE Cucumber & Feta Salad

SIDE Cucumber & Feta Salad

$8.95

SIDE Caesar Salad

$7.95

SIDE Greek Salad

$7.95

Side House Salad

$6.95

Side Arugula Salad

$6.95

Soups

CUP Tomato Basil

$6.95

CUP Tortellini

$6.95

CUP Clam Chowder

$7.95

BOWL Tomato Basil

$8.95

BOWL Tortellini

$8.95

BOWL Clam Chowder

$10.95

Pizza

12 H/H Pizza

$15.95
12 Cheese Pizza

12 Cheese Pizza

$15.95
12 Andrea's Specialty

12 Andrea's Specialty

$19.95

12 Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

12 Caprese Pizza

$18.95
12 Chicken Rustica

12 Chicken Rustica

$20.95
12 Doppio Pepperoni

12 Doppio Pepperoni

$19.95
12 Mediterranean Pizza

12 Mediterranean Pizza

$18.95
12 Heart-Healthy Veggie

12 Heart-Healthy Veggie

$19.95
12 MARKET

12 MARKET

$19.95
12 WORKS

12 WORKS

$19.95
12 Margherita

12 Margherita

$16.95

12 Mulberry

$19.95
12 New York Village

12 New York Village

$20.95

12 Pizza Villagio

$22.95

12 Sausage & Ricotta

$19.95

12 Truffle Mushroom

$19.95

12 Vegetarian

$19.95

12 Mardi Gras

$26.95

12 Bufalina Pizza

$20.95

12 Hawaiian

$17.95

12 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

12 Truffle Burrata & Prosciutto

$19.95

12 Spicy Fennel Sausage

$19.95

12 GF H/H Pizza

$18.95

12 GF Cheese Pizza

$18.95

12 GF Andrea's Specialty

$22.95

12 GF Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

12 GF Caprese Pizza

$21.95

12 GF Chicken Rustica

$23.95

12 GF Doppio Pepperoni

$22.95

12 GF Mediterranean Pizza

$21.95

12 GF Heart-Healthy Veggie

$22.95

12 GF MARKET

$22.95

12 GF WORKS

$22.95

12 GF Margherita

$19.95

12 GF Mulberry

$22.95

12 GF New York Village

$23.95

12 GF Pizza Villagio

$25.95

12 GF Sausage & Ricotta

$22.95

12 GF Truffle Mushroom

$22.95

12 GF Vegetarian

$22.95

12 GF Bufalina

$23.95

12 GF Hawaiian

$20.95

12 GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.95

12 GF Truffle Burrata & Proscuito

$22.95

12 GF Spicy Fennel Sausage

$22.95

16 H/H Pizza

$17.95

16 Cheese

$17.95

16 Andrea's Specialty

$24.95

16 Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

16 Chicken Rustica

$24.95

16 Caprese

$22.95

16 Doppio Pepperoni

$23.95

16 Mediterranean

$21.95

16 Heart Healthy Veggie

$23.95

16 MARKET

$23.95

16 WORKS

$23.95

16 Margherita

$19.95

16 Vegetarian

$23.95

16 Truffle Mushroom

$23.95

16 Villagio

$25.95

16 Sausage & Ricotta

$23.95

16 New York Village

$24.95

16 Mulberry

$23.95

16 Bufalina

$24.95

16 Hawaiian

$21.95

16 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.95

16 Truffle Burrata & Prosciutto

$23.95

16 Spicy Fennel Sausage

$23.95

16 Mardi Gras

$36.00

16 Dragonstone

$22.00

Oktoberfest

$25.95

16 Ravenclaw

$23.95

16 Gryffindor

$23.95

16 Slytherin

$23.95

16 Hufflepuff

$23.95

28 BYO Party Pizza

$60.00

28 Cheese Pizza

$60.00

28 The American Pie

$75.00

28 The New Yorker

$80.00

TWO 12" 2 topping

$22.00

Chef Specialties

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$16.95
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95
Pesto Chicken Pasta

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$18.95
Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$20.95
Chicken Manicotti

Chicken Manicotti

$16.95
Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95
Gnocchi Bolognese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$16.95
Gnocchi Burrata

Gnocchi Burrata

$20.95

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$16.95
Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.95

Lobster Ravioli

$22.95
Pappardelle Carbonara

Pappardelle Carbonara

$19.95
Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$16.95
Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$24.95
Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.95
Spaghetti W/ Italian Sausage

Spaghetti W/ Italian Sausage

$16.95
Spaghetti W/meatsauce

Spaghetti W/meatsauce

$16.95
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$16.95
Truffle Mushroom Pappardelle

Truffle Mushroom Pappardelle

$20.95

Calzone

CYO Calzone

CYO Calzone

$16.95
New York Calzone

New York Calzone

$16.95

Stromboli

$16.95
Doppio Pepperoni Calzone

Doppio Pepperoni Calzone

$16.95

Flat Bread Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95
Italian Deli Sandwich

Italian Deli Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Portabella Sandwich

$15.95
Prosciutto & Burrata Sandwich

Prosciutto & Burrata Sandwich

$15.95
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$14.95

Half Sandwich & Salad Combo

$14.95

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Sides / Extras

Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

Marinara

$1.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side Veggies

$6.50

Side Shrimp

$7.25

Side Chicken

$5.25

Balsamic Vin

$0.75

Small Marinara

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Mozzerella

$1.50

Side Butter

Large Spicy Marinara

$5.25

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Pizza Dough 12

$5.00

Pizza Dough 16

$7.00

Pizza Dough 28

$9.00

CRUMBLED Italian Sausage

$4.00

Plates, Silverware, Tea & Sweet Tea

$35.00

Big Herbs N Oil

$6.00

Family Ranch

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74137

Directions

Gallery
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

