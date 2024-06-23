- Home
- Russo's Wood Fired Pizza
Russo's Wood Fired Pizza
2526 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701

Featured Items
- The Mix
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Candied Pecan, Dried Cranberry, and Red Onion. Served with Raspberry Balsamic.$12.99
- Cheese Curds
Fried Breaded Mozzarella Curds Tossed in Mike's Hot Honey. Served with Marinara Sauce.$9.99
- Sweet & Spicy
Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Pepper, Red Pepper Flake$14.99
Food
Special Features
Shareables
- Garlic Parmesan Fries
Our Seasoned Fries Tossed with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Aioli and Ketchup.$9.99
- Basket of Fries
A Basket of Traditional French Fries. Served with Ketchup.$7.99
- Cheese Curds
Fried Breaded Mozzarella Curds Tossed in Mike's Hot Honey. Served with Marinara Sauce.$9.99
- Chicken Wings (Bone-In)
8 Bone-in Chicken Wings Tossed in Choice of Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, or BBQ Sauce, or Dry Rubbed. Served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.$13.99
- Chicken Tenders
6 Chicken Tenders Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce.$13.99
- Pulled Pork Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Corn, Jalapeno, Black Olive and Chipotle Lime Crema. Served with Salsa.$13.99
- Chubby Cheese Bread
Garlic Alfredo and Signature Cheese Blend. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce.$10.99
- Big Braised Meatball
Our Signature Homemade Big Braised Meatball. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Ricotta.$6.99
Wood Fired Pizza
- Create Your Own Pizza
Create a Pizza with the Same Toppings on the Entire Pizza - Both Halves. Choose from a Variety of Sauces, Cheeses, Toppings and Drizzles.$11.99
- Create Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
Create a 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza with Different Toppings on Each Half. Choose from a Variety of Sauces, Cheeses, Toppings and Drizzles.$11.99
- Cheese
Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend.$11.99
- Pepperoni
Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni.$13.49
- The Meats
Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham.$15.99
- Deluxe
Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper.$15.99
- Veggie
Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive.$14.99
- Sweet & Spicy
Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Pepper, Red Pepper Flake$14.99
- Santa Fe
Garlic Oil, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Corn, Tomato, Jalapeno, Roasted Red Pepper Ranch.$16.99
- Mob Scene
Garlic Alfredo, Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Meatball, Pesto.$14.99
- Bruschetta
Garlic Oil, Signature Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Tomato, Pesto.$14.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic Oil, Signature Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Red Pepper Ranch Drizzle.$16.99
- Like Mike
Tomato Basil Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Mike's Hot Honey.$15.99
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Garlic Oil, Signature Cheese Blend, Fried Chicken Tenders, Jalapeno, Buffalo Drizzle, and Ranch Drizzle.$15.99
- ZaBurger
Garlic Oil, American Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Stack Sauce Drizzle.$16.99
- Mac Attack
Garlic Oil, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Cavatappi Mac.$15.99
- Porky Pig
Garlic Oil, Signature Cheese Blend, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Corn, Jalapeno, BBQ Drizzle, Crispy Onion.$15.99
- Hawaiian BBQ
Garlic Oil, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, BBQ Drizzle.$14.99
Salads & Soup
- Tomato Soup
Fire Roasted Tomato Soup Finished with a Touch of Cream.$4.00
- Create a Salad
Create Your Own Salad. Select Lettuce, Cheese, Toppings, Dressing and Seasoning.$5.99
- Simple Salad
Small Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Signature Cheese Blend, and Choice of Dressing.$4.99
- Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, and Feta Cheese. Served with Italian Vinaigrette.$9.99
- Antipasto
Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Signature Cheese Blend. Served with Italian Vinaigrette.$13.99
- The Mix
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Candied Pecan, Dried Cranberry, and Red Onion. Served with Raspberry Balsamic.$12.99
- Bacon + Bleu
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, and Cucumber. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.$12.99
- Blackened Chicken
Iceberg Lettuce, Blackened Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Corn, Roasted Red Pepper and Tortilla Chips. Served with Roasted Red Pepper Ranch.$13.99
Handhelds
- The Stackburger
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and our Signature Stack Sauce. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, with a side of French Fries.$12.99
- Big Red
Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, with a Side of French Fries.$12.99
- Roman Chicken
Pesto Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Mixed Greens, Tomato and Garlic Aioli. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, with a side of French Fries.$12.99
- Cuban Pork
Pulled Pork, Provolone Cheese, Pickle, Garlic Aioli and Jalapeno. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, with a Side of French Fries.$11.99
- Tenders with Fries
4 Chicken Tenders and French Fries, with Choice of Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, BBQ Sauce, Roasted Red Pepper Ranch, or Ranch for Dipping.$11.99
- Italian Hoagie
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Garlic Aioli, and Italian Vinaigrette. Served on a Toasted Sub Bun.$10.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, and Provolone Cheese. Served on a Toasted Sub Bun.$11.99
- Grilled Cheese Foldwich
Wood Fired Pizza Crust Seasoned wtih Garlic Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and American Cheese, Folded in Half and Cut into Four, Served with a Side of Tomato Soup$13.99
Pasta
- Russo's Rosa
Penne Pasta, Tossed with Marinara Sauce and Alfredo Sauce. Topped with Signature Cheese Blend and Baked.$9.99
- Antonino's Alfredo
Penne Pasta, Tossed with Alfredo Sauce. Topped with Signature Cheese Blend and Baked.$10.99
- Mama's Mac
Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in a Cheddar Cream Sauce. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Baked.$10.99
- Spaghetti & Meatball
Spaghetti and our Homemade Big Braised Meatball. Topped with Marinara Sauce.$13.99
Sweet Treats
Side of Sauce or Dressing
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Locally Owned, Family Friendly Restaurant Featuring Wood Fired Pizza, Burgers, Nachos, Wings, Sandwiches, Artisan Salads and a Full Bar. Offering Dine-In, Carry Out and Delivery. Fast, Casual Service Style.
