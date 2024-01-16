Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen Grand Parkway - Marketplace
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Fritti$13.95
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce. (8 pcs)
- Insalata Caprese$13.95
Perfectly ripened Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and garden-fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- Liberty Wings$9.95+
Liberty wings come with your flavor of choice and side dipping sauce.
- Truffle Garlic Knots$10.95
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
- Garlic Bread$6.95+
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
- Racqel Bruschetta Trio$10.95
Pick and Combine any combnation of the 3 different Bruschetta Prosciutto & Fig Organic fig spread, rolled Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula. Pomodoro Fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil. Truffle Mushroom & Arugula A blend of mushrooms, truffle oil, and fresh arugula.
- Eggplant Rollatini$13.95
Stuffed eggplant with ricotta, mozzarella and basil, lightly breaded and fried served in a tomato cream sauce.
- Burrata Avocado Flatbread$12.95
Thin crust pizzatti with fresh diced Roma tomato, burrata cheese, and fresh avocado with basil tossed in Sicilian extra virgin olive oil.
- Russo's Meatballs$10.95
Two large all natural beef homemade Italian-style meatballs in Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
Salads/Soups
Salads
- Greek Salad$7.95+
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Cucumber & Feta$8.95+
Sliced organic cucumbers with feta cheese, juicy Roma tomatoes, onions, rich Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- Caesar$8.95+
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
- Insalata de la Casa$7.95+
Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.
- Alice Chicken Avocado Salad$15.95
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing
- Tuscan Salad$7.95+
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Lemon Arugula Salad$8.95+
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$15.95
Gulf shrimp, Romaine lettuce, croutons, and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese, in Caesar anchovy dressing
Soups
- Tortellini Brodo$5.95+
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
- Tomato Basil$5.95+
Roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil, simmered in a creamy tomato bisque.
- Soup & Salad Combo$10.95
Your choice of soup and a side Greek or house salad.
Pasta
Pasta/Chef Specialties
- Spaghetti$12.95
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
- Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta$18.95
Al dente campanelle pasta with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
- Spaghetti Carbonara$18.95
Prosciutto, red onions, and spaghetti swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.95
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
- Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.95
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara or Alfredo sauce.
- Russo's Lasagna$17.95
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.