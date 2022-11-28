Main picView gallery

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen South Padre Island

410 Padre Blvd

Ste 101

South Padre Island, TX 78597

Popular Items

Truffle Garlic Knots
16" Pizza BYO
16" Pepperoni

Appetizers

Mozzarella Fritti

$14.00

Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce. (8 pcs)

East Coast Calamari

$17.00

Fresh calamari lightly coated with seasoned flour and fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with Russo's homemade marinara sauce.

Insalata Caprese

$14.00

Perfectly ripened Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and garden-fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.

Russo's Homemade Meatballs

$10.00

Two large beef and veal homemade Italian-style meatballs in Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.

Truffle Garlic Knots

$10.00

Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$5.00+

Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.

Wings Fra Diavolo

$9.00+

Soups

Tortellini Brodo

$6.00+

Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.

Tomato Basil

$6.00+

Roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil, simmered in a creamy tomato bisque.

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Your choice of soup and a side Greek or house salad.

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Salads

Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini's, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Arugula Salad

$9.00

Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$7.00+

Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Cucumber & Feta

$7.00+

Sliced organic cucumbers with feta cheese, juicy Roma tomatoes, onions, rich Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.

Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad

$14.00

Campanelle pasta, grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.

Caesar

$6.00+

Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.

Insalata de la Casa

$6.00+

Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.

BYO Pizza

Slice BYO

$7.00

Create your own giant slice

12" Cauliflower Crust BYO

$17.00

Create your own 12" gluten free pizza

12" Pizza BYO

$14.00

Create your own hand tossed 12"

16" Pizza BYO

$16.00

Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza

16X16" Square BYO

$16.00

Create your own 16" square pizza

28" Pizza BYO

$59.00

Create your own hand tossed 28" pizza

Gourmet Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella

16" Cheese

$16.00

Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella

16X16" SQUARE Cheese

$16.00

Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella

12" Pepperoni

$16.50

Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.

16" Pepperoni

$19.50

Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.

16X16" SQUARE Square Pepperoni

$19.50

Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.

12" Double Pepperoni

$18.00

12" pizza with double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce.

16" Double Pepperoni

$22.00

16" pizza with double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce.

16X16" SQUARE Double Pepperoni

$22.00

16x16" Brooklyn square pizza with double pepperoni

12" Doppio Pepperoni

$18.00

Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.

16" Doppio Pepperoni

$21.00

Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.

16X16" SQUARE Doppio Pepperoni

$21.00

Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.

12" New York Village

$19.00

Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

16" New York Village

$24.00

Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

16"X16" SQUARE New York Village

$24.00

Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

12" Vegetarian

$19.00

Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.

16" Vegetarian

$21.00

Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.

16X16" SQUARE Vegetarian

$21.00

Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.

12" Hawaiian

$17.00

Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.

16" Hawaiian

$19.00

Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.

16X16" SQUARE Hawaiian

$19.00

Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.

12" Italian Market

$19.00

Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.

16" Italian Market

$24.00

Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.

16X16" SQUARE Italian Market

$24.00

Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.

12" Italian Works

$19.00

Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

16" Italian Works

$23.00

Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

16X16" SQUARE Italian Works

$23.00

Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

12" Mulberry

$19.00

Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

16" Mulberry

$23.00

Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

16X16" SQUARE Mulberry

$23.00

Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.

16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)

$18.00

Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.

16x16" Square Paesano

$19.00

Pepperoni, sliced sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh garlic on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.

12" Margherita

$17.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.

16" Margherita

$19.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.

16X16" SQUARE Margherita

$19.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.

12" Chicken Rustica

$19.00

Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.

16" Chicken Rustica

$23.00

Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.

16X16" SQUARE Chicken Rustica

$22.00

Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.

12" Mediterranean

$18.00

Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.

16" Mediterranean

$21.00

Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.

16X16" SQUARE Mediterranean

$21.00

Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.

12" Sausage & Ricotta

$19.00

Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.

16" Sausage & Ricotta

$23.00

Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.

16X16" SQUARE Sausage & Ricotta

$23.00

Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.

12" Heart-Healthy Veggie

$19.00

Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.

16" Heart-Healthy Veggie

$23.00

Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.

16X16" SQUARE Heart-Healthy Veggie

$23.00

Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.

12" Bufalina

$19.00

Garlic olive oil sauce, fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.

16" Bufalina

$24.00

Garlic olive oil sauce, fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.

16X16" SQUARE Bufalina

$24.00

Garlic olive oil sauce, fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.

12" Truffle Mushroom

$19.00

Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.

16" Truffle Mushroom

$24.00

Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.

16X16" SQUARE Truffle Mushroom

$24.00

Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.