- Home
- /
- South Padre Island
- /
- Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen South Padre Island
No reviews yet
410 Padre Blvd
Ste 101
South Padre Island, TX 78597
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mozzarella Fritti
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce. (8 pcs)
East Coast Calamari
Fresh calamari lightly coated with seasoned flour and fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with Russo's homemade marinara sauce.
Insalata Caprese
Perfectly ripened Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and garden-fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
Russo's Homemade Meatballs
Two large beef and veal homemade Italian-style meatballs in Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
Truffle Garlic Knots
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
Wings Fra Diavolo
Soups
Tortellini Brodo
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
Tomato Basil
Roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil, simmered in a creamy tomato bisque.
Soup & Salad Combo
Your choice of soup and a side Greek or house salad.
Clam Chowder
Salads
Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Greek Salad
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Cucumber & Feta
Sliced organic cucumbers with feta cheese, juicy Roma tomatoes, onions, rich Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
Campanelle pasta, grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
Insalata de la Casa
Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.
BYO Pizza
Slice BYO
Create your own giant slice
12" Cauliflower Crust BYO
Create your own 12" gluten free pizza
12" Pizza BYO
Create your own hand tossed 12"
16" Pizza BYO
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
16X16" Square BYO
Create your own 16" square pizza
28" Pizza BYO
Create your own hand tossed 28" pizza
Gourmet Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella
16" Cheese
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella
16X16" SQUARE Cheese
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella
12" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
16" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
16X16" SQUARE Square Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
12" Double Pepperoni
12" pizza with double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce.
16" Double Pepperoni
16" pizza with double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce.
16X16" SQUARE Double Pepperoni
16x16" Brooklyn square pizza with double pepperoni
12" Doppio Pepperoni
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
16" Doppio Pepperoni
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
16X16" SQUARE Doppio Pepperoni
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
12" New York Village
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
16" New York Village
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
16"X16" SQUARE New York Village
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
12" Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.
16" Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.
16X16" SQUARE Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.
12" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.
16" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.
16X16" SQUARE Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.
12" Italian Market
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.
16" Italian Market
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.
16X16" SQUARE Italian Market
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.
12" Italian Works
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
16" Italian Works
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
16X16" SQUARE Italian Works
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
12" Mulberry
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
16" Mulberry
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
16X16" SQUARE Mulberry
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
16x16" Square Paesano
Pepperoni, sliced sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh garlic on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
12" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
16" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
16X16" SQUARE Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
12" Chicken Rustica
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
16" Chicken Rustica
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
16X16" SQUARE Chicken Rustica
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
12" Mediterranean
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.
16" Mediterranean
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.
16X16" SQUARE Mediterranean
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.
12" Sausage & Ricotta
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
16" Sausage & Ricotta
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
16X16" SQUARE Sausage & Ricotta
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
12" Heart-Healthy Veggie
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.
16" Heart-Healthy Veggie
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.
16X16" SQUARE Heart-Healthy Veggie
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.
12" Bufalina
Garlic olive oil sauce, fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.
16" Bufalina
Garlic olive oil sauce, fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.
16X16" SQUARE Bufalina
Garlic olive oil sauce, fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.
12" Truffle Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.
16" Truffle Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.
16X16" SQUARE Truffle Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.