Russo's Subs 1477 South Military Trail
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1477 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Ed's Taco Bodega- 10th Ave - 4016 10th Avenue North
No Reviews
4016 10th Avenue North Lake Worth, FL 33461
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant