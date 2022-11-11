Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rust Belt Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

600 East Michigan Avenue

Albion, MI 49224

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Ramen
Chicken Curry
Miso Ramen Ochazuke (GF)

Appetizers

Steamed Gyoza (6pcs)

$6.00Out of stock

********* DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES GYOZA ARE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE*************** Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings Topped with Scallions and Crispy Garlic with a Garlic Sesame Dipping Sauce

Pork Belly Mantou Bun

$5.00

Bao bun dough folded into a taco shape and filled with teriyaki pork belly, Sunomono and sesame seeds

Honey Yuzu Shrimp Mantou Bun

$5.00

Our poached jumbo shrimp pan fried with garlic oil then glazed with our homemade Honey Yuzu sauce, tossed into a light and fluffy Mantou bun and topped with Sunomono cucumbers and sesame seeds.

Spicy Garlic Edamame (vegan, gluten free)

$4.50

Steamed Soybeans served in hull. Topped with coarse sea salt, crushed red pepper flakes and tossed in garlic Oil.

Sunomono ( Vegan, Gluten Free)

$3.00

A common Japanese side dish during the hot summer months. Fresh Cucumbers lightly brined and tossed in a slightly sweet rice vinegar dressing. Add Ebi or Tako ( coming soon) to make this a more traditional Japanese salad.

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Vegetable broth flavored with a shoyu (Soy Sauce) mushroom tare and topped with mushroom chashu, sweet pickled corn and poblano medley, a whole soy cured egg and scallions.

Miso Ramen

$14.00

A smooth and creamy Chicken Miso Broth. Topped with Braised Pork Belly, Soy Cured Egg, Scallions and Roasted Mushrooms **IF YOU ARE TRAVELING MORE THAN 10 MINS FROM OUR PICK UP LOCATION PLEASE TELL US IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BELOW SO THAT WE CAN PACKAGE YOUR ORDER TO ENSURE THE HIGHEST QUALITY**

Japanese Curry

Japanese curry  flavor is a balanced mix of warm, comforting taste – a blended pleasure, instead of a fiery burst. Perfect when you’re looking for Asian comfort food that’s suitable for everyone in the family.

Chicken Curry

$12.00

Japanese Short Grain Rice topped with Chicken & Vegetable Curry and Fukujinzuke ( pickled daikon radish)

Vegetable Curry (Vegan)

$12.00

Japanese Short Grain Rice topped with Vegetable Curry and Fukujinzuke ( pickled daikon radish)

Ochazuke

Ochazuke is a one bowl dish that comes from pouring tea or broth over rice and finishing with an assortment of toppings.

Miso Ramen Ochazuke (GF)

$13.00

Just like our Miso Ramen only served over rice instead of Noodles. Gluten Free without the mushrooms and egg.

Shoyu Ochazuke

$13.00

Just like our Shoyu Ramen only served over rice instead of Noodles.

Sweets & Salty Snacks

BOGO 1/2 off Daifuku

$3.75

We ordered too many Mochi and we need the storage space. So, our mistake is your gain Buy One Get One 1/2 off Daifuku.

Aka Mochi

Aka Mochi

$2.50

Daifuku Aka is a bright, pinkish red mochi filled with red bean paste. Daifuku can be stored in the fridge for five days, or frozen for longer. Just bring it back to room temperature before consuming for the optimal mochi texture!

Shiro Mochi

Shiro Mochi

$2.50

Daifuku Shiro is a white mochi filled with red bean paste. Daifuku can be stored in the fridge for five days, or frozen for longer. Just bring it back to room temperature before consuming for the optimal mochi texture!

Shiro Goma Mochi

Shiro Goma Mochi

$2.50

Traditional Daifuku Mochi covered in Shiro Goma ( Toasted White Sesame Seeds) and filled with Anko ( Sweet Red Bean Paste)

Hokushin Pineapple Daifuku

Hokushin Pineapple Daifuku

$3.50

Soft and chewy Daifuku (filled mochi) with a vibrant pineapple filling.

Hokushin Macadamia Daifuku

Hokushin Macadamia Daifuku

$3.50

Soft and chewy mochi with Macadamia Nut pieces for a surprising crunch, filled with traditional Anko (sweet red bean paste)

Hokushin Kiwi Daifuku

Hokushin Kiwi Daifuku

$3.50Out of stock

Soft and filled chewy Daifuku (filled mochi) with a bright kiwi filling.

Hokushin Guava Daifuku

Hokushin Guava Daifuku

$3.50

A soft and chewy Daifuku (filled mochi) with delicious guava filling.

Pocky - Almond Crush 1.45oz box (2Pkg)

Pocky - Almond Crush 1.45oz box (2Pkg)

$3.00

An irresistible perfect combination of smooth milk chocolate and roasted almonds making Pocky Almond Crush a special treat for all.

Pocky - Strawberry 2.47oz box

Pocky - Strawberry 2.47oz box

$2.50

Pocky Strawberry infuses the delicious flavor of ripe strawberries into a sweet strawberry cream for the perfect combination. This flavor is described by many as tasting like “strawberry ice cream on a stick”, but without the mess!

Pocky - Matcha 2.47oz box

Pocky - Matcha 2.47oz box

$2.50

A cookie like biscuit, in stick form, coated with a vibrant and sweet matcha cream.

Pocky - Cookies and Cream

Pocky - Cookies and Cream

$2.50

Cookie like biscuit stick covered in white chocolate with pieces of cookies.

My Pote Garlic Herb Butter 2.12oz

My Pote Garlic Herb Butter 2.12oz

$2.75

"My Pote- Potato Chips for myself, too good to share with a friend". Calbee American grown and American made potato chips flavored with garlic and herb butter. The perfect snack to enjoy on your own.

Koala's March - Chocolate

Koala's March - Chocolate

$2.00

Koala Chocolate Crème Filled Cookies, 1.45oz

Crunchy Strawberry Pocky

Crunchy Strawberry Pocky

$3.00

Pocky Crunchy Strawberry by Glico, 1.9 oz (55 g)

Toppo - Double Joy Chocolate& Vanilla

Toppo - Double Joy Chocolate& Vanilla

$2.50

Toppo Double Joy Vanilla Chocolate Pretzel Sticks 1.4 oz Lotte

Domestic Soft Drinks

Coke 12oz can

$1.50

Diet Coke 12oz can

$1.50

Sprite 12oz can

$1.50

Water

$1.50

100% Water. Comes in a convenient plastic bottle.

Mountain Dew 12oz can

$1.50

Coca Cola Zero 12oz can

$1.50

Imported Beverages (Limited Supply)

UCC Kona Coffee

UCC Kona Coffee

$3.50

UCC was the first beverage company to bottle coffee in Japan in 1969. UCC Kona follows their 53 year tradition of brewing fine coffee by sourcing beans from their own bean plantation in Kona Hawaii.

Ramune - Original (lemon-Lime)

Ramune - Original (lemon-Lime)

$5.00

We finally won the supply chain lottery! We received the most elusive and hard to find Ramune, the original carbonated beverage of Japan. Get yours before the supply from Japan dries up again and we do not see them for another year. 6.7oz bottle

IT OEN Green Tea, Unsweetened

IT OEN Green Tea, Unsweetened

$3.50

ITOEN is a top brand for Japanese tea Drinks and pays great attention to the aroma and taste of freshly brewed tea. Oi Ocha ( "Tea Please")

IT OEN Jasmine Green Tea

IT OEN Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Authentically brewed tea from Japan with no added colors, flavors or tea powders.

Calpico - Strawberry

Calpico - Strawberry

$3.50

Strawberry Non-Carbonated Soft Drink - Strawberry and Calpis Water, 16.9fl oz

Calpico - White Peach

Calpico - White Peach

$3.50

White Peach, Non-Carbonated Soft Drink - White Peach and Calpis Water, 16.9fl oz

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Itadakimasu! Let's Eat!

Location

600 East Michigan Avenue, Albion, MI 49224

Directions

