Rust Belt Ramen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Itadakimasu! Let's Eat!
Location
600 East Michigan Avenue, Albion, MI 49224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alpha Koney Island - 1188 Jackson Crossing
4.5 • 841
1188 Jackson Crossing Jackson, MI 49202
View restaurant