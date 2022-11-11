RusTeak Thornton Park 101 S. Eola Drive

RusTeak Thornton Park imageView gallery

RusTeak Thornton Park

239 Reviews

$$

101 S. Eola Drive

Orlando, FL 32801

Order Again

Popular Items

RusTeak Burger
Southern Gent
Short Rib Ragu

Starters

ToGo Cheese Board

$24.00

ToGo Edamame

$10.50

ToGo Calamari

$17.00

ToGo Life's a Beech

$15.00

ToGo Jam Jar

$13.50Out of stock

ToGo Kung Pao

$12.00

ToGo Mussels

$17.50

ToGo Pretzel Rolls

$11.00

ToGo Tuna

$17.00

ToGo Big Shrimping

$18.00

ToGo Burrata

$15.00

Handhelds

Catch BLT

$18.00

grilled catch of the day, mixed greens, bacon, tomato, and yuzu caper aioli on toasted brioche

Hit the Road Jack

$16.00

hand breaded chicken breast, jalapeno havarti cheese, rusteak slaw, maple bacon and garlic mustard on toasted brioche

Mahi BLT

$18.00

chopped maine lobster, fontina, dill havarti, and gruyere cheese with basil aioli on toasted sourdough

Smashed Bison Burger

$18.00

2 (4oz) bison patties, smoked agave bbq, jalapeno havarti, sauteed onion, smoked tomato, mixed greens on toasted brioche

Plain Burger

$13.00

grilled catch of the day, mixed greens, bacon, tomato and citrus aioli on toasted brioche

RusTeak Burger

$17.00

8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche

Salmon BLT

$18.00

8oz burger and brioche bun

Swiss Army Burger

$17.00

8oz burger, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onion nest, melted swiss, demi glace, and horseradish mayo on a garlic butter brioche bun

Taco Bout It

$18.00

grilled mahi, garlic cilantro slaw, watermelon radish, tomato, corn, and chipotle crema in grilled flour tortillas

55th Street

$17.00

house smoked pastrami, melted cheese, RusTeak slaw, honey mustard mayo on toasted sourdough with a dill pickle

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled chicken, spinach almond pesto, smoked tomatoes, homemade ricotta, champagne vinaigrette dressed arugula, balsamic glaze on a brioche bun

Straight Trufflin

$18.00

8oz angus patty, arugula, truffle gouda cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onion, truffle herb mayo, on garlic butter brioche bun

The Yorker

$17.00

house smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, house mustard, sauerkraut, on toasted sourdough with a dill pickle

Entrees

Dinner Special

$26.00

Steak Pomme NY Strip

$44.00

chef's cut NY Strip steak with sauteed baby spinach and beech mushrooms served with rosemary mashed potatoes and red wine demi

Steak Pomme Filet

$37.00

chefs cut filet with sauteed baby spinach, beech mushrooms, rosemary mashed potatoes and red wine demi

Keto Keto Keto

$29.00

grilled wild raised salmon, grilled asparagus and loaded cheddar and pancetta cauliflower casserole

Veggielini

$26.00

ricotta tortellini with impossible bolognese, shallots, garlic, spinach, mushrooms and pecorino cheese with basil oil and garlic bread

Mahi Out of Control

$30.00

almond panko crusted mahi mahi, toasted almonds, sautéed shrimp, cherry tomatoes and broccolini over vegetable potato hash finished with lemon-herb bechamel

Carolina Catch

$30.00

seared catch of the day and blackened asparagus over black eyed pea risotto and sweet vidalia onion sauce

Blackberry Marsala

$27.00

pan seared airline chicken breast over rosemary mashed potatoes, sauteed broccolini, and blackberry marsala

Short Rib Ragu

$25.00

cabernet braised short rib, papardelle pasta, roasted red pepper cream sauce

Lunch Special

$14.00

Salads

Southern Gent

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon, corn, edamame, egg, tomato, muenster cheese and cucumber accompanied by honey mustard seed dressing

The Harvest

$15.00

mixed greens, pickled apples, pomegranate seeds, candied walnuts, and goat cheese with citrus basil dressing

Shrimp Super Bowl

$18.50

over mixed greens, quinoa, sweet and spicy slaw, spiced edamame, carrots, and watermelon radish with mango cilantro vinaigrette

Tuna Super Bowl

$18.50

korean bbq spiced ahi tuna (served rare) over mixed greens, quinoa, sweet and spicy slaw, spiced edamame, carrots, and watermelon radish with mango cilantro vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Soup

Mushroom Cup

$6.00

Mushroom Bowl

$8.00

SOD Cup

$6.00

SOD Bowl

$8.00

Sides

Bistro Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Grits

$7.00

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Vegetable Potato Hash

$7.00

Cauliflower Pancetta Casserole

$7.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Na'an Bread

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Baquette Bread (Shrimpin)

$3.00

Burrata Bread

$3.00

OB Truffle Fries

$7.00

Desserts

Coquito Bread Pudding

$10.00

house-made bread pudding with coquito cream, vanilla ice cream and cinnamon caramel sauce

Birthday Dessert w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream w/ Sprinkles

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Bars

$10.00

Caramel Apple Creme Brulee

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Kid's American Burger

$12.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Kid's Mac&Cheese

$10.00

Kids Ice-cream with sprinkles

$3.00

Proteins

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Chicken

$6.00

8oz Filet

$16.00

Shrimp (5)

$9.00

Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Blackened Mahi

$10.00Out of stock

Theradial PDR

Spread Hummus

$13.00

Favorite

$13.00

Spring Chicken

$24.00

Coquito

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Catering

Full Pan Pretzel Rolls

$65.00

Half Pan Pretzel Rolls

$35.00

Half Pan Edamame

$35.00

Full Pan Edamama

$65.00

Half Pan Favorite

$50.00

Full Pan Favorite

$95.00

Mini Lobster Grill Cheese 24 minis

$100.00

Half Pan Cauliflower Casserole

$54.00

Full Pan Cauliflower Casserole

$108.00

Half Pan Bacon Brussels

$54.00

Full Pan Bacon Brussels

$108.00

Half Pan Veggie Hash

$45.00

Full Pan Veggie Hash

$90.00

Veggie Crudite Round Platter

$45.00

Tomato Jam Jar Round Platter

$45.00

Cheese & Spread Platter

$96.00

Half Pan Spring Chicken

$80.00

Full Pan Spring Chicken

$160.00

Full Pan Mahi Out

$185.00

Half Pan Mahi Out

$95.00

Half Pan Kung Pao Shrimp

$75.00

Equipment & Set Up

$150.00

Half Pan Mashed

$40.00

Full Pan Mashed

$78.00

Bread Pudding Half Pan

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New American restaurant with Chef driven menu

Location

101 S. Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

Gallery
RusTeak Thornton Park image

