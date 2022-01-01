Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

RusTeak Ocoee

2,672 Reviews

$$

1681 Amazing Way

Ocoee, FL 34761

Popular Items

RusTeak Burger
Keto Keto Keto
Southern Gent

Starters

Cheese Board

$23.00

chef's selection of cheese accompanied by toasted crostinis and select accoutrements

Edamame

$10.00

with smashed roasted garlic, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese

Heirloom Caprese

$16.00

creamy burrata cheese over an heirloom tomato and butternut squash stack finished with basil oil and balsamic glaze

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$11.00

tempura battered, with smoked peanut kung pao, crushed peanuts and scallions

Pan Roasted Mussels

$17.00

in a bistro butter, white wine garlic sauce with tomatoes and panko crumbs served with garlic bread

Salmon Crostinis

$13.00

Smoked salmon mascarpone mousse with lemon, dill, and crispy capers on toasted crostinis

Tomato Jam Jar

$13.00

house made ricotta, spinach almond pesto, and tomato jam with grilled naan bread

Black & Blue

$13.00

Smoked salmon mascarpone mousse with lemon, dill, and crispy capers on toasted crostinis

Pretzel Rolls

$10.00

chef's selection of cheese accompanied by toasted crostinis and select accoutrements

Sandwiches

55th Street

$16.00

house smoked pastrami, dill havarti cheese, RusTeak slaw, honey mustard mayo on toasted sourdough with a dill pickle

Banh Mi

$16.00

toasted hoagie roll dilled with braised short rib, five spiced pickled vegetables, sliced jalapeno, cotija cheese and garlic cilantro sauce

Catch BLT

$18.00

catch of the day, bacon, tomato, mixed greens and citrus mayo on a brioche bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apples, mixed greens and tomato on a brioche bun

Jam Burger

$16.00

8oz burger, cherry tomato jam, ricotta cheese, and spinach almond pesto on a toasted brioche bun

Special

$16.00

Mahi BLT

$17.00

mahi mahi, bacon, tomato, mixed greens and citrus mayo on a brioche bun

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

mahi mahi, apple, red onion and fennel slaw, pomegranate reduction, citrus crema and cotija cheese in flour tortillas

Plain Burger

$14.00

1/2lb angus beef patty on a brioche bun

RusTeak Burger

$16.00

8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche

Salmon BLT

$17.00

salmon, bacon, tomato, mixed greens and citrus mayo on a brioche bun

Swiss Army Burger

$16.00

8oz burger, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onion nest, melted swiss, demi glace, and horseradish mayo on a garlic butter brioche bun

Entrees

Airline Chicken

$26.00

sous vide seared airline chicken breast, over lemon garlic fingerling potatoes finished with mushroom shallot sauce and a crispy potato nest

Catch Entree

$30.00

fresh catch of the day over red beet risotto and bok choy finished with a tropical ginger sauce, fennel salad and lemon oil

Filet Entrée

$36.00

filet over butternut squash puree with five spiced green beans and red beet demi

Keto Keto Keto

$26.00

grilled wild raised salmon, grilled asparagus and loaded cheddar and pancetta cauliflower casserole

Mahi Out of Control

$28.00

almond panko crusted mahi mahi, toasted almonds, sautéed shrimp, cherry tomatoes and broccolini over vegetable potato hash finished with lemon-herb bechamel

Short Rib Entree

$29.00

braised short rib over roasted garlic mashed potatoes and creamy parmesan spinach finished with a crispy onion nest

Tofu Entrée

$23.00

marinated korean bbq tofu over miso and mushroom risotto and tempura bok choy finished with basil oil

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Large House Salad

$11.00

Prosciutto Salad

$16.00

arugula, butternut squash, dried figs, crumbled bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, pepitas, and sliced prosciutto with a side of green apple vinaigrette

Shrimp Wedge

$19.00

sautéed shrimp over a romaine wedge with cucumber, chickpeas, tomato, feta, and red onion accompanied by a side of Mediterranean olive vinaigrette

Southern Gent

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon, corn, green beans, egg, tomato, white cheddar cheese and cucumber accompanied by honey mustard seed dressing

Steak Wedge

$19.00

sliced sirloin steak over a romaine wedge with cucumber, chickpeas, tomato, feta, and red onion accompanied by a side of Mediterranean olive vinaigrette

Soup

Mushroom Bowl

$8.00

Mushroom Cup

$6.00

SOD Bowl

$8.00

SOD Cup

$6.00

Sides

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Bistro Fries

$6.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Cauliflower Pancetta Casserole

$7.00

Fruit

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Na'an Bread

$2.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

RusTeak Chips

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Vegetable Potato Hash

$7.00

Side Crostini

$1.50

Desserts

Birthday Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Build a Brownie

$9.00

Blueberry Butter Cake

$12.00

Seasonal selection

German Chocolate Cake

$11.00

dark chocolate cake layered with coconut caramel and candied pecans

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Strawberry Créme Brulée

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Kid's American Burger

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Kid's Flatbread

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1681 Amazing Way, Ocoee, FL 34761

Directions

Gallery
RusTeak Ocoee image
Banner pic
RusTeak Ocoee image

