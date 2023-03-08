Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

RusTeak Ocoee

2,672 Reviews

$$

1681 Amazing Way

Ocoee, FL 34761

Starters

Black & Blue

$14.00

shaved ribeye, garlic cilantro, pickled onion, blue cheese, balsamic glaze, micro greens, crostinis

Cheese Board

$23.00

chef's selection of cheese accompanied by toasted crostinis and select accoutrements

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

with smashed roasted garlic, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$12.00

tempura battered, with smoked peanut kung pao, crushed peanuts and scallions

Pan Roasted Mussels

$17.00

in a bistro butter, white wine garlic sauce with tomatoes and panko crumbs served with garlic bread

Pretzel Rolls

$10.00

chef's selection of cheese accompanied by toasted crostinis and select accoutrements

Tomato Jam Jar

$13.00

house made ricotta, spinach almond pesto, and tomato jam with grilled naan bread

Handhelds

55th Street

$16.00

house smoked pastrami, dill havarti cheese, RusTeak slaw, honey mustard mayo on toasted sourdough with a dill pickle

Catch BLT

$17.00

catch of the day, baby arugula, bacon, tomato, lemon caper aioli, brioche

Plain Burger

$14.00

1/2lb angus beef patty on a brioche bun

RusTeak Burger

$16.00

8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche

Return Of The Gouda

$16.00

grilled chicken, herb mayo, bacon, potato nest, smoked gouda fondue, brioche

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$30.00

chopped maine lobster, white cheddar, fontina, lemon basil aioli, toasted sourdough

BDR

$16.00

2 4oz smashed burger patties, american cheese, pickle, F&Q mayo, shaved onion, F&Q bun

Entrees

Catch Entree

$29.00

catch of the day, black rice, roasted corn, shallots, baby arugula, smoked tomato coconut broth

Filet

$40.00

8oz chairman's reserve filet, garlic butter poached shrimp, truffle mushroom risotto, sautéed spinach

Keto Keto Keto

$28.00

grilled wild raised salmon, grilled asparagus and loaded cheddar and pancetta cauliflower casserole

Chicken Tortellini

$27.00

grilled chicken breast, tortellini, lemon parmesan chardonnay cream sauce, baby spinach, sundried tomato

NY Strip

$38.00

spiced carrot and squash puree, fingerling potatoes, pearl onion, and sweety drop pepper hash, crimini mushrooms

Scallop Ratatouille

$29.00

scallops, stewed zucchini, squash, onion, tomato, and bell peppers, maple brussels, crispy leeks, truffle oil

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00+Out of stock

romaine, parmesan, pecorino, croutons, cherry tomato, soft boiled egg, caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.00+

corn, dried cranberries, cherry tomato, edamame, sunflower seeds, cucumber

Southern Gent

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon, corn, green beans, egg, tomato, white cheddar cheese and cucumber accompanied by honey mustard seed dressing

Steak Wedge

$19.00

hangar steak, romaine hearts, sangria tomato, gorgonzola, red onion, dried cranberries, balsamic glaze, blue cheese dressing

Wedge

$9.00+

romaine heart, gorgonzola, sangria tomato, red onion, cranberries, balsamic glaze, blue cheese dressing

Soup

Mushroom Bowl

$9.00

Mushroom Cup

$7.00

She Crab Bowl

$11.00

She Crab Cup

$9.00

Sides

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Bistro Fries

$7.00

Cauliflower Pancetta Casserole

$8.00

Fruit

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Na'an Bread

$2.00

Plain Fries

$7.00

RusTeak Chips

$7.00

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side House

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

Vegetable Potato Hash

$8.00

Side Crostini

$1.50

Desserts

Tiramisu Cake

$11.00

dark chocolate cake layered with coconut caramel and candied pecans

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Kid's American Burger

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a full service New American Restaurant. All food is made to order.

Website

Location

1681 Amazing Way, Ocoee, FL 34761

Directions

Search similar restaurants

