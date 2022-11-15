Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rustic 21 Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

3980 Southside Blvd, unit 204

Jacksonville, FL 32216

Popular Items

Estrogonofe de Frango

Specials

Feijão Tropeiro

Feijão Tropeiro

$24.00

Brazilian beans served w/ grilled pork tenderloin, sausage, collard greens, white rice, and fried banana.

Risotto of the week - Parma & Brie

$17.00

Cocktail of the week - Caipirinha made w/ lemon, lime, and sugar cane

$11.50

Appetizers

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

Served over fresh greens, confit tomatoes, and basil pesto. Accompanied by olive oil toast.

Escondidinho de Carne Seca

Escondidinho de Carne Seca

$10.00

Brazilian style Shepherd's Pie. Made with a combination of dried and salted meat, mashed yuca, and creamy cheese sauce. Individual portion.

Bolinho de Bacalhau

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$11.00

6 units of Salt Cod Croquettes served with lemon dipping sauce.

Torresmo

Torresmo

$10.00

Crispy Pork Belly. Six Pork rinds served with guava dipping sauce.

Pastelzinho de frango com catupiry

Pastelzinho de frango com catupiry

$9.00

Chicken creamy cheese pastry

Entrees

Bobó de Camarão

Bobó de Camarão

$25.00

Brazilian Shrimp Stew. Made with shrimp, palm oil, coconut milk and yuca root.

Estrogonofe de Frango

Estrogonofe de Frango

$20.00

Chicken Stroganoff, served with rice and rustic potatoes.

Picanha Top Sirloin

$28.00

Picanha served with biro-biro rice, tomato salsa, and fried yuca

Costela Bovina com risotto de parmesão

Costela Bovina com risotto de parmesão

$35.00

Braised short ribs with Madeira sauce served w/ parmesan risotto

Risotto Of The Week - Parma & Brie

$17.00

Risotto of the day

Bacalhau ao forno

Bacalhau ao forno

$28.00

Salt Cod Stew. Layered and Baked in the oven. Made with salt cod, potatoes, hard boiled eggs, onions, olives, and lots of olive oil.

Schinitzel de lombo à milanesa

Schinitzel de lombo à milanesa

$21.00

Pork Schnitzel. Breaded pork tenderloin served with broccoli, mashed potatoes, and tartar sauce.

Lasanha à Bolonhesa

Lasanha à Bolonhesa

$18.00

Lasagna Bolognese. Made with the rich bolognese sauce, infused with creamy béchamel sauce.

Risotto & Top Sirloin

$35.00

Feijão Tropeiro

$24.00

Kid's Menu

Bifinho de Picanha Grelhado

$11.00

Kids top sirloin, white rice, black beans, and french fries

Kid's Estrogonofe

$8.00

Chicken Stroganoff served with white rice and french fries

Chicken Tenders & French fries

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Arroz Branco

$4.00

White rice

Feijao Preto

$4.00

Black Beans

Batata frita

$4.00

Batatas Rústicas

$4.00

Rustic Potatoes

Mandioca Frita

$4.00

Fried Yuca

Banana à milanesa

$4.00

Brócolis

$4.00

Brocoli

Purê de Batatas

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

Farofa

$4.00

Seasoned Yuca Flour

Side de Picanha grelhada

$12.00

Grilled Top Sirloin

Desserts

Mousse au Chocolat

$9.00
Cocada de Forno com Sorvete

Cocada de Forno com Sorvete

$9.50

Coconut candy oven baked served with ice cream

Bolo de Rolo de Goiabada com calda de goiaba

$10.50

A handmade rolled cake making a very thin layers with guava paste filling embedded with Port wine.

Main Course

Pork Shoulder Roasted in Wine Sauce w/ Herbs and Pickles (For 6 people)

$90.00

Paleta Suína com ervas e pickles. assado no vinho branco (fatiado)

Pork Shoulder Roasted in Wine Sauce w/ Herbs and Pickles (For 3 people)

$50.00

Paleta Suína com ervas e pickles. assado no vinho branco (fatiado)

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Brazilian Inspired Cuisine! We are more than happy to serve you.

