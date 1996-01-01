Rustic Burger House 24480 Main Street suite 100

R.B.H OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

RBH OLD FASHIONED • 1/2 oz house-made sassafras syrup • 2 dash cherry bitters • 2 dash angostura bitters • 2 oz Wild Turkey In a chilled old-fashioned glass add a clear single rock. Use julep strainer to strain cocktail into old fashioned glass. ***Bourbon Cherry and Flamed Orange peel *** Express peel and Rim glass with peel