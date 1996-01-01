Rustic Burger House 24480 Main Street suite 100
STARTERS
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Breaded butterfly shrimp wrapped in bacon and deep fried, served with house-made bbq sauce
Balls Of Fury
Jalapeno cheese ball deep fried and served with marinara
Bowl Of Chili
House-made beef chilli
Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs with chives, paprika bacon and sriracha
Fried Pickles
Battered fried pickle coins served with blue cheese dressing
Mac & Cheese
Farm house sharp cheddar, parmesan, parmesan, mornay & toasted bread crumbs
Roasted Pepper Hummus
Hummus made with red bell pepper, served with pita
Pork belly Tacos
Bacon wrapped dates
SHARABLE FRIES
Basket House Fries
Seasoned with our own spice blend
Basket Tater Tots
Basket Sweet Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Basket Garlic Parm
Tossed in garlic and parmeasan cheese
Basket Truffle Fries
Tossed in black truffle seasoning, and truffle oil
Basket Locked & Loaded
Applewood smoke bacon
Basket Chili Cheese Fries
House-made beef chili and melted cheddar
Basket Pulled Over Fries
BBQ pulled pork, mornay sauce and chives
Basket Philly Fries
Certified angus ground beef, with sauteed bell peppers,onions and mushrooms with mornay sauce
Skillet Tots
Tater tots, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon and chives
BURGERS
Rustic Burger
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickles, white onion, rustic sauce, & white American cheese
Chili Burger
A generous amount of house-made chili, cheddar cheese, pickles & onions
Double Down
2 - 8oz patties, A1 sauce, rustic sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, 2 slices of bacon & topped with an over-easy egg
Every Day I'M Truffli'N
Black truffle seasoning, black truffle burrata, truffle reduction & arugula
Feeling Blue
Blue cheese, caramelized onion, arugula & garlic aioli
Fig'N Brie
Fig and onion jam, melted French brie & arugula
Fuego Crunch
House-made spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion strings & applewood smoked bacon
Last Burger Standing
3 – 8oz patties, swiss, white American, & cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion strings,
Monte Cristo
Black Forrest ham, muenster cheese, bacon – blackberry jam, deep fried brioche bun, powdered sugar
Nomad
Fried onion strings, sharp cheddar cheese, white American cheese, pulled pork and bbq sauce
Old Westt Bbq
House-made spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion strings & applewood smoked bacon
So-Cali
Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, rustic sauce, pepper jack & applewood smoked bacon
Super Mushroom
Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon & garlic aioli
Teriyaki Hawaiian
Grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, & red onion
The Farm
Pepper jack cheese, pork belly, bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, & an over easy egg
NON-BEEF BURGERS
Grilled Salmon Burger
Grilled wild caught Alaskan salmon, honey Dijon glaze, red onion & arugula
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce & garlic aioli
Grilled Cheese
Aged Irish cheddar & muenster on sourdough bread
Louisiana Spicy Chicken
Deep fried spicy chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato & chipotle lime ranch
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce & topped with coleslaw
Turkey Burger
Romaine lettuce, pickles, red onion, rustic sauce, & swiss cheese
VEGETARIAN BURGERS
Beyond Burger
Iceberg lettuce, white onion, tomato & rustic sauce
Black Bean Burger
House-made spicy black bean patty, romaine lettuce, red onion & avocado
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Balsamic glazed portobello mushroom cap, sauteed cherry tomatoes,caramelized onions, bell pepper, arugula & garlic aoili
SPECIALTIES
Breakfast Burrito
3 eggs, cheddar and jack cheeses, tater tots and your choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo
Daddy D'S Mac And Cheese
Our signature mac and cheese, spicy fried chicken breast topped with parmesan and chives
Fish & Chips
Lager battered cod fried and served with fries and tarter sauce
Hamburger Assistant
Ritoni noodles, savory cheese sauce, 8 oz of certified angus beef and parmesean cheese
Protein Bowl
8oz certified angus patty, romaine, black beans, avocado, corn, bell peppers
PoBoy
SALADS
DOGS & SAUSAGES
Alley Dog
Bacon wrapped beef hot dog, mayo, valentina sauce, sauteed jalapenoes, bell peppers. Caramelized onions & avocado
Chili Dog
House-made beef chili, mornay cheese sauce & diced red onions
Hot Link
Louisiana hot link served with yellow mustard, onions, peppers and pickles
Italian
Spicy Italian sausage, sauteed bell peppers & garlic on French roll
Regular Hot Dog
Qaurter lb all beef hot dog on french roll
SIDES
KIDS
Soft drinks
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
STOLI
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
TITOS
Ketel One
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Belvedere DBL
Chopin DBL
Ciroc DBL
STOLI DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
TITOS DBL
Ketel One DBL
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
ST. GEORGE
FORDS
Well Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Gordons DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
ST. GEORGE DBL
FORDS DBL
Well Rum
PLANTATION
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Well Rum DBL
PLANTATION DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Gosling'S DBL
Meyers DBL
Meyers Silver DBL
Mount Gay DBL
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron XO Café
Well Tequila DBL
Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL
Casa Noble DBL
Corazon Reposado DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Patron Café DBL
Patron Gran Platinum DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron XO Café DBL
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Diabolique
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Well Whiskey DBL
Angels Envy DBL
Basil Hayden DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Diabolique DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers 46 DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Well Scotch DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL
Dewars DBL
Dewars 12Yr DBL
J & B DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Campari DBL
Chartreuse, Green DBL
Cointreau DBL
Drambuie DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Irish Mist DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Lemoncello DBL
Licor 43 DBL
Mathilde Cassis DBL
Molly's Irish Cream DBL
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
WINE
SIGNATURE CRAFT COCKTAILS
FINAL TRUTH
FRENCH STALLION
French Stallion • 1.5oz wheel horse bourbon • ¼ absinthe rinse • 2 dash lavender bitters • ¾ oz orgeat • ¾ cognac • ¾ lemon • Egg white
NUE-HALL SPRITZ
R.B.H OLD FASHIONED
RBH OLD FASHIONED • 1/2 oz house-made sassafras syrup • 2 dash cherry bitters • 2 dash angostura bitters • 2 oz Wild Turkey In a chilled old-fashioned glass add a clear single rock. Use julep strainer to strain cocktail into old fashioned glass. ***Bourbon Cherry and Flamed Orange peel *** Express peel and Rim glass with peel
SHADY LANE
Shady Lane • ¾ oz Lime Juice • 3 Crushed Beet Sugar • Dash Nutmeg • ¾ oz Di Saronno • ¾ oz Clement Coconut • ¾ oz Mt Gay spiced Rum • ¾ oz absinthe • 2 dash Barrel Aged Peychauds *** Garnish with dash of nutmeg, Mint tree and orange flowers
SIESTA DE HONGO
Siesta De Hongo • ½ oz Lime Juice • ¾ oz Pineapple juice • ¾ oz Chamomile tea • ¼ oz Agave • ¾ oz Aperol • ½ oz Royal Montaine • 1 ½ oz Cazadores Repasado • Float Mango Kombucha *** Garnish with sage tree, dried mango, dried lime, dried orange peel and dash of sumac
THE PROPRIETOR
The Proprietor • 1 cube demerara sugar • 3 dashes of angostura bitters • Orange peel • Dash of cinnamon • 1.5 oz Meyers rum • ¾ oz 8yrs Rhum • Star anise • Splash of jones cola
VICTORIA SOUR
CARIBBEAEN COCO
Caribbean Coco • ¾ oz Lime Juice • 1 oz Pineapple juice • ¾ oz Coco Real • 3 dash Walnut Bitters • ¾ oz Grand Marnier • 2 oz Coconut & Saffron Cruzan Rum ** Top with ½ oz float of Meyers Dark Rum and Float of Coconut Cream *** Garnish with Pineapple Leaves, Dried pineapple, Dried Lime, Dash Of cinnamon and glitter stir stick
DEVILS TONGUE
MOJO JOJO
COCKTAILS
AMERRETO SOUR
APEROL SPRITZ
AVIATION
BEES KNEES
BELLINI
BLOOD AND SAND
BLOODY
BOUDIN
BOULIVARDIER
BRAMBLE
CADILAC MARGARITA
CLOVER CLUB
COBBLER
COSMO
DAIQUIRI
DARK AND STORMY
FRENCH 75
FRENCH MARTINI
GIBSON
GIMLET
GIN & TONIC
GIN FIZZ
HEMMINGWAY DAIQUIRI
HURRICANE
Irish coffee
IRISH MAID
KIR ROYALE
LAST WORD
3/4 OZ GIN 3/4 OZ GREEN CHARTREUSE 3/4 OZ MARASCHINO Liqueur 3/4 OZ LIME JUICE Combine ingredients, shake and dbl strain into cocktail coupe. Garnish with maraschino cherry.