  • Home
  • /
  • Newhall
  • /
  • Rustic Burger House - 24480 Main Street suite 100
Main picView gallery

Rustic Burger House 24480 Main Street suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

24480 Main Street suite 100

Newhall, CA 91321

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

Breaded butterfly shrimp wrapped in bacon and deep fried, served with house-made bbq sauce

Balls Of Fury

$11.00

Jalapeno cheese ball deep fried and served with marinara

Bowl Of Chili

$11.00

House-made beef chilli

Deviled Eggs

$6.00+

Deviled eggs with chives, paprika bacon and sriracha

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Battered fried pickle coins served with blue cheese dressing

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Farm house sharp cheddar, parmesan, parmesan, mornay & toasted bread crumbs

Roasted Pepper Hummus

$10.00

Hummus made with red bell pepper, served with pita

Pork belly Tacos

$16.00

Bacon wrapped dates

$9.00

SHARABLE FRIES

Basket House Fries

$11.00

Seasoned with our own spice blend

Basket Tater Tots

$12.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$13.00

Basket Onion Rings

$14.00

Beer battered onion rings

Basket Garlic Parm

$13.00

Tossed in garlic and parmeasan cheese

Basket Truffle Fries

$15.00

Tossed in black truffle seasoning, and truffle oil

Basket Locked & Loaded

$15.00

Applewood smoke bacon

Basket Chili Cheese Fries

$16.00

House-made beef chili and melted cheddar

Basket Pulled Over Fries

$16.00

BBQ pulled pork, mornay sauce and chives

Basket Philly Fries

$16.00

Certified angus ground beef, with sauteed bell peppers,onions and mushrooms with mornay sauce

Skillet Tots

$14.00

Tater tots, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon and chives

BURGERS

Rustic Burger

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickles, white onion, rustic sauce, & white American cheese

Chili Burger

$18.00

A generous amount of house-made chili, cheddar cheese, pickles & onions

Double Down

$30.00

2 - 8oz patties, A1 sauce, rustic sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, 2 slices of bacon & topped with an over-easy egg

Every Day I'M Truffli'N

$19.00

Black truffle seasoning, black truffle burrata, truffle reduction & arugula

Feeling Blue

$17.00

Blue cheese, caramelized onion, arugula & garlic aioli

Fig'N Brie

$19.00

Fig and onion jam, melted French brie & arugula

Fuego Crunch

$17.00

House-made spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion strings & applewood smoked bacon

Last Burger Standing

3 – 8oz patties, swiss, white American, & cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion strings,

Monte Cristo

$19.00

Black Forrest ham, muenster cheese, bacon – blackberry jam, deep fried brioche bun, powdered sugar

Nomad

$23.00

Fried onion strings, sharp cheddar cheese, white American cheese, pulled pork and bbq sauce

Old Westt Bbq

$18.00

House-made spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion strings & applewood smoked bacon

So-Cali

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, rustic sauce, pepper jack & applewood smoked bacon

Super Mushroom

$17.00

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon & garlic aioli

Teriyaki Hawaiian

$17.00

Grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, & red onion

The Farm

$20.00

Pepper jack cheese, pork belly, bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, & an over easy egg

NON-BEEF BURGERS

Grilled Salmon Burger

$19.00

Grilled wild caught Alaskan salmon, honey Dijon glaze, red onion & arugula

Chicken Club

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce & garlic aioli

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Aged Irish cheddar & muenster on sourdough bread

Louisiana Spicy Chicken

$17.00

Deep fried spicy chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato & chipotle lime ranch

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce & topped with coleslaw

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, pickles, red onion, rustic sauce, & swiss cheese

VEGETARIAN BURGERS

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Iceberg lettuce, white onion, tomato & rustic sauce

Black Bean Burger

$17.00

House-made spicy black bean patty, romaine lettuce, red onion & avocado

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Balsamic glazed portobello mushroom cap, sauteed cherry tomatoes,caramelized onions, bell pepper, arugula & garlic aoili

SPECIALTIES

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

3 eggs, cheddar and jack cheeses, tater tots and your choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo

Daddy D'S Mac And Cheese

$16.00

Our signature mac and cheese, spicy fried chicken breast topped with parmesan and chives

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Lager battered cod fried and served with fries and tarter sauce

Hamburger Assistant

$16.00

Ritoni noodles, savory cheese sauce, 8 oz of certified angus beef and parmesean cheese

Protein Bowl

$16.00

8oz certified angus patty, romaine, black beans, avocado, corn, bell peppers

PoBoy

$13.00

SALADS

Bbq Chicken Cob

$16.00

Entree Betrayal Of Caesar

$14.00

Entrée Ceaesar

$12.00

Entrée House Salad

$12.00

Entrée Wedge

$15.00

DOGS & SAUSAGES

Alley Dog

$16.00

Bacon wrapped beef hot dog, mayo, valentina sauce, sauteed jalapenoes, bell peppers. Caramelized onions & avocado

Chili Dog

$15.00

House-made beef chili, mornay cheese sauce & diced red onions

Hot Link

$12.00

Louisiana hot link served with yellow mustard, onions, peppers and pickles

Italian

$12.00

Spicy Italian sausage, sauteed bell peppers & garlic on French roll

Regular Hot Dog

$11.00

Qaurter lb all beef hot dog on french roll

SIDES

French Fries Side

$6.00

Tater Tots Side

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$7.00

Onion Rings Side

$8.00

House Salad Side

$7.00

Caesar Salad Side

$6.00

Wedge Salad Side

$8.00

Fruit side

$4.00

KIDS

Sliders

$12.00

Cheese Sliders

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Corn Dogs

$12.00

Hot Dog

$12.00

Soft drinks

Bottled Soda

$3.95

JONES CRAFTED CANE SUGAR SODA

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.95

Sparkling water

$3.95

Ginger beer REEDS

$4.50

Soda from Gun

$3.95

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$11.00

STOLI

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

TITOS

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Well Vodka DBL

$16.00

Absolut DBL

$20.00

Belvedere DBL

$24.00

Chopin DBL

$24.00

Ciroc DBL

$22.00

STOLI DBL

$22.00

Grey Goose DBL

$24.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$24.00

TITOS DBL

$22.00

Ketel One DBL

$22.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gordons

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

ST. GEORGE

$12.00

FORDS

$12.00

Well Gin DBL

$16.00

Beefeater DBL

$20.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$24.00

Gordons DBL

$20.00

Hendricks DBL

$24.00

Tanqueray DBL

$22.00

ST. GEORGE DBL

$24.00

FORDS DBL

$24.00

Well Rum

$8.00

PLANTATION

$14.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Meyers

$12.00

Meyers Silver

$12.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Well Rum DBL

$16.00

PLANTATION DBL

$28.00

Bacardi DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$18.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$18.00

Gosling'S DBL

$24.00

Meyers DBL

$24.00

Meyers Silver DBL

$24.00

Mount Gay DBL

$28.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

Corazon Reposado

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Café

$14.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron XO Café

$14.00

Well Tequila DBL

$16.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$28.00

Casa Noble DBL

$24.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$24.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$28.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$28.00

Patron Café DBL

$28.00

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

$30.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$28.00

Patron Silver DBL

$28.00

Patron XO Café DBL

$28.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Diabolique

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$16.00

Angels Envy DBL

$28.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$24.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$24.00

Diabolique DBL

$24.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$20.00

Jim Beam DBL

$20.00

Knob Creek DBL

$24.00

Makers 46 DBL

$28.00

Makers Mark DBL

$24.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$22.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$24.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$16.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$16.00

J & B

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Well Scotch DBL

$16.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$24.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

$32.00

Dewars DBL

$24.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

$32.00

J & B DBL

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$24.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$16.00

Aperol DBL

$24.00

Campari DBL

$24.00

Chartreuse, Green DBL

$24.00

Cointreau DBL

$18.00

Drambuie DBL

$18.00

Frangelico DBL

$18.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$22.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$20.00

Irish Mist DBL

$18.00

Jagermeister DBL

$18.00

Kahlua DBL

$18.00

Lemoncello DBL

$18.00

Licor 43 DBL

$24.00

Mathilde Cassis DBL

$18.00

Molly's Irish Cream DBL

$22.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

WINE

Cava split sparkling

$10.00

Butterfield Chardonnay

$12.00

Mead

$12.00

Pino Noir

$12.00

Snoqualmie Chardonnay

$9.00

Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Zinfandel

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

PINO GRIGIO

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

COFFEE

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

SIGNATURE CRAFT COCKTAILS

FINAL TRUTH

$16.00

FRENCH STALLION

$14.00

French Stallion • 1.5oz wheel horse bourbon • ¼ absinthe rinse • 2 dash lavender bitters • ¾ oz orgeat • ¾ cognac • ¾ lemon • Egg white

NUE-HALL SPRITZ

$13.00

R.B.H OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

RBH OLD FASHIONED • 1/2 oz house-made sassafras syrup • 2 dash cherry bitters • 2 dash angostura bitters • 2 oz Wild Turkey In a chilled old-fashioned glass add a clear single rock. Use julep strainer to strain cocktail into old fashioned glass. ***Bourbon Cherry and Flamed Orange peel *** Express peel and Rim glass with peel

SHADY LANE

$16.00

Shady Lane • ¾ oz Lime Juice • 3 Crushed Beet Sugar • Dash Nutmeg • ¾ oz Di Saronno • ¾ oz Clement Coconut • ¾ oz Mt Gay spiced Rum • ¾ oz absinthe • 2 dash Barrel Aged Peychauds *** Garnish with dash of nutmeg, Mint tree and orange flowers

SIESTA DE HONGO

$16.00

Siesta De Hongo • ½ oz Lime Juice • ¾ oz Pineapple juice • ¾ oz Chamomile tea • ¼ oz Agave • ¾ oz Aperol • ½ oz Royal Montaine • 1 ½ oz Cazadores Repasado • Float Mango Kombucha *** Garnish with sage tree, dried mango, dried lime, dried orange peel and dash of sumac

THE PROPRIETOR

$16.00

The Proprietor • 1 cube demerara sugar • 3 dashes of angostura bitters • Orange peel • Dash of cinnamon • 1.5 oz Meyers rum • ¾ oz 8yrs Rhum • Star anise • Splash of jones cola

VICTORIA SOUR

$15.00

CARIBBEAEN COCO

$16.00

Caribbean Coco • ¾ oz Lime Juice • 1 oz Pineapple juice • ¾ oz Coco Real • 3 dash Walnut Bitters • ¾ oz Grand Marnier • 2 oz Coconut & Saffron Cruzan Rum ** Top with ½ oz float of Meyers Dark Rum and Float of Coconut Cream *** Garnish with Pineapple Leaves, Dried pineapple, Dried Lime, Dash Of cinnamon and glitter stir stick

DEVILS TONGUE

$15.00

MOJO JOJO

$16.00

COCKTAILS

AMERRETO SOUR

$13.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$13.00

AVIATION

$14.00

BEES KNEES

$13.00

BELLINI

$14.00

BLOOD AND SAND

$14.00

BLOODY

$13.00

BOUDIN

$14.00

BOULIVARDIER

$14.00

BRAMBLE

$13.00

CADILAC MARGARITA

$14.00

CLOVER CLUB

$14.00

COBBLER

$13.00

COSMO

$13.00

DAIQUIRI

$14.00

DARK AND STORMY

$13.00

FRENCH 75

$13.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$14.00

GIBSON

$14.00

GIMLET

$13.00

GIN & TONIC

$11.00

GIN FIZZ

$14.00

HEMMINGWAY DAIQUIRI

$14.00

HURRICANE

$15.00

Irish coffee

$13.00

IRISH MAID

$13.00

KIR ROYALE

$13.00

LAST WORD

$14.00

3/4 OZ GIN 3/4 OZ GREEN CHARTREUSE 3/4 OZ MARASCHINO Liqueur 3/4 OZ LIME JUICE Combine ingredients, shake and dbl strain into cocktail coupe. Garnish with maraschino cherry.

Long Island

$15.00

MADRAS

$12.00

MAI TAI

$15.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

MARGARTITA

$13.00

MINT JULEP

$13.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

NEGRONI

$14.00

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

PALOMA

$13.00

PAPER PLANE

$14.00

PENICILLIN

$14.00

PIMMS CUP

$13.00

RUM RUNNER

$14.00

SALTY DOG

$13.00

SANGRIA

$12.00

SAZERAC

$14.00

SIDECAR

$14.00

SINGAPORE SLING

$14.00

SMASH

$13.00

SWIZZLE

$14.00

TOM COLLINS

$12.00

VESPER

$14.00

VIEUX CARRE

$14.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

DAYTIME LIBATIONS

RBH BLOODY MARY

$14.00

BERRY SPRITZ

$13.00

COCO-NUTTY

$16.00

SPIKED COFFEE FLIGHT

$18.00

RISE N SHINE

$13.00

MAN-MOSA

$14.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

MOJIITO

$13.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

FALL LIBATIONS

DRUNKEN PUMPKIN

$16.00

AUTUMN BUTTERED RUM

$15.00

SPICED PEAR SOUR

$14.00

Cocktails

CALL SINGLE

$12.00

CALL MIXED

$13.00

CALL NEAT

$13.00

CALL DBL

$24.00

WELL SINGLE

$10.00

WELL MIXED

$11.00

WELL DBL

$20.00

WELL NEAT

$11.00

TOP SHELF NEAT

$15.00

TOP SHELF SINGLE

$14.00

TOP SHELF

$28.00

TOP MIXED

$15.00

NOT SURE? ( ASK LINDA )

DRAFT

BROWN KNOWS - BLUE BERRY CIDER

$8.50

BROWN KNOWS PLAIN JANE

$8.50

EUREKA HAZY IPA

$10.00

DUST BOWL - HOBO PILSNER

$8.00

LUCKY LUKE - ORIGNAL BLONDE

$9.00

FROGTOWN - 5-0-WIT - WHEAT ALE

$8.00

LUCKY LUKE - DESERT SKIES

$10.00

PADDY'S Irish cream STOUT

$10.00

INDIE - DEL REY IPA

$9.00

Epic - Chasing Ghosts

$11.00

Lincoln - Railsplitter

$9.00

Dust Bowl - watermelon blonde

$9.00

Lucky Luke - West Coast IPA

$9.00

Novo Brazil - Mango IPA

$9.00

Third World Pilsner

$8.00

Lucky Luke Noise Pollution

$9.00

Lucky Luke Triple IPA

$11.00

Party Beer IPA

$9.00

Lucky Luke House Hazy

$9.00

Brown Knows Cherry Cider

$8.50

Casa Agria - Last Place on Earth DIPA hazy

$11.00

Mammoth - Epic IPA

$9.00

Party Pilsner

$8.00

BROWN KNOWS WATERMELON CIDER

$8.50

LINCOLN SUBTLE SMURK HAZY

$9.00

EQUILIBRIUM TIE DIE IPA

$9.00

FROGTOWN PAINKILLER MILKSHAKE IPA

$9.00

NEW GLORY RUN THE WORLD DOUBLE HAZY

$10.00

M SPECIAL GRAPEFRUIT IPA

$9.00

LINCOLN 1861 LAGER

$8.00

REVISION - IPA

$9.00

M. SPECIAL - LAGER

$8.00

LUCKY LUKE - SAISON

$8.00

M. SPECIAL - GREATLAND IPA

$9.00

REVISION - SMOKE & MIRRORS DIPA

$10.00

EPIC - YELLING AT CLOUDS IPA

$9.00

EQUILIBRIUM - STRAIGHT OUTTA THE LAB TIPA

$11.00

FROGTOWN - FUZZY LOGIC SOUR

$9.00

STEREO BREWING - PLEASED TO MEET ME AMBER

$9.00

OGOPOGO - MANGO WHEAT ALE

$8.00

BOTTLE BEER & CANS

STORY HORSE - IRISH RED- CAN

$9.00

Barrel Bros - Dad Pants Pilsner

$8.00

Shadow Puppet - Kentucky Uncommon Amber

$8.00

Indie - Mission to Marzen

$9.00

Newtopia - Bludacris Cider

$9.00

Tripping Animals - Octopus Backyard Sour

$12.00

FROGTOWN - Sowing Season

$9.00

Carlsberg

$8.00

SAM SMITH - NUT BROWN 18.7OZ

$12.00

Guinness

$5.00

New Glory - Perkatory Stout

$11.00

Henhouse Brewing - Clocked Out Wit

$8.00

New Glory - Yasss Cream

$10.00

New Glory - Mindshaker

$10.00

UNICORN FARTS SOUR

$11.00

FLOWER POWER SOUR

$11.00

Shadow Puppet - Tart Break

$8.00

Novo Brazil - Mango IPA

$9.00

Shadow Puppet - Blood Orange Lupi

$9.00

El Segundo - Independence IPA

$9.00

3 Sons Brewing - Dopealicious

$10.00

Duclaw - Pastryarchy

$10.00

450 North - Strawberry Drank

$9.00

Full Circle - Illa Vanilla Milkshake IPA

$9.00

Brewing Projekt - Apollo Hefeweizen

$9.00

Lead Dog Brewing - Peanutbutter Stout

$9.00

OGOPOGO - LA LLORENA MEXICAN LAGER

$8.00

Abnormal Brewing - Mocha Stout

$8.00

WHISKEY

ANGELS ENVY

$14.00

BALCONES TX POT STILL

$13.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$14.00

BELLE MEADE

$14.00

BLINKING OWL WHEATED - SB - 2 YR

$19.00

BREAKER WHEATED

$13.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$13.00

DICKEL BURBON

$12.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$10.00

EVAN WILLIAMS BOTTLE AND BOND

$13.00

FOUR ROSES

$11.00

FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH

$14.00

HIGH WEST AMERICAN PRAIRE BBN

$14.00

HORSE SOLIDER 87 PROOF

$20.00

JEFFERSONS OCEANS

$25.00

JEFFERSONS PITCHARDS HILL

$20.00

JEFFERSONS VERY SMALL BATCH

$13.00

JIM BEAM

$10.00

JIM BEAM SINGLE BARREL

$13.00

KNOB CREEK

$14.00

KNOB CREEK MAPLE

$14.00

LARCENY

$12.00

LONGBRANCH

$13.00

MAKERS MARK

$14.00

MICHTERS BBN

$16.00

OLD ELK BLENDED STRAIGHT

$16.00

OLD ELK SHERRY CASK

$33.00

OLD FORESTER

$12.00

OLD TUB SOUR MASH

$12.50

PAUL JOHN SINGLE MALT BBN - INDIA

$18.00

REDEMPTOION WHEATED

$16.00

RUSSELS RESERVE 10 YR

$13.00