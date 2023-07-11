Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Rustic Canyon

11,599 Reviews

$$$

1119 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Popular Items

Mt. Lassen Trout

Mt. Lassen Trout

$42.00

murray's grape leaf, dill yogurt, green blueberry, jasmine rice, lime

‘Magic Myrna’ Potatoes

'Magic Myrna' Potatoes

$24.00

trout mousse, andy's apricot, capers, baharat

Right Decision

$18.00

mezcal, hibiscus, mango, tajin, fresh lime, habanero shrub


Snacks

Pickled Turnips

Pickled Turnips

$9.00

red onion, sumac

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$9.00

fennel, coriander, orange

Lavender Almonds

Lavender Almonds

$9.00

Dips

Spinach Borani

Spinach Borani

$8.00

sesame chilli crisp

Labne

Labne

$8.00

served with pickled carrots

Zucchini

Zucchini

$8.00

smoked zucchini and tehina served with nigella seed crackers

Bread

grilled laffa

grilled laffa

$12.00

2 per order, za'atar & sea salt

nigella seed crackers

$10.00

Small Plates

"The Garden Of" Lettuces

"The Garden Of" Lettuces

$18.00

fresh herbs & preserved meyer lemon vinaigrette

Beets & Berries

Beets & Berries

$20.00

buckwheat groats, beet tehina, santa barbara pistachio

Mandarinquat

Mandarinquat

$18.00

celery, lemon pickle, chickpea, four star local anchovy

Melon Salad

Melon Salad

$20.00

weiser melon, cucumber, coconut, basil, fresno cherry chia jam, green szechuan, basil

‘Magic Myrna’ Potatoes

'Magic Myrna' Potatoes

$24.00

trout mousse, andy's apricot, capers, baharat

Red Lentil Dal

Red Lentil Dal

$26.00

kandarian red lentils, curry leaf yogurt, ‘nantes’ carrot, nectarine, za’atar roti

Sourdough Spaetzle

Sourdough Spaetzle

$32.00

coleman's nasturtium zhoug, green garlic, peas, manchego

Big Plates

Mt. Lassen Trout

Mt. Lassen Trout

$42.00

murray's grape leaf, dill yogurt, green blueberry, jasmine rice, lime

Lamb Merguez

Lamb Merguez

$45.00

freekeh tabbouleh, green garlic toum, andy's apricot

Smoked Chicken

$50.00

smokey half chicken spiced heirloom tomato, coleman anise hyssop

Brandt Prime Sirloin Steak

Brandt Prime Sirloin Steak

$52.00

smallhold trumpet mushrooms, lion's mane butter, shiitake conserva

White Sea Bass

White Sea Bass

$48.00

fresno evergreen indian eggplant, sungold tomato, thai basil

Dessert

Chocolate Halva

Chocolate Halva

$10.00

activated walnut, sesame, rose petal

Pistachio Halva Cookies

Pistachio Halva Cookies

$10.00

sesame, rose, pistachio milk

Poached Semolina Dumpling

Poached Semolina Dumpling

$12.00

spiced peaches, labne

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Still Water

$10.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$10.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cocktails

Don Draper

$18.00

1960’s style rye old fashioned

Right Decision

$18.00

mezcal, hibiscus, mango, tajin, fresh lime, habanero shrub

Marjie

$18.00

tequila, elderflower, cucumber, mint, lime, RC spicy phlegathon bitters

Not Too Sweet

$18.00

vodka, seasonal berries, fresh lemon juice, lemon oleo

Beer

Erdinger (Non-Alcoholic)

$10.00

Erding, Germany

Anderson Valley Stout

$10.00

Boonville, California

Offshoot Hazy IPA

$10.00

Placentia, California

Boom Town Pale Ale

$10.00

Los Angeles, California

Almanac Kölsch

$10.00

Alameda, California

Big Noise Lager

$10.00

Los Angeles, California

Retail

On Vegetables

$49.95

Jeremy Fox's first cookbook was a James Beard finalist in the “Restaurant & Professional” category. Pretty nifty, huh? It features 150 recipes that elevate vegetarian cooking and showcases Jeremy’s philosophy of “seed-to-stalk” cooking. He demonstrates how to use the smallest “scraps” to eliminate food waste, all while making cooking with vegetables accessible and exciting!

Huckleberry

$35.00

"Everything in generosity" is the motto of Zoe Nathan, the big-hearted baker behind Santa Monica's favorite neighborhood bakery and breakfast spot, Huckleberry Bakery & Café. This irresistible cookbook collects more than 115 recipes and more than 150 color photographs, including how-to sequences for mastering basics such as flaky dough and lining a cake pan. Huckleberry's recipes span from sweet (rustic cakes, muffins, and scones) to savory (hot cereals, biscuits, and quiche). For bakers and all-day brunchers, Huckleberry will become the cookbook to reach for whenever the craving for big flavor strikes.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We're a critically-acclaimed, neighborhood restaurant that’s a true reflection of the nearby Santa Monica Farmers’ Market. The hyper-seasonal menu draws influences from the Levant, Morocco and Pakistan as a celebration of Executive Chef Zarah Khan’s cultural upbringing, and embodies James Beard-nominated Chef/Partner Jeremy Fox’s slow-food ethos. Everything is creatively made from scratch, which extends to the inventive cocktail program, while our award-winning 300+ wine list features small, planet-friendly producers whom the team knows and loves.

Website

Location

1119 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Rustic Canyon image
Rustic Canyon image

Map
