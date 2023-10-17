Appetizers

Caprese Salad
$11.00
Side Caesar Salad
$7.00
Side Salad
$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
Boneless Chicken Wings
$8.00+
Chicken Wings
$8.00+

Bone in Chicken Wings

Bruschetta
$12.00
Buffalo Chicken dip
$9.00

10in Pizzas

10" Small Pizza
$12.00

Small Cheese Pizza

10" Small Spinach Alfredo Pizza
$13.00
10" Small Seafood Pizza
$15.00
10" Small Buffalo Pizza
$13.00
10" Small Bianco Pizza
$13.00
10" Small Aloha Pizza
$13.00
10" Small Pesto Pizza
$14.00
10" Small Palmetto Pizza
$14.00
10" Small RF Garden Pizza
$12.00
10" Small Fuji Pizza
$14.00
10" Small Protein Pizza
$16.00
10' Small Cauliflower Pizza
$15.00
10' Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
$15.00

16in Pizzas

16" Large Pizza
$16.00

Large Cheese Pizza

16" Large Spinach Alfredo Pizza
$25.00
16" Large Seafood Pizza
$28.00
16" Large Buffalo Pizza
$27.00
16" Large Bianco Pizza
$26.00
16" Large Aloha Pizza
$26.00
16" Large Pesto Pizza
$27.00
16" Large Palmetto Pizza
$27.00
16" Rustic RF Garden Pizza
$25.00
16" Large Fuji Pizza
$26.00
Large 16" Protein Pizza
$29.00
Large 16' Chicken Bacon Ranch
$29.00

Spaghetti

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
$13.00
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
$17.00
Chicken Alfredo
$15.00

Salads

Rf Salad
$11.00
Caesar Salad
$11.00
Wedge Salad
$10.00
Side Salad
$6.00

Kids Meals

Kids Spaghetti
$6.00

Small pasta with choice of sauce

Kids Pizza
$6.00

1 slice of cheese or Pep pizza

Desserts

Cheesecake
$9.00
Peanut Butter Explosion
$9.00
Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake
$9.00
Oreo Mousse
$7.00

Drinks

Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Starry
$3.00
Mtn Dew
$3.00
Tropicana Lemonade
$3.00
Mug Rootbeer
$3.00
Water
Sweet tea
$3.00
Unsweet tea
$3.00
Coffee
$2.00

Lunch Specials

Pizza Lunch Special
$11.00

Large slice of pizza, side salad, Soda

Spaghetti Lunch Special
$11.00

Small Spaghetti, side salad, Soda

Slice of Pepperroni
$4.50
Slice of Cheese
$4.50
Slice of Speciality
$5.00

Burgers

Rustic Farms Burger
$15.00
Kentucky Bourbon Burger
$15.00
Rustic Farms Cheesesteak Sandwich
$13.00
BBQ Burger
$17.00

Flatbread Pizza

Pepperoni Flatbread
$11.00
Carolina Gold with Grilled Chicken
$12.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
$13.00

Sauces

Side of Ranch
$0.75
Side of Blue Cheese
$0.75
Honey Mustard
$0.75
Thousand Island
$0.75
House
$0.75

Fries

fries
$3.00
Onion Rings
$3.00