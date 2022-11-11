- Home
Rustic Fire Paso Robles
1,706 Reviews
$$
1145 24th St,Ste D
Paso Robles, CA 93446
Order Again
*Starters
Italian Cheese Breadsticks
World Famous! Our most popular menu item, fire baked breadsticks topped with mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan & Italian herbs, served with ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.
Italian Cheese Breadsticks (½ ORDER)
World Famous! Our most popular menu item, fire baked breadsticks topped with mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan & Italian herbs, served with ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.
Small Thin & Crispy Flatbread
Fire baked flatbread with your choice of our gourmet sauces: Basil Pesto, Spicy Chipotle, Sun-Dried Tomato Basil, or Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and Italian herbs (Mozzarella cheese available). Served with ranch dressing or your choice of pesto for dipping.
Medium Thin & Crispy Flatbread
Fire baked flatbread with your choice of our gourmet sauces: Basil Pesto, Spicy Chipotle, Sun-Dried Tomato Basil, or Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and Italian herbs (Mozzarella cheese available). Served with ranch dressing or your choice of pesto for dipping.
Large Thin & Crispy Flatbread
Fire baked flatbread with your choice of our gourmet sauces: Basil Pesto, Spicy Chipotle, Sun-Dried Tomato Basil, or Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and Italian herbs (Mozzarella cheese available). Served with ranch dressing or your choice of pesto for dipping.
Italian Breadsticks (No Mozzarella)
Fire baked breadsticks topped with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan & Italian herbs, served with ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.
Italian Breadsticks (½ Order) (No Mozzarella)
Fire baked breadsticks topped with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan & Italian herbs, served with ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.
*Salads
*Caesar Salad
Freshly chopped romaine, housemade croutons, grated & shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing. (Chicken breast, garlic shrimp, & anchovies available.)
*Garden Salad
Freshly chopped romaine, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, housemade croutons, mozzarella, tossed with choice of dressing.
*Italian Salad
Freshly chopped romaine, sliced red bell peppers, sliced salami, shredded mozzarella, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sliced pepperoncinis, grated & shaved parmesan, housemade croutons, tossed with parmesan Italian dressing.
*Greek Salad
Our Most Popular Salad! Freshly chopped romaine, sliced cucumbers, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, housemade croutons, tossed with Greek dressing. (sliced ham or chicken breast optional).
*Mandarin Chicken Salad
Freshly shredded Napa cabbage, iceburg, red cabbage, & carrots, tossed with chicken breast, sliced red & green bell peppers, sesame seeds, Mandarin oranges, wonton strips, tossed with Asian sesame dressing.
=Brick Oven Pizzas=
*Create Your Own
Chose your crust style, sauce, toppings, and drizzles, the possibilities are endless!
*Mozzarella
*Pepperoni
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
*Margherita
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, fresh garlic, fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan.
*BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, bbq marinated chicken, red onions, fresh mushrooms, cilantro.
*Rustic Fire Works
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, crumbled bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onions, green bell peppers.
*Four Cheese
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, fresh basil, parmesan.
*Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushrooms
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms.
*Italian Sausage & Peppers
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers.
*Hawaiian
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, diced cashews.
*Rustic Neapolitan
Our thinnest, crispiest pizza, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, fresh basil, italian seasonings, parmesan.
*Roasted Garlic Chicken w/ Bacon
Creamy white garlic sauce, mozzarella, chicken, crumbled bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, fresh mushrooms, red bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, parmesan.
*Thai Chicken
Spicy thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, thai marinated chicken, red onions, diced cashews, carrots, cilantro. (Thai Sauce Contains Gluten)
*Red Hot Buffalo
Spicy buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, buffalo marinated chicken, red onions, carrots, celery, ranch drizzle (after bake), spicy crust.
*Greek Pizza
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, feta, choice of chicken or sliced ham, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis.
*Prosciutto, Mushrooms & Fresh Arugula
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mushrooms, fresh arugula, olive oil drizzle, shaved & grated parmesan.
*Rustic Bianca
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, choice of italian sausage or chicken, fresh mushrooms, roasted pine nuts.
*Italian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, ground beef, crumbled bacon, red onions, fresh roma tomatoes, parmesan.
*Rustic Fire Veggie
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh garlic, black olives, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes, parmesan, Italian seasoning.
*Rustic Carnivore
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef.
*Chicken Caesar Pizza
Red tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with a fresh tossed chicken caesar salad.
*Flatbread Sandwiches
Hot Prosciutto Flatbread Sandwich
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, extra virgin olive oil & garlic, sliced prosciutto, sliced salami, sliced pepperoncinis, red onions, mozzarella, fresh arugula, Roma tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing.
Chicken Pesto Flatbread Sandwich
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, basil pesto sauce, chicken breast, ricotta cheese, sliced red and green bell peppers, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich Flatbread
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, BBQ marinated chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, BBQ sauce drizzle.
Club Flatbread Sandwich
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, red tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, sliced ham, crumbled bacon, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, ranch dressing.
Italian Flatbread Sandwich
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, red tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced ham, Italian sausage, sliced salami, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, Parmesan Italian dressing.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread Sandwich
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, BBQ sauce, ground beef, crumbled bacon, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, BBQ drizzle.
Roasted Veggie Flatbread Sandwich
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, red tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, black olives, red onions, garlic, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette dressing. (Vegan cheese available)
Meatball Mozzarella Flatbread Sandwich
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, red tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, meatballs, grated parmesan.
CYO Flatbread Sandwich
Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, with your choice of any 3 of our pizza toppings. Includes your choice of sauce, mozzarella cheese, chopped romaine, and choice of dressing.
*Desserts (Take Out)
Small Gelato Cup (To Go)
Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!
Medium Gelato Cup (To Go)
Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!
Large Gelato Cup (To Go)
Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!
Gelato Pint (To Go)
Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!
Gelato Quart (To Go)
Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!
Brownie (To Go)
Chocolate Chip Cookie (To Go)
Large 5oz Chocolate Chunk Cookie, baked fresh in house, served hot with chocolate syrup on request.