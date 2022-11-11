Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Rustic Fire Paso Robles

1,706 Reviews

$$

1145 24th St,Ste D

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

*Starters

Italian Cheese Breadsticks

$9.95

World Famous! Our most popular menu item, fire baked breadsticks topped with mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan & Italian herbs, served with ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.

$5.95

World Famous! Our most popular menu item, fire baked breadsticks topped with mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan & Italian herbs, served with ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.

Small Thin & Crispy Flatbread

$6.95

Fire baked flatbread with your choice of our gourmet sauces: Basil Pesto, Spicy Chipotle, Sun-Dried Tomato Basil, or Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and Italian herbs (Mozzarella cheese available). Served with ranch dressing or your choice of pesto for dipping.

Medium Thin & Crispy Flatbread

$9.95

Fire baked flatbread with your choice of our gourmet sauces: Basil Pesto, Spicy Chipotle, Sun-Dried Tomato Basil, or Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and Italian herbs (Mozzarella cheese available). Served with ranch dressing or your choice of pesto for dipping.

Large Thin & Crispy Flatbread

$14.95

Fire baked flatbread with your choice of our gourmet sauces: Basil Pesto, Spicy Chipotle, Sun-Dried Tomato Basil, or Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and Italian herbs (Mozzarella cheese available). Served with ranch dressing or your choice of pesto for dipping.

Italian Breadsticks (No Mozzarella)

$8.95

Fire baked breadsticks topped with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan & Italian herbs, served with ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.

Italian Breadsticks (½ Order) (No Mozzarella)

$4.95

Fire baked breadsticks topped with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated parmesan & Italian herbs, served with ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.

*Salads

*Caesar Salad

Freshly chopped romaine, housemade croutons, grated & shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing. (Chicken breast, garlic shrimp, & anchovies available.)

*Garden Salad

Freshly chopped romaine, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, housemade croutons, mozzarella, tossed with choice of dressing.

*Italian Salad

Freshly chopped romaine, sliced red bell peppers, sliced salami, shredded mozzarella, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sliced pepperoncinis, grated & shaved parmesan, housemade croutons, tossed with parmesan Italian dressing.

*Greek Salad

Our Most Popular Salad! Freshly chopped romaine, sliced cucumbers, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, housemade croutons, tossed with Greek dressing. (sliced ham or chicken breast optional).

*Mandarin Chicken Salad

Freshly shredded Napa cabbage, iceburg, red cabbage, & carrots, tossed with chicken breast, sliced red & green bell peppers, sesame seeds, Mandarin oranges, wonton strips, tossed with Asian sesame dressing.

=Brick Oven Pizzas=

*Create Your Own

Chose your crust style, sauce, toppings, and drizzles, the possibilities are endless!

*Mozzarella

*Pepperoni

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

*Margherita

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, fresh garlic, fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan.

*BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, bbq marinated chicken, red onions, fresh mushrooms, cilantro.

*Rustic Fire Works

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, crumbled bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onions, green bell peppers.

*Four Cheese

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, fresh basil, parmesan.

*Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushrooms

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms.

*Italian Sausage & Peppers

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers.

*Hawaiian

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, diced cashews.

*Rustic Neapolitan

Our thinnest, crispiest pizza, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced ham, fresh mushrooms, fresh basil, italian seasonings, parmesan.

*Roasted Garlic Chicken w/ Bacon

Creamy white garlic sauce, mozzarella, chicken, crumbled bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, fresh mushrooms, red bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, parmesan.

*Thai Chicken

Spicy thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, thai marinated chicken, red onions, diced cashews, carrots, cilantro. (Thai Sauce Contains Gluten)

*Red Hot Buffalo

Spicy buffalo wing sauce, mozzarella, buffalo marinated chicken, red onions, carrots, celery, ranch drizzle (after bake), spicy crust.

*Greek Pizza

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, feta, choice of chicken or sliced ham, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis.

*Prosciutto, Mushrooms & Fresh Arugula

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mushrooms, fresh arugula, olive oil drizzle, shaved & grated parmesan.

*Rustic Bianca

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, choice of italian sausage or chicken, fresh mushrooms, roasted pine nuts.

*Italian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, ground beef, crumbled bacon, red onions, fresh roma tomatoes, parmesan.

*Rustic Fire Veggie

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, red onions, fresh garlic, black olives, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes, parmesan, Italian seasoning.

*Rustic Carnivore

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef.

*Chicken Caesar Pizza

Red tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with a fresh tossed chicken caesar salad.

*Flatbread Sandwiches

Hot Prosciutto Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, extra virgin olive oil & garlic, sliced prosciutto, sliced salami, sliced pepperoncinis, red onions, mozzarella, fresh arugula, Roma tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing.

Chicken Pesto Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, basil pesto sauce, chicken breast, ricotta cheese, sliced red and green bell peppers, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Flatbread

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, BBQ marinated chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, BBQ sauce drizzle.

Club Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, red tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, sliced ham, crumbled bacon, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, ranch dressing.

Italian Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, red tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced ham, Italian sausage, sliced salami, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, Parmesan Italian dressing.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, BBQ sauce, ground beef, crumbled bacon, mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, red onions, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, BBQ drizzle.

Roasted Veggie Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, red tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, black olives, red onions, garlic, chopped romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette dressing. (Vegan cheese available)

Meatball Mozzarella Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, red tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, meatballs, grated parmesan.

CYO Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Fire baked on our freshly made pizza dough, with your choice of any 3 of our pizza toppings. Includes your choice of sauce, mozzarella cheese, chopped romaine, and choice of dressing.

*Desserts (Take Out)

Small Gelato Cup (To Go)

$4.95

Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!

Medium Gelato Cup (To Go)

$6.50

Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!

Large Gelato Cup (To Go)

$7.95

Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!

Gelato Pint (To Go)

$10.95

Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!

Gelato Quart (To Go)

$19.95

Locally made hand crafted Leo Leo Gelato, 10 flavors available daily!

Brownie (To Go)

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie (To Go)

$3.95

Large 5oz Chocolate Chunk Cookie, baked fresh in house, served hot with chocolate syrup on request.

Royale Cookie (To Go)

$3.95

Gluten Free Cookie (To Go)

$3.95

Brownie Sundae (To Go)

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae (To Go)

$7.95

Royale Cookie Sundae (To Go)

$7.95

Gluten Free Cookie Sundae (To Go)

$7.95

*Kids

Kids Meal Plain Cheese

$9.95

Kids Meal Pepperoni

$9.95

Kids Meal CYO

$9.95

*Fountain Drinks

Small Soft Drink (16oz)

$2.75
Medium Soft Drink (22oz)

$2.99
Large Soft Drink (32oz)

$3.29

*Bottled Drinks

Aquafina Bottle 20oz (To Go)

$2.49
Smart Water Bottle 1 Liter (To Go)

$3.95
Coke Btl. Glass 12oz Sm. (To Go)

$4.25
Coca-Cola Btl. 16.9oz Lg.(To Go)

$4.50
7-UP Bottle Glass 12oz (To Go)

$3.49
Squirt Bottle Glass 12oz (To Go)

$3.49
Fiji Water Bottle 1L (To Go)

$4.95
Pellegrino Bottle Sm. 500ml (To Go)

$3.95
Pellegrino Lg. 750 ml Glass Bottle (To Go)

$5.95
Yoo Hoo Box (To Go)

$1.99
Acqua Panna 1L Bottle (To Go)

$5.95
Topo Chico Water Glass Bottle 12oz (To Go)

$3.95
Henry Weinhard's Root Beer 12oz (To Go)

$3.49
Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream 12oz (To Go)

$3.49
Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream 12oz (To Go)

$3.49
Pellegrino Orange Can 12oz (To Go)

$2.99
Pellegrino Lemon Can 12oz (To Go)

$2.99
Pellegrino Blood Orange Can 12oz (To Go)

$2.99
Red Bull Can 8.4oz (To Go)

$3.99
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider (To Go)

$2.99
Martinelli's Apple Juice 10oz Btl. (To Go)

$3.50
Arizona Green Tea Bottle 16oz (To Go)

$2.75
Arizona Diet Green Tea Bottle 16oz (To Go)

$2.69
Capri Sun (To Go)

$1.99
Gatorade (Assorted) (To Go)

$2.95
Organic Milk (To Go)

$2.99
Bundaberg Ginger Beer (To Go)

$3.95
Synergy Kombucha (To Go)

$5.99
Snapple (To Go)

$2.99
Lagunitas Hop Water 12oz Btl. (To Go)

$3.49

Vita Coco Coconut Water 16oz Btl. (To Go)

$3.99

Motts Apple Juice (To Go)

$2.49
Arizona Arnold Palmer Bottle 16oz (To Go)

$2.75

Nesquik (To Go)

$2.75

Organic Coconut Water (To Go)

$4.95

Honest Juice Box (To Go)

$1.99
Voss Bottle 800ml (To Go)

$4.95
Tropicana Orange Juice (To Go)

$2.99

*🍺Draft Beers (To Go)🍺

Bud Light Draft (To Go)

$5.50+