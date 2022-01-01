Rustic Roots imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Rustic Roots

414 Reviews

$$

195 Falls Rd

Shelburne, VT 05482

N/A BEVERAGE

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$2.00+

Hot Cider

$3.75

Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade-Seasonal

$5.00

Palmer-Seasional

$5.00

Mocha

$3.75

Bottled Water

$1.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Soda- Cans

$3.00

Extra Tea Bag

$1.50

Ginger Ale-bottle

$5.00

Ginger Beer-bottle

$3.00

Root Beer-bottle

$5.00

Maple For Coffee

$1.00

Milk, Chocolate

$4.50

Mockmosa

$5.00

Pats Iced Tea

$10.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00+

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Beet Ginger Fizz

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$13.50

Salty Dog

$10.00

Elderflower S/J

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

BeerMosa

$9.50

FIRE Margartia

$12.50

Spiked Lemonade

$9.50

Burnt Lemon

$12.50

Maple On Tap

$14.00

Cider-Ginger Panaché

$12.50

Wicked Pickle

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Liquid Gold

$12.00

Chili Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Drink Special!

$12.00

Cool Cucumber

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

CNC

$13.00

Campari Spritzer

$12.00

Elder Gin Fizz

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Kir Royale

$8.00

Magentergy

$11.00

Dirty Jersey

$12.00

Atrium

$8.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Brunch Punch

$8.00

Sangria

$10.50

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Spiked Cider

$8.00

Spiked Cocoa

$8.50

St Germaine Spritz

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Toasty madras

$14.00

BEER

White, UFO White

$6.00

Pilsner, Green State

$5.00

Pale Ale, Little Wolf

$9.50

IPA, Cone Head

$6.00

Cider, Rosé

$9.50

WINE

W. Burgundy, Macon Villages

$9.50+

Pinot Gris, Anne Amie

$12.50+

Pinot Noir, Lyric

$11.75+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Rose, JeanLuc

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Imagery

$10.50+

Malbec, Zolo

$9.50+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Skyside

$12.50+

Abstract

$68.00Out of stock

VODKA

Tito's

$8.00

App Gap Fractal

$8.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Silo Cucumber

$11.00

Silo Lavender

$11.00

GMO Orange

$8.50

GIN

Beefeater

$8.50

Hendricks

$12.00

Wild Hart

$11.00

WHISKEY/SCOTCH

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jameson

$11.50

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Stillhouse

$9.00

Glenmorangie

$17.00

Dalmore 18

$25.00

Suntory

$13.00

TEQUILA

Espolon

$10.00

RUM

Bacardi

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

Mad River

$11.00

CORDIALS

Baileys

$5.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.50

Kahlua

$9.00

St. Germain

$14.00

Gran Gala

$7.50

Tia Maria

$9.00

Domaine De Canton

$14.00

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Lillet

$9.00

Lairds Applejack

$7.00

McG Mint

$6.00

BREAKFAST

Rustic

$14.50

Jersey

$13.75

Lox Scramble

$14.50

HomeFries

$7.00

A La Carte

Extra Holly

$1.00

Omelette: Truffle/Shroom

$13.75

Omelette: Bacon/Spin

$13.75

Omelette: Sausage/Onion

$13.75

Baked: Shroom/Spin/Tom

$13.50

Baked: AWB/Ham/CMS

$13.50

Baked: Hash & Bacon

$13.50

O.G Benny

$14.50

Salmon Benny

$15.00

Swt Pot Hash

$13.50

Pancake, Baked

$11.50

Flap Jack (1 EA)

$4.00

Personal Pots

$2.00

Pumpkin Waffle

$10.00

Waffle, plain

$6.50

Half Waffle

$4.00

Personal Pots

$2.00

Cinnamon F.T

$11.50

Side Simple F.T (1 E.A)

$4.00

Personal Pots

$2.00

Bacon, Side

$5.00

Burlap, Side

$5.00

Ham, Side

$5.00

Sausage, Side

$5.00

Popover

$2.00+

Wheat

$2.00

Rye

$2.00

White

$2.00

LUNCH

Soup

$5.00+

Quiche

$13.00+

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Pastrami

$15.50

Turkey

$14.00

Gouda

$14.00

Kale

$9.00+

Chix Confit

$13.50

Beet & Pear

$12.00

Dressed Greens

$3.00

Waldorf

$16.00

Side Greens

$3.00

Chips

$4.00

Popover (Copy)

$2.00+

Bacon, Side

$4.00

Burlap, Side

$4.00

Ham, Side

$4.00

Sausage, Side

$4.00

Popover

$2.00+

Wheat

$2.00

Rye

$2.00

White

$2.00

DESSERT

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Pots De Creme

$8.00

Plain Crepe

$6.00

Crepe: Banana Nutella

$9.00

Crepe: G.C. Honey/Walnut

$9.00

Crepe: Pear & Apple

$9.00

KIDS

Kids Eggs & Bacon

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pancake

$9.00

Kids Nutella Banana Crepe

$9.00

Kids Plain Chocolate Crepe

$9.00

Kids Lemon Crepe

$9.00

Kids Berry Crepe

$9.00

Kids FT

$9.00

CREPES

Plain Crepe

$6.00

Crepe: Banana Nutella

$10.00

Crepe: G.C. Honey/Walnut

$10.00

Crepe: Pear & Apple

$10.00

Crepe: Choco Only

$10.00

SPECIALS

NAB MULE

$9.00

Chicken Hash

$16.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

FOOD1

$15.00

FOOD2

$18.00

BOOZE2

$14.00

BOOZE3

$14.00

Liver

$12.00

Nab 2

PrixFixe Dinner

PF DINNER

$80.00

Soup

Salad

Liver

Rib

Trout

Gnocchi

Brulee

Tart

Chocolate

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

195 Falls Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482

Directions

Rustic Roots image

