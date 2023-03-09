A map showing the location of Rustic Rose Tavern 316 Weare RdView gallery

Rustic Rose Tavern 316 Weare Rd

No reviews yet

316 Weare Rd

Henniker, NH 03242

Breakfast

Mains

2 Eggs

$6.99

3 Eggs

$7.99

French Toast

$8.99

2 Pancakes

$6.99

Steak & 2 Eggs

$9.99

happy hunter meal

$9.99

Waffles

$8.99

Eggs Bene

$7.99

biscuits and gravy

$7.99

Sandwiches

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Egg & Cheese

$2.99

Meat Bkfst Sand

$4.29

Egg Meat Cheese

$3.99

Bagel Sandwich

$4.29

barn yard bagle sandwich

$5.99

Omelettes

Cheese Omlette

$7.99

Western Omlette

$9.49

Sides

Homefries w/Onions

$1.99

Homefries No Onion

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$1.75

Corn Beef Hash

$2.00

Single Egg

$1.00

Bagel w cream cheese

$2.75

Muffin

$2.25

toast

$1.25

bacon

$2.00

sausage

$2.00

ham

$2.00

hollandaise sauce

$1.99

grill cheese

$4.99

english muf

$1.10

doughnut

$1.49

kids breakfast

kids 2 pancake and hash browns

$4.99

kids 1 egg

$4.99

NA Bev

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$1.75+

juice

$1.75+

Tea

$1.75

soda

$2.50

hot chocolate

$2.50

Bottles

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

orange

$2.50

root beer

$2.50

dasani water

$1.49

smart water

$1.99

Lunch/Dinner

Appetizers

chicken wings

$8.99

chicken tenders

$8.99

beer battered onion ring

$4.99

sun dried tomato artichoke dip

$8.99

This dish is served with toasted garlic bread.

cheese sticks

$7.99

bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers

$6.99

chips and salsa

$4.99

Potato skins

$6.99

GARLIC BREAD

$5.99

Rustic Nachos

$9.99

chicken nachos

$12.99

hamburg nachos

$12.99

chili nachos

$13.99

steak nachos

$14.99

yin yang dragon breath wings

$11.99

burgers

Hamburger

$8.50

cheeseburger

$8.99

salads

side salad

$3.00

garden salad

$7.99

southwest with chicken

$11.99

greek

$8.99

cobb salads

$12.99

caesar salad

$7.99

taco

$12.99

southwest with steak

$14.99

chef salad

$12.99

soup

french onion

$5.99

chowder

$3.00

soup

$3.00

seafood

seafood plate

$27.99

haddock plate

$14.99

two way

$23.99

three way

$23.99

clam strips

$12.99

whole belly clam

$17.99

shrimp dinner

$12.99

scallop dinner

$17.99

fish taco

$13.99

haddock en papillote

$14.99

haddock sandwich

$8.25

entrees after 4

roast pork loin and caramelized onions

$14.99

bbq rib plate

$15.99+

smothered stk tips

$14.99

fajitas chicken

$9.99

Fajitas Steak

$13.99

pasta

shrimp scampi

$15.99

veal parmesan

$16.99

chicken parmesan

$14.99

chicken marsala

$14.99

chicken broccoli alfredo

$13.99

linguine with meatballs

$12.99

lunch sandwiches

blt

$9.99

turkey club

$9.99

reuben

$10.99

chicken breast sandwich

$10.99

chicken caesar wrap

$11.99

steak tip bulky

$11.99

french dip

$11.99

cuban

$11.99

maple turkey panini

$10.99

grilled cheese plate

$7.99

hot dog plate

$8.99

entrees all day

chicken tender plate

$9.99

quesadillas

$8.99

chicken quesadillas

$11.99

steak quesadillas

$13.99

buffalo man and cheese

$12.99

Kids Meals

Kid Hot Dog

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Tenders

$5.99

Kid Spag & Meatballs

$5.99

Kid Burgers

$5.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kid Chz Pizza

$5.99

Kid Roni Pizza

$6.99

Bar Menu

Wine

merlot

$6.00

cab sevg

$6.00

white znfdl

$6.00

chard

$6.00

pinot grig

$6.00

Drafts

bud light draft

$3.95

sam seasonal

$6.00

northwood porter

$7.00

henniker hopsling

$6.00

founders breakfast stout

$6.00

allagash white

$6.00

founders all day

$5.50

lawsons sip of sunshine

$8.00

downeast

$6.50

woodstock pigs ear

$6.00

Bottles

Bud Bottle

$3.69

bud light bottle

$3.69

coors light bottle

$3.69

miller lite bottle

$3.69

mich ultra bottle

$4.00

sam boston lager bottle

$5.00

corona bottle

$5.00

heineken bottle

$5.00

pbr 16 ounce can

$3.00

harpoon ipa

$5.00

twisted tea

$4.50

fiddlehead can

$3.00

hopsling can

$3.00

blue moon

$5.00

Vodka

Vodka

$7.50

Martini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Cape Codder

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Tequila

Tequila

$7.50

Margarita

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Whiskey

Whiskey

$7.50

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Bourbon

Bourbon

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Scotch

Scotch

$7.50

Gin

Gin Options

$7.50

Martini

$9.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Gin Rickey

$8.50

Rum

Rum

$7.50

Cuba Libre

$8.50

Dark & Stormy

$8.50

Cordials

Bailey's

$9.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blue Hawaiiian

$8.50

Blue Lagoon

$8.50

Cape Codder

$8.50

Cuba Libre

$8.50

Dark & Stormy

$8.50

Fuzzy Naval

$8.50

Gin Martini

$9.00

Gin Ricky

$8.50

Grateful Dead

$9.50

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Kamikaze

$8.50

Long Island

$9.50

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Painkiller

$8.50

Red Death

$8.50

Salty Dog

$8.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Seabreeze

$8.50

Seven & Seven

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.50

Tennessee Tea

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tokyo Tea

$7.50

Tom Collins

$9.50

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$8.50

Margaritas

Well Margarita

$7.50

Classic Margarita

$8.50

Flavored Margarita

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Henniker Railroad Spike

$8.50

Honey Hole

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Noeaster

$8.50

Ocean Born Mary

$8.50

RedN.E.C.

$8.00

Rustic Wagon

$9.50

Specialty Margarita

$9.00

Specialty Martini

$10.50

Tackle Box

$8.50

coctail of month

$6.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

316 Weare Rd, Henniker, NH 03242

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Manchester
