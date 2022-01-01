Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Popular Items

Lettuce Wraps
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
10oz Burger

Starters

2 Soft Pretzels

$8.00

Salt, Dijon mustard and signature cheese dip.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard,or BBQ sauce. Hot, med, mild or plain.Includes choice of fries or salad.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$17.00

1¼ pound (about 8 wings) with fries, RH Salad or Caesar. Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ.Hot, med, mild or plain.

DW Crack Shrimp

$16.00

6 Black tiger shrimp, grilled and tossed in butter, garlic and cracked pepper.

Filet Nachos

Filet Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips with pico de gallo,olives, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream & our JC signature cheese sauce.

Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Chicken, asian mix veggies, served on romaine lettuce cups.

Philly Fries

$15.00

Shaved rib eye piled with mushrooms, onions, over fries with our signature cheese sauce.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Pile on some chicken or steak for $5. Shrimp for $7.

RH Angus Sliders

$14.00

Ketchup, grilled onion, cheese, pickle. Choice of fries or any side salad.

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Black tiger shrimp with the signature cocktail sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

A combination of Fresh Artichoke, Spinach, & Creamy Parmesan Cheese served with Parmesan Garlic Bread.

Tuna Chips

$15.00

Cajun seasoned tuna, citrus soy, served on a wonton chip with wasabi.

Salads

Caesar

$12.00

with house made croutons. Add Chicken $6 or Shrimp $9

Double Wedge Salad

$14.00

Crisp Iceberg lettuce topped with Blue Cheese, Bacon Bits,Scallions, Tomato, shaved red onions Add Chicken $6, Add Crispy Shrimp or Salmon $8

Filet Salad

Filet Salad

$27.00

Petite filet, romaine lettuce, bacon bits, tomatoes and Parmesan dressing.

Red Rock Cobb Salad

Red Rock Cobb Salad

$17.00

A traditional Cobb made with free range chicken, fresh corn, bleu cheese, tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, sliced hard eggs and ripe avocados over our spring mix dressed with our house made vinaigrette.

Rustic Salad

Rustic Salad

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, pine nuts, feta, and champagne vinaigrette with mixed greens. Add Chicken $6, Add Tuna $8, Shrimp $9, or Salmon $12

Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough.
10oz Burger

10oz Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, ketchup and mustard.Add bacon $2; Add avocado $2; Add mushrooms $.50; Add Blue cheese crumbles $2

Al's Steak Dip

$14.00

Shaved prime rib on a fresh Hoagie roll with grilled onions, Horseradish spread, au jus, Provolone Cheese

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Double breast, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce

Full Philly Sandwich

Full Philly Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.

Full Philly Wrap

$16.00

Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Double breast, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.

Half Philly Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.

Half Philly Wrap

$11.00

Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.

JC Chicken Club

$14.00

Sliced organic chicken, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, mayo. On toasted sourdough.

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese.

Spicy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Spicy chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing.

Entrees

Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta

$22.00

Cajun chicken, tomatoes, creamy cheese sauce, garlic toast. (*substitute shrimp $6)

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Pan seared chicken breast, mushrooms, marsala sauce served with fettuccine pasta and garlic toast.

Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$18.00

Alfredo sauce, veggie medley, garlic toast. Add chicken $6 or shrimp $9.

Maple Salmon

$25.00

10 oz. salmon filet glazed with maple and dijon mustard with asparagus and choice of RH Salad or Caesar.

Organic Double Breast Chicken

$22.00

Organic double breast chicken, served sliced. With asparagus and choice of side RH salad, side Caesar, or fries.

Rigatoni Vodka

$22.00

Fresh prosciutto, romano parmesan cheese, peeled tomatoes, and garlic, topped with creamy tomato vodka sauce. Add chicken for $6

Salmon 10oz

Salmon 10oz

$25.00

10oz Salmon, includes asparagus with choice of side salad or fries.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$25.00

Bacon, with fresh Prosciutto, Garlic, and Pecorino Cheese, served with a creamy carbonara sauce

Twin Tails

$38.00

Two 6 oz. lobster tail with choice of RH Salad, Caesar or French Fries.

Mexican

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$22.00

7 oz. carne asada meat served with avocado, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas with rice and beans.

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

3 flour tortillas filled with carne asada meat or shredded chicken, cilantro, onions, mixed cheeses and rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

3 flour tortillas filled with marinated shrimp, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, and mixed cheeses with rice and beans.

Taquitos

$17.00

3 tortillas filled with chicken, queso fresco, lettuce,pico de gallo, sour cream, hot sauce on the side.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$17.00

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rice, refried beans, topped with either green chili verde or red sauce.

Sides

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Baked Potato

$8.00

Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, and scallions.

Side Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side JC Salad

$7.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side Potato Wedges

$8.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Side Smothered Tots

$8.00

Side Tater Tots

$7.00

Side Wedge Salad

$7.00

Dessert

Al's Garage Mud Pie

$9.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

NY Cheese Cake

$9.00
Sunday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:10 am - 3:59 am
Kitchen * TAPS * Gaming

Location

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

Rustic House image

