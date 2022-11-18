Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Pizza

Rustico Alexandria Alexandria

No reviews yet

827 Slaters Lane

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Mixed Green Salad
Penne Ala Vodka
Grilled Chicken Salad

Shares

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

arugula, goat cheese, medjool dates, hardwood smoked bacon

Carrot Dip

$10.00

lamb ragu, feta cheese, grilled pita

Cheese & Herb Risotto Tots

$10.00

lemon thyme aioli

Everything Pretzel

$12.00

mustard, beer cheese

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

crispy fried cauliflower, korean bbq sauce, miso mayo, sesame seeds

Meatballs

$10.00

tomato braised meatballs, whipped ricotta, parmesan, basil

Rustico Wings

$15.00

mild, bbq, or spicy, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

creamy spinach dip topped w/ pico and parmesan, house tortilla chips

Thick Cut Fries

$6.00

regular or truffle parm

Wild Mushroom Bruschetta

$12.00

mushrooms, kreider farms cream, grilled rustic bread

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

mushrooms, kreider farms cream, grilled rustic bread

Salad

Beet Salad

$8.00+

shallot, arugula, herb goat cheese, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, quinoa crunch

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

corn, avocado, bacon, pickled red onions, crispy tortillas, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatos, honey-chipotle vinaigrette

Baby Kale Salad

$8.00+

watermelon radish, pepperoncinis, salami, olives, cucumber, tomato, feta, italian vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00+

mixed greens, citrus, crispy shallots, pecorino romano

Steak Salad

$20.00

mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, shallots, pecorino, quinoa crunch, red wine vinaigrette

Mains

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

celery seed slaw, smoked garlic mayo

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

green beans, mashed potatoes, almonds, lemon butter

Penne Ala Vodka

$24.00

grilled chicken, caramelized onions, peas, basil, parmesan

Rigatoni with Bolognese

$21.00

brisket shortrib and pork bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, parmesan, basil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

beef meatballs, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino cheese

Steak & Fries

$29.00

flank steak, herb butter, fries, arugula salad

The Rustico Burger

$18.00

red apron beef patty, sharp american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked garlic aioli

Pizza

Butchers Block

$19.00

san marzano sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicolla, salami, provolone, garlic, scallions

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

san marzano sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken & Cherry Peppers

$18.00

san marzano sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cherry peppers

Funguitown

$17.00

mushroom cream, mushrooms, spinach, goat cheese

Margheritaville

$16.00

san marzano sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, pecorino romano, basil

Sgt. Pepperoni

$18.00

san marzano sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mike's hot honey, pecorino romano

The White

$16.00

ricotta cream, fresh garlic, olive oil, basil

Tuscan

$17.00

san marzano sauce, mozzarella, chicken, sun dried tomatoes, basil pesto

Vodka Pie

$16.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, pecorino romano

Zucca

$19.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, pecorino romano

Kid's

Kids Burger

$8.00

fries or salad

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

tomato sauce, cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

fries or salad

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

fries or salad

Kids Pasta

$8.00

tomato or butter

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Cold

Ice Cream

$5.00

two scoops, option of chocolate, strawberry or chocolate sauce

Apple Pie

$9.00

dark & milk chocolate, whipped cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Hot

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Donuts

$9.00

House-made ricotta dough dumplings, served with caramel, chocolate, or strawberry sauce

Warm Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Show of Hands Cocktails

Pina Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Pineapple-Infused Tequila / Blood Orange Liqueur / Lime Oleo / Fresh Squeezed Lime / Salt (Serves 2)

Cherry Blossom Negroni Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

Rum Blend / Passionfruit / Pineapple / Lemon / Pomegranate (Serves 2)

Manhattan TG

$15.00Out of stock

Bourbon / Sweet Vermouth / Housemade Chai Spice Bitters (Serves 2)

Espresso Martini

$15.00Out of stock

vanilla vodka, house espresso, galliano

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location

827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314

