Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Rusticucina San Diego

696 Reviews

$$

3797 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

Popular Items

Wild Boar Sausage
Carbonara
Wild Catch Salmon

Antipasti

Crispy Burrata

$18.00
Rustic Calamari

Rustic Calamari

$19.00

Paprika, Parmesan & fresh herbs.

Grandma's Meatball

Grandma's Meatball

$17.00

Mozzarella, besciamella & pomodoro sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Burrata Bruschetta Toast

$18.00
Chef's Charcuterie Board

Chef selection of charcuterie.

$29.00

Chef selection of charcuterie.

Sicilian Artichoke

$17.00

Eggplant Burrata Bruschetta

$16.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$12.00

Spinach And Fig Flatbread

$20.00

Prosciutto E Burrata Flatbread

$20.00

Soups & Salad

Mandarin Salad

$16.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$17.95

Burrata, arugula & roasted tomatoes.

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$11.95

Hearts of romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic crostini & Caesar dressing.

Pasta/ Chefs Favorite

Wild Boar Sausage

Wild Boar Sausage

$24.00

wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.

Nonna Meatball

Nonna Meatball

$22.00

dry aged beef, parmesan, bread crumbs, mozzarella & and pomodoro sauce

Pesto

Pesto

$23.00

basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO

Grandmas Ragu

veal & pork ragu

$23.00

veal & pork ragu

Carbonara

Carbonara

$25.00

bacon, yolk, onions & parmesan cream sauce.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$23.00

pecorino cheese & fresh black pepper

Lobster Lasagna

$37.00

Pappardelle Short Ribs

$30.00

Classic Lasagna

$23.00

Ravioli Of The Day MP

$30.00

Linguine Al Granchio

$35.00

Black Ink Tagiolini

$36.00

Entrees

Rusticucina Pork Chop

$38.00

Ribeye A La Siciliana (Medium)

$49.95

Cioppino

$36.00

Ossobuco

$38.00

Wild Catch Salmon

$29.95

Pollo Rustio

$29.00

Mediterranean Branzino MP

$52.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.95
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.95

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Burnt Baby Carrots

$13.00

Specials of the day

Cheese wheel

$47.00

Seafood Pasta

$50.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$13.00

Creme Brulée

$13.00

Limoncello Cake

$13.00
Molten Lava Cake

Molten Lava Cake

$13.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$13.00

Dessert Drinks

Rustitini

$16.00

House Dessert Wine

$13.00

Carajillo

$14.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Copper Fig

Copper Fig

$15.00

fig infused vodka, ginger beer, bitters, agave.

Amaretto Sour

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Amaretto, bourbon, orange bitters

Honey Margarita

Honey Margarita

$13.00

tequila, sweet & sour, basil & salt

Il Fumoso

Il Fumoso

$16.00

smoked bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters,

Lemontini

Lemontini

$15.00

pear vodka, limocello, sweet & sour, prosecco

Cucumber Spritz

Cucumber Spritz

$14.00

campari, sweet vermouth, prosecco.

Aperol Sour

Aperol Sour

$15.00

Aperol, grapefruit, egg white, citrus agave, Prosecco.

Mocktail

$10.00
Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$12.00
White Sangria

White Sangria

$12.00

Alesmith .394

$9.00

pale ale, San Diego 6% abv

Alesmith Nut Brown

$9.00

brown ale, San Diego 4.8% abv

Modern Times Orderville

$9.00

hazy ipa, San Diego 7.2% abv

Peroni

$8.00

(bottled) Italian pale lager 5.1% abv

White Rascal

$9.00

belgian witbier, Temecula 5% abv

Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$8.00

lager, San Diego 6% abv

Stone Delicious

$9.00

ipa, San Diego 7.7 %

Moscato

$10.00+

Riunite D'oro, Puglia, Italy . (187ml Split)

Mumm Champagne

$75.00

Prosecco

$11.00+

Corte della Flora, Veneto, Italy

Rose' Sofia

$10.00+

Corte della Flora, veneto, Italy.

House White Wine

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio Villa Alena Delle Venezie

$12.00+

Veneto, Italy.

Gavi Di Gavi Villa Sparina

$14.00+

Piemonte, Italy

Catarrato Purato

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Fernlend

$12.00+

Marlborough, New Zealand.

Chardonnay Black Stallion

$13.00+

California

Corkage 2

$25.00

Corkage 3

$35.00

Corkage 4 +++

$45.00

House Red Wine

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon Vinos Atlantico

$13.00+

California.

Chianti Docg Ponte Vecchio

$12.00+

Tuscany, Italy.

Nero D'Avola Stemmari Sicilia

$10.00+

Sicily, Italy.

Sangiovese Santa Cristina

$13.00+

Pinot Noir Blackridge

$12.00+

California.

Red Blend Forty-one

$13.00+

California.

Brunello Di Montalcino

$89.00

Bottle Barolo Cordero Di Mont

$89.00

Piemonte, Italy.

Bottle Nebbiolo Prunotto

$58.00

Barbera D'Alba

$45.00

Bottle Super Tuscan Lagone

$45.00

Tuscany, Italy.

Stags' Leap Cabernet

$110.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$80.00

Titos

$14.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Well Vodka

$11.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Beluga

$20.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Well Gin

$11.00

Patron Silver Blanco

$15.00

DonJulio Reposado

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Mezcal

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Well Tequila

$11.00

Casa Azul

$24.00

Camarena Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Blaco

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.50

Basil Haydens

$16.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

JW Black

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Jack Daniel

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Oban

$20.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Liquor 43

$13.00

Averna

$9.00

Fernet Florio

$10.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Grappa

$12.00

Sambuca Romana

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Port Wine

$10.00

Breakfast Shots.

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cosmo

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Jameson Mule

$16.00

Kamikaze

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

Michelada

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Royal Flush

$17.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sex on Beach

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Black Russian

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Espresso Choc Martini

$16.00

Negroni

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Rusticucina image
Rusticucina image

