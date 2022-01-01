A map showing the location of Breakfast & Bubbles 3831 park boulevardView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Breakfast & Bubbles 3831 park boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

3831 park boulevard

San Diego, CA 91103

Order Again

Hungry princess

Breakfast Burger

$17.95

Loaded Fries

$18.95

Steak & Eggs

$24.95

Breakfast Cali Burrito

$15.95

Classic Salmon Lox Bagel

$17.95

Open Face Breakfast Sandwhich

$18.95

Mexican breakfast taco

$18.95

Toasts, Pancakes + Waffles

Signature Waffle

$15.95

Oreo Stuffed French Toast

$16.95

B&B Pancakes

$15.95

Plain 2 Pancakes

$12.00

Smoked marshmallow

$21.95

Plain waffle

$12.95

Chicken wings waffle

$18.95

Eggs

Caviar Benedict

$24.95

Meat Lovers Omlet

$17.95

Short Rib Benedict

$18.95

American Breakfast

$19.95

3 Eggs

$7.95

Classic Benedict

$17.00

Chilaquiles

$19.95

Starters

Rainbow deviled eggs

$15.95

Salmon Caviar Bellini

$20.95

Basket Of Churros

$15.95

Avocado tempura

$16.95

Buffalo sweet n’ sour chicken wings

$13.95

Hold The Meat

Watermelon salad

$16.95

Acai Bowl

$15.95

Veggie Frittata

$17.95

Grilled Avocado

$14.95

B+B avocado toast

$18.95

Party time plate

Tower of Sweetness

$35.95

Savory Board with Pink Eggs

$26.95

All That Glitter Is Gold

$45.95

On The Side

Crispy Bacon

$9.95

Italian Sausage

$9.95

Avocado

$5.95

Dirty Hashbrown

$13.95

Side Potatoes

$7.95

Side French Fries

$5.00

Bday Dessert

Truffle Parm Fries

$10.95

Fruit Cup

$12.95

Turkey bacon

$13.95

Plain hashbrown

$8.00

Gold burger

All that glitter is gold

$45.95

Liquor Is Quicker/BREAKFAST BUZZ

Best Part of Waking Up

$15.95

XOXO - Gossip Girl

$15.95

Cool as a Cucumber

$14.95

Nosey Rosie

$16.95

Spice Up Your Life

$16.95

Florida Man

$19.95

Darker the Berry

$16.95

Breakfast Shot

$14.95

More Espresso Less Depresso

$17.95

Svedka Rose Spritzer

$15.95

Margarita flight

$24.00Out of stock

The Adam

$20.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Evolution Tangerine

$6.00

Evolution Grapefruit

$6.00

Evolution OJ

$6.00

Evolution Apple

$6.00

Evolution Watermelon

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Frozen Lemonade

$11.95

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Mimosas

Taste The Rainbow

$13.95

Rosemary Baby Mimosa

$13.95

Pineapple-Blood Orange

$12.95

OJ Mimosa

$10.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$10.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$10.00

FLAVOR OJ SIDE

$5.00

FLAVOR CRANBERRY SIDE

$5.00

FLAVOR PINEAPPLE SIDE

$5.00

FLAVOR OJ SIDE

$5.00

SIDE TASTE THE RAINBOW

$7.00

FLAVOR ROSEMARY GRAPEFRUIT SIDE

$6.50

FLAVOR PINEAPPLE BLOOD OJ SIDE

$6.50

House flight

$15.00Out of stock

Mimosa flight

$35.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Mexican Mocha

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Pumpkin Latte Special

$5.00

Booch + Brew+ Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.95

Peroni

$8.95

Rotating Ipa

$9.00

Spicy Michelada

$9.95

B+B Bloody

$14.95

Pelligrino

$7.00

Panna Water

$7.00

Red Bull

$5.95

Bottle Bubbles

Just the Tip 8==D

$100.00

BTL CHANDON BRUT

$60.00

BTL CHANDON ROSE

$65.00

BTL MOET CHANDON BRUT

$125.00

BTL MOET CHANDON ROSE

$155.00

BTL VEUVE BRUT

$120.00

BTL VEUVE ROSE

$150.00

Light Up DOM PERIGNON

$500.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$50.00

House Bottle Champagne

$40.00

House Rose Btl

$55.00

House bottle mimosa

$55.00

Italian brut rose / apres sol

$55.95

Champagne For $1

$1.00

Glass/splits

House champagne glass

$13.00

House red glass

$13.00

House white glass

$13.00

Moët rose split

$26.95

Ruffino prosecco split

$14.95

Ruffino rose split

$18.95

Chandon brut split

$14.95

Chandon rose split

$19.95

Moët brut split

$26.95

Moscato

$15.95

Red sangria

$14.00

White sangria

$14.00

Liquor

Beefeater

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

House Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Roku Japanese

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Screwball

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

House Bourbon

$10.00

St Liberty Bourbon

$14.00

St Liberty Rye

$14.00

St Liberty 4 Grain

$14.00

Crystal Head

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

House Vodka

$10.00

Vanilla Vodka

$12.00

Citron Vodka

$12.00

Watermelon Vodka

$12.00

Calirosa

$18.00

Herradura Repo

$15.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

Teremana Silver

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio 70

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Claze Azul

$20.00Out of stock

Lobos Mezcal

$16.00Out of stock

Lobos Joven Tequila

$14.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Martini Branco

$10.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$12.00

Coconut Rum

$11.00

House Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Baybreeze

$11.00

Bellini

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Chambord Margarita

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Mother’s special drink

$1.00

Bottles tequila

Bottle don julio blanco

$200.00

Bottle don julio reposado

$250.00

Bottle don Julio 70

$320.00

Bottle casamigos

$245.00

Bottle patron anejo

$230.00

Bottle calirosa

$250.00

Put a lid on

Put a lid on

$17.00

B&B Mug

$15.00

B&B T-shirt

$25.00

Baby it’s cold outside

$60.00

Halloween drinks

Halloween mimosa

$12.00

Halloween margarita

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3831 park boulevard, San Diego, CA 91103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

