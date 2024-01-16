Rustik Tavern (Brooklyn Navy Yard)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Drop by for drinks, dinner, or brunch on weekends. We're also available for you to grab something delicious to-go. A perfect place for date night, a reunion with friends, or celebrating life's big milestones. Come pull up a seat, you'll feel right at home. Whether you're new to the neighborhood or been here for 20 years, Rustik Tavern is the spot.
Location
141 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Gallery