Rusty Bellies
937 Dodecanese Blvd
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Popular Items
Starters
Banger Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in a mildly spicy honey mustard sauce.
Calamari
A mound of tender calamari, fried to perfection. Served with marinara.
Ceviche
Fresh fish, shrimp, and scallops in a citrus marinade with bell peppers, onion, herbs, and spices. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
Ceviche Stack
Layers of homemade guacamole, fresh ceviche, and mango salsa. Served with tortillas chips.
Chicken Wings
12 wings, fried and tossed in a mildly spicy, sweet buffalo sauce.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Crispy sprouts tossed in a garlicky parm dressing. Topped with grated parmesan and lemon.
Garlic Mussels
A big bowl of black mussels in garlic white wine. Served with bread for dipping.
Garlic Clams
A big bowl of middleneck clams in garlic white wine. Served with bread for dipping.
Garlic Peel + Eat Shrimp
A big bowl of peel + eat shrimp in garlic white wine. Served with bread for dipping.
Peel & Eat Shrimp - 1/2 lb
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1LB
Caught on our own boat! Server hot, peel + eat style.
Teeha Marie Fish Spread
Smoked fresh, in-house.
Wholebelly App
Salmon Cake App.
Feta Dip
Buffalo Shrimp
Steamed Edamame
Greens + Bowls
Caesar Salad Bowl
Romaine, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, and homemade caesar dressing.
Garden Salad Bowl
Romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green bell pepper, shredded carrots.
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine, kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, chickpeas, beets, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Topped with a scoop of homemade potato salad.
Kitchen Sink + Greens
A bowl of beautiful mixed greens, homemade puffed rice, grilled halloumi cheese, sliced cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, watermelon radish, avocado, chipotle aioli, and topped with crispy panko chicken. Served with warm naan bread.
Rusty's Cobb Salad
Fried Gulf shrimp, bacon, egg, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and topped with fried onion straws.
Signature Salad Bowl
Mixed greens, candied pecans, golden raisins, green apple, red onion, tomato, and goat cheese crumbles. Served with honey lemon poppyseed dressing.
Little Poke
Raw Ahi tuna, diced and lightly marinaded in a sesame soy dressing. Served atop veggies and finished with masago, avocado, and poke mayo.
The Big Ka-Tuna Rice Bowl
Jamine rice topped with raw, marinated Ahi tuna, fresh veggies, pineapple, seaweed salad, avocado, sesame seeds, masago, and finished with spicy mayo.
Salmon Spinach Salad
Spinach, chopped egg, bacon, onion, tomato, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and key lime vinaigrette. Topped with blackened salmon.
Signature Side Salad
Mixed greens, candied pecans, golden raisins, green apple, red onion, tomato, and goat cheese crumbles. Served with honey lemon poppyseed dressing.
Garden Side Salad
Romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green bell pepper, shredded carrots.
Caesar Side Salad
Romaine, homemade coutons, parmesan cheese, and homemade caesar dressing.
1946 Steak Salad
Sandwiches
Double Eagle Chicken Sandwich Fried
A boneless breast of chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and toppings of your choice.
Boatyard Burger
House-made burger topped with grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, pepperjack cheese, and remoulade sauce.
Big Beautiful Burger
House-made burger topped with melted cheese, bacon, and the works on a glossy roll.
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
8 Ounces, domestically caught by local fishermen, in local waters. Never imported, always authentic.
Grilled Grouper Sandwich
8 Ounces, domestically caught by local fishermen, in local waters. Never imported, always authentic.
Fried Grouper Sandwich
8 Ounces, domestically caught by local fishermen, in local waters. Never imported, always authentic.
90 Miles to Cuban
House roasted mojo pork, salami, swiss cheese, pickles, and M & M sauce!
Uncle Stevie
Shaved prime rib topped with grilled onions and provolone cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a side of au jus and homemade horseradish sauce.
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, dill sauce and scallions on a hoagie roll.
Anclote Cluck🐔
The ultimate fried chicken sandwich! Bacon, sweet + spicy buffalo honey, pickled red onions, blue cheese, and bibb lettuce.
Market Mahi Sandwich
Fried Mahi, bibb lettuce, pickled red onion, avocado, tomato, and silntro lime sauce on a toasted bun.
Steamed Seafood
Cedar Key Clams 2.5 dz
Steamed Cedar Key middle necks
Rusty's Pot Bellie Bucket
Snow crab, Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, smoked sausage, corn, potatoes, citrus + hard boiled egg for good luck.
Snow Crab Clusters
Weighed to order, a full pound and a half of the best snow crab you'll find.
Stone Crab Claws - Jumbo
Freshly caught from our own boats. 2-3 Claws
Stone Crab Claws - Large
Freshly caught from our own boats. 4-6 Claws
Stone Crab Claws - Medium
Freshly caught from our own boats. 5-7 Claws
Juicy Snow Crab
A cajun-style mix of onions, garlic, spices + heat. Weighed to order, a full pound and a half of the best snow crab you'll find.
Juicy Full Shrimp
A cajun-style mix of onions, garlic, spices + heat. Caught on our own boat! Server hot, peel + eat style.
Juicy Cedar Key Clams 2.5 dz
A cajun-style mix of onions, garlic, spices + heat.
Juicy Pot Belly
Caught on our own boat! Server hot, peel + eat style. Snow crab, Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, smoked sausage, corn, potatoes, citrus + hard boiled egg for good luck.
Chicken + Steak
16oz Blackboard Steak
The best big ribeye in town! Seasoned and grilled perfectly. Served with choice of two sides and fresh bread
Chicken Dakota
A perfectly pan seared breast of chicken with sauteed artichokes and fire roasted tomatoes in a light lemon cream sauce. Served over rice and finished with feta cheese and basil.
Sweet Chick
Served with fries and cole slaw.
Seafood Favorites
E. Sea Rider Mahi
Grilled skewers of shrimp and sea scllops paired with a fillet of Mahi. Served over yellow rice.
E. Sea Rider Salmon
Grilled skewers of shrimp and sea scllops paired with a fillet of Salmon. Served over yellow rice.
E. Sea Rider Snapper
Grilled skewers of shrimp and sea scallops paired with a fillet of American Red Snapper. Served over yellow rice.
E. Sea Rider Grouper
Grilled skewers of shrimp and sea scallops paired with a fillet of grouper. Served over yellow rice.
Johnny O Grouper Dinner Blackened
Fresh Gulf grouper fillet. Served with two sides.
Johnny O Grouper Dinner Grilled
Fresh Gulf grouper fillet. Served with two sides.
Johnny O Grouper Dinner Fried
Fresh Gulf grouper fillet. Served with two sides.
Early Out
A Tarpon Springs tradition! Fresh mullet fillets, hand breaded and fried. Served with two sides.
Fish + Chips
Authentic English Style. Atlantic cod, double battered in a homemade beer batter + fried.
Carly Sue Redeux
Chef Adrian's twist on the classic shrimp and grits. Blackened shrimp, blistered grape tomatoes in a Cajun scallion butter sauce atop creamy cheddar grits. Finished with a crispy pancetta chip.
Snapper Due West
Panko encrusted American Red Snapper over roasted fingerling potatoes and asparagus. Finished with two Gulf shrimp and topped with a light key lime cream sauce and fresh avocado.
Madame Blackened
Fresh Gulf shrimp. Served with two sides.
Madame Grilled
Fresh Gulf shrimp. Served with two sides.
Madame Fried
Fresh Gulf shrimp. Served with two sides.
Jack's Shrimp Trio
Straight off the Julie Ann! 6 Peel & Eat Shrimp, bellie banger shrimp, and steamed rock shrimp.
Johnny O Snapper Dinner Blackened
Fresh Gulf grouper fillet. Served with two sides.
Johnny O Snapper Dinner Grilled
Fresh Gulf grouper fillet. Served with two sides.
Johnny O Snapper Fried
Fresh Gulf grouper fillet. Served with two sides.
Soggy Dollar
Salmon Bowl
Pasta
Fat Cat Chicken
Cajun alfredo topped with blackened chicken. Served over linguini.
Fat Cat Shrimp
Cajun alfredo topped with blackened shrimp. Served over linguini.
Little Joe White Wine
A trio of bay scallops, Gulf shrimp, and mussels in a delicious garlic white wine sauce. Served over linguini.
Mussels Fra Diavolo
A delicious bowl of PEI mussels in a spicy marinara sauce over linguini. Finished with fresh grated parmesan and a baguette.
Seafood Mac + Cheese
Sweet Maine lobster in a creamy shar cheddar and gruyere sauce over rigatoni pasta. Topped with jumbo Gulf shrimp and garlic toast points.
Sides + Additions
Asparagus
Bacony Brussels Sprouts
Black Beans + Rice
Bread Basket
Cheese Grits
Cole Slaw
Corn Casserole
Green Beans + Shiitake Mushroom
Hushpuppies - 6 Togo
Potato Salad
Tackle Fries
Fingerling Potatoes
Sausage
6OZ Sirloin Steak
Steamer Potatoes
Corn On The Cobb
Side of Bacon
Sweet Potatoe FF
Minnows
Tacos on the run
Two Shrimp Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chiptole ranch. Served with black beans and rice.
Two Fresh Catch Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chiptole ranch. Served with black beans and rice.
Two Grouper Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chiptole ranch. Served with black beans and rice.
Two Chicken Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chiptole ranch. Served with black beans and rice.
Fire
Ahi Sashimi
Birthday Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado and, spicy tuna. Topped with spicy scallops, crunchy tempura, and spicy sauce.
California Roll
Real snow crab, cucumber, and avocado.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with crunchy tempura.
Dragonfly Roll
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber. Topped with avocado, mango sauce, and Japanese seasoning.
Fire Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with raw scallop and krab* mix.
Fire The Cannons
Salmon, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, and spicy mayo. Topped with Ahi, black masago, and sweet and spicy sauce.
Hawaiian Roll
Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, and cucumber. Topped with mango, avocado, roasted macadamia nuts, and coconut flakes.
Long Gone Roll
Panko grouper, avocado, cream cheese, and spicy mayo. Topped with tuna, masago, garlicky soy sauce drizzle, and crispy wonton strips.
Miguel Roll
Real snow crab, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with spicy Salmon, masago, and sesame chili oil
Moo Moo Roll
Avocado, asparagus, cilantro, green onion, and blue cheese crumbles. Topped with medium-rare steak, jalapeno slices, and chimichurri sauce.
Pauszu Roll
Crab meat, smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with eel sauce, coconut flakes, macadamia nuts, and scallions.
Salmon Sashimi
Seaweed Salad
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Sponger Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with sweet and spicy tuna.
Sunshine Roll
Smoked salmon tempura, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with salmon, lemon slices, and masago.
The Lotus
Blackened tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno and green onion. Topped with avocado, spicy yellow tail mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo and microgreens.
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Tower
A beautiful stack of spicy tuna, sushi rice, and Ahi. Topped with eel sauce, tempura shrimp, ponzu sauce, and sesame oil. Finished with green onion and sesame seeds.
Volcano Roll
Ahi, asparagus, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with baked spicy conch and krab* mix.
Yellow Belly
Spicy yellow tail, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with yellow tail, sliced mango and microgreens.
Sweetheart Roll
Beverages
Acqua Panna
Authentic choices, genuine moments. Embrace the good taste in your life with Acqua Panna.
Ginger ale
Mexican Coke Bottle
Real Cane Sugar
Mexican Sprite Bottle
Real Cane Sugar
Tonic Q Bottle
Virgin Bloody
Red Bull
Employee Red Bull
Gatorade
Yoo-hoo
Disney Drinks
Box Water
Oj
Wine
Once Upon a Vine Chardonay Bottle
Beautiful aromas of pear, peach, citrus, honey and vanilla. The aromatics carry over into the mouth showcasing the pear, stone fruit, golden delicious apples along with layers of clove, cardamom and a creaminess not unlike a crème brulee. This is a complex wine with a silky mouth-feel that also maintains a clean and crisp finish.
Bottle Duckhorn Cabernet
The exceptional 2018 growing season produced a stunning expression of Napa Valley Cabernet, with alluring aromas of black Mission fig, black raspberry, and chocolate, as well as notes of sage, cardamom, crème brûlée, and anise. On the palate, flavors of elderberry, plum, blueberry, red licorice, and violet glide across silky tannins, with bright, balanced acidity contributing to a long, focused finish.
Bottle Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Wine is pale straw in hue and has delicate floral aromas with a hint of citrus. On the palate, the wine offers tropical fruit flavors and a crisp, refreshing finish. Try matching this Pinot Grigio wine with light pastas, poultry and fish.
Bottle Louis Martini Cabernet
The 2018 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon is an approachable, fruit-driven wine. It offers a welcomingly round mouthfeel with ripe notes of red fruit and cherry. Delicate hints of dark chocolate and oak spice on the finish add layers of elegance and freshness, offering a rich yet balanced expression of the varietal.
Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir
A rich garnet color, the wine reveals lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, vanilla, and toasty oak. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity to the soft, plush palate. The well-integrated oak provides structure and depth seldom seen in Pinot Noir.
Bottle Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Pale yellow-green, with star bright clarity. Lifted passionfruit, grapefruit, gooseberry, and peach fruit flavors, with complexing hints of jalapeno, nettle, boxwood and blackcurrant leaf. A full flavored, medium bodied wine, with an abundance of regionally typical blackcurrant and gooseberry flavors that linger on the dry, clean finish. This wine is a perfect accompaniment to summer salads, poultry and shellfish, such as Marlborough’s famous green-lipped mussels. Also try it with lobster and white fish.
Bottle Budweiser
Budweiser was the first national beer brand, introduced in 1876.
Bottle Bud Light
We couldn't find a fun fact about this one
Bottle Corona
the beer's official name is Corona Extra
Bottle Heineken
Wherever you go in the world, it’s always refreshing to see something you recognise. That green bottle, the red star, the smiling ‘e’… like an instant welcome from an old friend.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh from our boats to you! Thank you for supporting local fishermen and small business!
937 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689