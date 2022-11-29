Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rusty Bull @ Chucktown Brewing 337 King St.

No reviews yet

337 King St.

Charleston, SC 29401

Popular Items

All American Burger
Soft Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese
Pizza Rolls

Small Bites

6 Wings

$12.00

6 wings tossed in your choice of hot, hot honey, BBQ, honey mustard, garlic parm, sriracha ranch, teriyaki, dry rub, lemon pepper, or dry ranch.

Boiled Peanuts

$7.00

$2 off during Happy Hour

Cheese Curds

$12.00

fried cheese curds served w/ your choice of sauce $2 off during Happy Hour

Corndogs

$8.00

8 mini cordogs w/ house made mustard $2 off during Happy Hour

Fried Green Tomato Stack

$12.00Out of stock

3 fried, hand panko breaded green tomatoes w/ pimento cheese, pepper relish and Rusty Bull sauce $2 off during Happy Hour

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kickin' it old school. Standard issue grilled cheese w/ American cheese. Add Bacon $2 red/green tomato $1 $2 off during Happy Hour

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Cup of house made pimento cheese w/ veggies and pita

Pizza Rolls

$8.00

8 pepperoni pizza rolls! Yeah, we know, it's awesome $2 off during Happy Hour

Saucy Nuggs

$12.00

12 house made bones-less “wings” but we all know there is no such thing as a boneless chicken wing... $2 off during Happy Hour

Soft Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

$8.00

$2 off during Happy Hour

Tachos

$10.00

TACHOS NOT TACOS! Tots topped with beer cheese, pickled jalapeño, pepper relish + bacon $2 / fried or grilled chicken $4 / any wing sauce $ .50

Salads

Add fried or grilled chicken to any salad $4

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens w/ choice of dressing, tomato, cucumber and red onion

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion

Big Bites

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in our signature Hot Honey

Battery Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in our signature Hot Honey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pimento cheese

Chucktown Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy breaded fried chicken breast w/ pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, tomato, onion and sriracha ranch

Tender Basket

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders

The 317

$16.00

Breaded pork tenderloin, lettuce, onion, pickle and special sauce

3005 Burger

$16.00

2 patties, smoked gouda, onion fig jam and arugula

All American Burger

$16.00

2 patties, lettuce, tomato, onion w/ choice of cheese + add bacon $2

Park Circle Patty Melt

$16.00

2 patties, american cheese, sautéed onions and Rusty Bull sauce

Brew Pub Turkey Club

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Happy Hour (M-F / 4-7)

Items available all the time but are $2 off during Happy Hour!!! Monday-Friday 4-7

Specials

Grab N' Go of the Week

$12.00

Buffalo chicken, fried or grilled, arugula, tomato, pepper jack cheese and sriracha ranch in a tomato basil wrap w/ a bag of chips and a fountain drink or tea

Soup du Jour

$8.00

Chef Mark’s Chicken Velvet

Tailgate Meatballs

$8.00

Buffalo Dip

$10.00

Rivalry Week Combo

$17.00

Draft Beer

Bock Off

$5.00+

German style Bock. Happy Oktoberfest!

Free the Trippel

$7.00+

Belgian trippel

Livin’ Easy

$5.00+

Light bodied lager

Railyard

$5.00+

Mild English brown ale, caramel and fruit notes

Tumbling Monk

$5.00+

American porter

Canned Beer

BellyItcher Ale 16 oz Can

$5.00

Berry Stomp 16 oz Can

$8.00

Dance Naked 16 oz Can

$8.00

Juice Juice 16 oz Can

$8.00

Livin’ Easy Lager 16 oz Can

$6.00

Saltwater Cerveza 16 oz Can

$6.00

Striker's Wit 16 oz Can

$5.00

Uncle Slam 16 oz Can

$5.00

Bucket

$20.00

Your choice of 4 of our Rusty Bull packaged beers

To-Go Beer

Rusty Bull BellyItcher Ale 4pk

$12.99

Rusty Bull Berry Stomp 4pk

$14.99

Rusty Bull Cuban Lager 4pk

$13.99

Rusty Bull Dance Naked 4pk

$13.99

Rusty Bull Livin' Easy Lager 4pk

$13.99

Rusty Bull Juice Juice 4pk

$14.99

Rusty Bull Saltwater Cerveza 4pk

$12.99

Rusty Bull Strikers Wit 4pk

$12.99

Rusty Bull Uncle Slam 4pk

$12.99

Mix & Match 4pk

$15.99

Your choice of 4 of our Rusty Bull packaged beers

Ciders / Seltzers / Teas

Austin East Cider

$7.00

Fruit Smash Seltzer

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

OG, Half and Half and Light available

Vodka

Tito's

$6.00+

Kettle One

$10.00+

Gin

Aviation

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Goslings Black Seal

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Tequila

Lunazul

$6.00+

Teremana

$6.00+

Espolon Blanco

$7.00+

Espolon Reposado

$8.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00+

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$10.00+

Whiskey / Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Tullamore Dew

$7.00+

Makers

$7.00+

Makers 46

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Basil Hayden’s

$8.00+

Dewar’s 12 Year Scotch

$8.00+

Flavors / Cordials

Firefly Sweet Tea

$5.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00+

Pink Whitney

$5.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Screwball

$7.00+

Rumpleminze

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$4.00+

Jameson Orange

$7.00+

Howler Head

$7.00+

Fernet Branca

$7.00+

Fernet Menta

$7.00+

Montenegro

$10.00+

Kahlua

$5.00+

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.00+

Aperol

$7.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Cocktails / Shots

Death by Ranch Water

$12.00

Lunazul Tequila served in a rimmed Liquid Death can w/ lime

Jell-O Shots

$2.00

$2…Jell-O…Shots!!! Let’s GO!

John Daly

$8.00

Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka w/ lemonade

Rusty Root Beer

$10.00

Grown ups only. Kahlúa, vodka and soda water. That is all!

Dark ‘N’ Stormy

$12.00

Goslings Black Rum w/ ginger beer and bitters

Flying Negroni

$14.00

Aviation Gin, Campari and sweet red vermouth w/ an orange slice

King George Old Fashioned

$15.00

W/ Bulleit Rye

Negroni Sbagliato, With Prosecco In It

$14.00

Campari and sweet red vermouth topped w/ sparkling wine and an orange slice

Green Tea

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

Avia Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Avia Chardonnay

$10.00

Avia Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Avia Pinot Noir

$10.00

Avia Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Bubbles

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Mr. Pibb, Barq’s Root Beer, Lemonade

Liquid Death

$4.00

Sparkling, Berry It Alive, Mango Chainsaw, Severed Lime

Tea

$3.00

Sweet or unsweet

Red Bull

$4.00

Regular and Sugar Free

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Drink Local Beer!

Location

337 King St., Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

