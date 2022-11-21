Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Rusty Needle

review star

No reviews yet

1808 N. Plum ST

Hutchinson, KS 67502

5 Piece Bone In Wings -- 1 sauce per order
CUP Soup & Grilled Cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Soup & Salad Special

CUP Soup & Salad

$6.00

CUP Soup & Grilled Cheese

$6.00

CUP Soup, Salad, & Grilled Cheese

$8.00

CUP Soup ONLY

$3.00

CUP Soup REFILL

$2.00

BOWL Soup

$5.00

Salad & Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Appetizers

App Combo

App Combo

$13.00

Appetizer platter consisting of Onion Rings, Cheese Curds, Jalapeno Poppers, and Fried Mushrooms. Comes with marinara and ranch dressing.

Bull Fries

$6.00+
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Cowboy Bites

$7.00

French Fries

$3.00+

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Our breaded, spicy jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream cheese. Served five per order with our cool ranch dressing.

Loaded Nachos

$10.00+

Potato Skins

$8.00
Santa Fe Egg Rolls

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Gouda Bacon Macaroni Bites

$7.00
Spicy Cheese Balls

Spicy Cheese Balls

$7.00

Twenty pieces of spicy cheese breaded and fried.

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Baskets

Bull Fries

$6.00+
Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$6.00+

Three of our breaded chicken strips with fries and your choice of any of our sauces. Served with our hand cut fries.

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$6.00+

Two beer battered fish filets, fried golden brown and served with fries and tarter sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak Fries Basket

Philly Cheese Steak Fries Basket

$9.00

Our hand-cut fries covered with grilled green peppers, onions, and Philly steak meat covered with nacho cheese or the cheese of your choice.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$6.00+

Five jumbo shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with our hand-cut fries and cocktail sauce.

1/4 lb. Hot Dog

1/4 lb. Hot Dog

$8.00

Spiral cut and deep fried, served on an artisan bun. Comes with a side. Baja Dog -- Bacon, pepper jack cheese, Chili Lime sauce Buffalo Dog -- buffalo wing sauce, buffalo jack cheese, pickle spear Kraut Dog -- Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard Mexi Dog -- Shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatos, mexi ranch Nacho Cheese Dog -- Nacho cheese, jalapenos Plain Dog -- Ready for ketchup, mustard, relish

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.50+

Rusty Needle 1/4 Lb. hamburger. Make it into a 1/2 Lb. for only a dollar more. Customize it to make it yours with a choice of cheeses and other options for a little more. Comes with fries or tots and a garden of lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onion.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.00+
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00+

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$10.50+

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.50+

Taco Burger

$8.00

Our house made, seasoned taco meat, with lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomato, served on a grilled bun.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00+
Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$6.00+

Three of our breaded chicken strips with fries and your choice of any of our sauces. Served with our hand cut fries.

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$6.00+

Two beer battered fish filets, fried golden brown and served with fries and tarter sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00+

Kids: 2 slices of American Cheese. Regular: 2 slices of American, 1 gouda, 1 provolone cheese. They can chose their cheeses up to 4 slices. Additional slices $.50 each.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$6.00+

Five jumbo shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with our hand-cut fries and cocktail sauce.

Quesadillas & Taco Bowl

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00+

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00
Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$5.00

Like our tacos on Tuesday? Try our new taco bowl. Made with all the good stuff in our tacos and served in a fried bowl. Served with our house-made salsa and sour cream.

Salads

Side Salad

$3.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Club Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.00

Steak Salad

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.00+

Kids: 2 slices of American Cheese. Regular: 2 slices of American, 1 gouda, 1 provolone cheese. They can chose their cheeses up to 4 slices. Additional slices $.50 each.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00+

1/4 lb. -- 4 slices of bacon, 2 american, 1 gouda, and 1 provolone cheese, with tomato on grilled texas toast. Bologna option 2 slices of bologna or half and half. 1/2 lb. -- 8 slices of bacon with the rest. Bologna option 4 slices of bologna or half and half.

BLT Sandwich

$8.00+

1/4 lb. -- 4 slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Bologna option 2 slices or half and half with the rest. 1/2 lb. -- 8 slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Bologna option 4 slices or half and half with the rest.

Ham

$8.00+

Turkey

$8.00+

Fried Chicken Strip Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$9.00

Spicy Chicken sandwich with pepper jack cheese, buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomato served on a grilled bun.

Baja Chicken

Baja Chicken

$10.00

A signature sandwich of the Rusty Needle. Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepperjack cheese, our chili lime sauce on top, lettuce tomato and onion served up on a toasted bun.

Club

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Rachel

$10.00

Rueben

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00+

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Sour Cream and Chive Fries

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$3.00+

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Steak & Dinners

Steak Dinner

Chopped Steak

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Steak Salad

Wings

5 Piece Bone In Wings -- 1 sauce per order

5 Piece Bone In Wings -- 1 sauce per order

$8.00
10 Piece Bone in Wings -- 2 sauces per order

10 Piece Bone in Wings -- 2 sauces per order

$14.00
5 Piece Boneless Wings -- 1 sauce per order

5 Piece Boneless Wings -- 1 sauce per order

$8.00
10 Piece Boneless Wings -- 2 sauces per order

10 Piece Boneless Wings -- 2 sauces per order

$14.00

Wraps

Fried Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Mexi Wrap

$9.00
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

Steak Wrap

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Often imitated, never duplicated. Steaks, burgers, wraps, apps., sandwiches, baskets, and wings. You will never leave hungry.

