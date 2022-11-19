Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rusty Pelican - Covington

14 Reviews

$$$

482 Mrytle Dr

Covington, LA 70433

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders
Yard Bird Basket
Catfish Basket

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.49

Flash Fried Gulf Shrimp Tossed in our Hot and Bothered Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Our French Fried Shoestring Potatoes Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Bacon, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$12.69

All Thriller, no Filler! Two Hand Crafted all Lump Cakes with Remoulade Sauce For Dipping.

Fried artichoke

Fried artichoke

$9.19

Lightly Breaded, Fried Artichoke Hearts, Served with our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$7.99

Fried Provolone Cheese Sticks Breaded with Italian Breadcrumbs, Served with Marinara Sauce.

Fried Eggplant Spears

Fried Eggplant Spears

$7.99

Eggplant Sliced and Golden Fried, Served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Lightly Breaded, Fried Button Mushrooms, Served with our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

A Boat Load of Crispy Fried Pickle Slices, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Homemade from Colossal Yellow Onions, Double Battered and Fried to Perfection! Served with our own Pelican Sauce.

Onion Strings

$7.99

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.19

Fried Okra

$8.99

Debris Fries

$10.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Burgers

Pelican Burger

$10.99

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$11.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.99

Shack Burger

$11.99

5th Beach Burger

$11.99

Girod Street Burger

$11.99

Pontchartrain Pickle Burger

$11.99

Hotsy Totsy Burger

$11.99

Hijacked Burger

$14.29

Debris Burger

$14.39

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Special Burger

$14.49

Southern Comfort Burger

$13.79

Fountain Bleu Burger

$12.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Rusty Bird

$11.49

Brickhouse Chicken

$12.59

Jive Bird

$11.49

Chicken Parmesan

$12.59

Corner Pack

$12.59

Baskets

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$11.49

Tender Catfish Filets, Fried Golden and Served with Tartar Sauce.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$13.79

Fried Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Served with Remoulade & Cocktail Sauces.

Crab Cake Basket

Crab Cake Basket

$15.99

Two of our Handmade all Lump Crab Cakes with Remoulade Sauce.

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$18.39

Fried Louisiana Gulf Oysters Served with Cocktail Sauce.

Yard Bird Basket

Yard Bird Basket

$9.19

More Cluck for your Buck! Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection and Served with our own Pelican Sauce for Dipping.

Surf & Chirp

Surf & Chirp

$12.59

Chicken Tenders and Golden Fried Gulf Shrimp Served with our own Pelican Sauce and Remoulade Sauce.

Lakeshore Tour

Lakeshore Tour

$14.99

One of our Homemade Crabcakes and Golden Fried Gulf Shrimp Served with Remoulade sauce.

Monroe Street Medley

Monroe Street Medley

$12.59

Golden Fried Catfish Filet and Fried Gulf Shrimp Served with Tartar Sauce.

CYO Basket

$0.05

Softshell Crab Basket

$19.49

Seafood Platter

$25.99

PoBoys

Ferdie

$13.49

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$13.79

Fried Catfish Poboy

$11.49

Fried Oyster Poboy

$18.49

Softshell Poboy

$19.49

Ham & Swiss Poboy

$11.49

Hot Sausage Poboy

$11.49
Roast Beef Poboy

Roast Beef Poboy

$12.59

Slow Cooked Beef Simmered in a Brown Gravy 'till it just Falls Apart and Melts in your Mouth.

Specialty Sandwiches

Old Mandy Dandy

$15.99

Holland Special

$14.99

Mahi Sandwich

$13.99

Mahi Gras

$14.99

Firecracker Sandwich

$12.59

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$12.59

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Filet Sandwich

$17.89

Eggplant Boat

$14.99

Shrimp on Bun

$12.49

Double Decker BLT

$10.39

Shrimp Salad on Croissant

$11.99

Gumbo

Gumbo Combo

Gumbo Combo

Bowl of Gumbo

$7.49

Salads

Bucktown All-Star Salad

Bucktown All-Star Salad

$14.99

It Ain't Uptown...it's Bucktown! Fresh Greens Topped wwiith Blackened Gulf Shrimp and One of our all Lump Crab Cakes!

Crab Cake Salad

Crab Cake Salad

$15.99

YES! You can have your Cake and Salad Too! Our House Salad Topped with Two of our all Lump Handmade Crab Cakes!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Fresh Romaine Tossed with our Signature Caesar Dressing with Croutons and Romano Cheese.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grape Tomatoes and Red Onions.

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in our Hot and Bothered Homemade Authentic Buffalo Sauce set on top of our House Salad.

Mahi Salad

Mahi Salad

$13.79

Our Garden Fresh House Salad Topped with Fresh Mahi Grilled, Blackened, or Fried.

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.79

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Shrimp and Avocado

Chef Salad

$14.99

Oyster Salad

$17.79

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99

A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.79

Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp on a fresh flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Chicken Tacos

$13.79

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Steak Taco

$17.89

Tender steak cooled to your temperature on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.

Kids

Jr. Pelican Burger

Jr. Pelican Burger

$5.79

The Same ol' Pelican Burger we Know and Love but for Kids! (shown with cheese)

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.79

Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection and Served with our own Pelican Sauce for Dipping

Kids Chicken Tenders Sandwich

Kids Chicken Tenders Sandwich

$5.79

Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection on a fresh bun and served with fried.

Kids Shrimp

Kids Shrimp

$6.89

Fried Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Served with french fries

Kids Catfish Strips

Kids Catfish Strips

$5.79

Tender Catfish Filets, Fried Golden and Served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.79

A classic grilled cheese served with french fries!!

Mac & Cheese

$5.79

Extras

Crab Cake (Single Cake)

$6.99

Our Handmade all Lump Crab Cake with Remoulade Sauce.

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.25

French Fry Basket

$4.59

Patty

$5.69
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.59

Classic potato salad with a sour cream twist to make your taste buds spin!!

Side Caesar Salad

$4.59

Side Salad

$4.59

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grape Tomatoes and Red Onions.

Soft Shell Crab

$13.99

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$5.79

Pelican Burger (Non Tax)

$12.00

Quart of Salad Dressing

$7.99

Dessert

Mama's Wish

$4.99

Ice Cream Poboy

$3.99

Cookie

$1.99

Coffee Cake

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

Weelky Specials

Wings

$9.99

Ugly Sweater Party

$40.00

Catering

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$39.99+
House Salad

House Salad

$19.99+

Fresh Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar, and croutons.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$10.99+

Seafood Gumbo

$17.99+

Poboy Sandwich Tray

$39.99+

Case of Bottled Water

$9.99

Wings

$27.99+

Mini Muffaletta

$39.99+

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Abita Rootbeer Bottle

$2.59

Barq's Rootbeer Bottle

$2.59

Bottled Water

$2.29

Juice Box

$2.29

Tea

$2.59

Gallon Iced Tea

$8.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.99

Gallon Lemonade

$10.99

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Beer

Bud Light

$3.29

Budweiser

$3.29

Coors Light

$3.29

Corona

$3.99

Dos Equis

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.29

Miller High Life Pony

$1.39

Miller Lite

$3.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nestled in front of the Terra Bella Subdivision, the Rusty Pelican is a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike. Our friendly staff and open floor plan create a comfortable, casual dining experience. Our salads are fresh. Our burgers are juicy. Our Seafood is delicious. We have all the local beers as well as a selection of old standards and favorites. We also feature a full service drink bar. Stop by today and try something from our fantastic menu!

