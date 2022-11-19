Rusty Pelican - Covington
14 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Nestled in front of the Terra Bella Subdivision, the Rusty Pelican is a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike. Our friendly staff and open floor plan create a comfortable, casual dining experience. Our salads are fresh. Our burgers are juicy. Our Seafood is delicious. We have all the local beers as well as a selection of old standards and favorites. We also feature a full service drink bar. Stop by today and try something from our fantastic menu!
Location
482 Mrytle Dr, Covington, LA 70433
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pyre BBQ - Covington - 71174 Highway 21 Suite 400
No Reviews
71174 Highway 21 Suite 400 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurant