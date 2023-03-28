Main picView gallery

Rusty Pelican - Tampa

review star

No reviews yet

2425 Rocky Point Dr

Tampa, FL 33607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp
Truffle Creamed Corn
Calamari


Appetizer

Pink Peppercorn Beef Carpaccio

$22.00

Arugula, Capers, Black Truffle Vinaigrette, Garlic Aioli, Garlic Chips

Blackened Scallops

Blackened Scallops

$22.00

Blood Orange Preserve and Segments

Calamari

Calamari

$21.00

Tempura peppers and onions, citrus buffalo aioli

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Orange-Ginger Marmalade, Pickled Fresno Peppers

Key West Conch Fritters

$17.00

Piña Colada Dipping Sauce, Fresh Lime and Cilantro

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$24.00

Lump Crab and Shrimp, Grilled Sweet Corn, Diced Mixed Peppers, Chipotle and Ginger Aioli, Fresh Chives

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Thai Chili Glaze, Young Coconut, Basil, Mint

Salads & Soups

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Spanish Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Provolone Cheese

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Roasted Croutons, Crisp Capers

Wedge

Wedge

$15.00

Iceberg, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon Lardon

Lobster & Shrimp Mango Salad

Lobster & Shrimp Mango Salad

$32.00

Lobster, Shrimp, Mango, Organic Greens, Edamame, Pickled Onions, Peppers, Citrus Dressing, Cornbread Crumble

Entree - Specialty

Rusty Pelican Board for Two

Rusty Pelican Board for Two

$125.00

Crispy Whole Local Snapper, Lobster and Shrimp Risotto, New York Strip 12oz, 50/50 Mashed

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$76.00

Filet Mignon 8oz, Half Lobster Tail, 50/50 Mashed, Grilled Broccolini, Garlic Confit

Entree - Steak

Filet Mignon 8oz

Filet Mignon 8oz

$48.00

New York Strip Reserve 12oz

$49.00

Dry-Aged Ribeye 14oz

$54.00

Entree - Seafood

Blackened Swordfish

Blackened Swordfish

$39.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Broccolini, Roasted Jalapeño Lime Dressing, Crispy Fried Plantain

Miso-Marinated Mahi Mahi

Miso-Marinated Mahi Mahi

$39.00

Forbidden Black Thai Rice, Grilled Broccolini, Sweet Chili Sauce

Crab Stuffed Grouper

Crab Stuffed Grouper

$37.00

Lump Crab and Shrimp, Basil Garlic Beurre Blanc, Herbed Risotto

Crispy Whole Snapper

Crispy Whole Snapper

$42.00Out of stock

Creamy Coconut Orzo, Arugula and Grilled Corn Salad, Roasted Jalapeño Lime Dressing

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$35.00

Garlic Caper Butter Sauce, 50/50 Mashed, Seasonal Vegetables

Entree - Vegetarian

Broccolini & Crispy Tofu

Broccolini & Crispy Tofu

$28.00

Soy Honey Glazed Tofu, Ginger Broccoli Purée, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Sunflower Seeds

Entree - Poultry

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

$34.00

Blackened Organic Chicken, Truffle Creamed Corn, Roasted Root Vegetables

Sides

Truffle Creamed Corn

Truffle Creamed Corn

$14.00

Sweet Yellow Corn, Black Truffle Shavings

Roasted Root Vegetables

$11.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Almondine, Preserved Lemon

50/50 Mashed

50/50 Mashed

$11.00

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Butter, Cream, Chives, Potato “Hay”

Grilled Broccoli and Broccolini

Grilled Broccoli and Broccolini

$11.00

Garlic Confit, Chili Flakes, Broccoli Puree

Rusty Fries

$9.00

Creamy Coconut Orzo

$9.00

Dessert

Cafe Con Leche

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$10.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Location

2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey Joe’s - Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Tacos las californianas llc - 5635 Memorial Highway
orange starNo Reviews
5635 Memorial Highway Tampa, FL 33615
View restaurantnext
Tampa Pizza Pros - 5915 Memorial Hwy suite 115
orange starNo Reviews
5915 Memorial Hwy suite 115 Tampa, FL 33615
View restaurantnext
FSC - Test Kitchen (Live)
orange starNo Reviews
5660 W Cypress St Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Lettuce Eat - REO - REO
orange starNo Reviews
405 N Reo St Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
One Family Korean Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7030 W Hillsborough Ave Tampa, FL 33634
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston